Black plates make everything betterIt ain't even that shiny. It's very black in person and not too shiny.For twenty three ish quid (they're reduced but four quid delivery, but not the only supplier) I'm made up. They do both drive and digital editionsSurprised how easy they go on. Sony didn't advertise this but they're designed to be replaced!No screws, just angled hooks you line up with the holes. I put mine on the table and slid the top and bottom black plates on. Took less than two minutes, zero tools...Now I need to find a good controller skin! I know Sony announced new, black ones but 1) well expensive and 2) wouldn't you guess? Sold outPure PS1 era flashbacks though. Remember me and my mates having custom controllers!