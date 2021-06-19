« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 05:30:55 pm
Black plates make everything better



It ain't even that shiny. It's very black in person and not too shiny.

For twenty three ish quid (they're reduced but four quid delivery, but not the only supplier) I'm made up.  They do both drive and digital editions
 https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/384201942026

Surprised how easy they go on. Sony didn't advertise this but they're designed to be replaced!

No screws, just angled hooks you line up with the holes. I put mine on the table and slid the top and bottom black plates on. Took less than two minutes, zero tools...

Now I need to find a good controller skin! I know Sony announced new, black ones but 1) well expensive and 2) wouldn't you guess? Sold out

Pure PS1 era flashbacks though. Remember me and my mates having custom controllers!
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm by ToneLa
Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 05:34:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:30:55 pm
Black plates make everything better



It ain't even that shiny. It's very black in person and not too shiny.

For a shade less than twenty quid I'm made up.  They do both drive and digital editions
 https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/384201942026

Surprised how easy they go on. Sony didn't advertise this but they're designed to be replaced!

No screws, just angled hooks you line up with the holes. I put mine on the table and slid the top and bottom black plates on. Took less than two minutes, zero tools...

Now I need to find a good controller skin! I know Sony announced new, black ones but 1) well expensive and 2) wouldn't you guess? Sold out

that sounds a lot easier than i expected. might partake somewhere down the line

black controller seems available here https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B094WLFGD3/
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 05:43:31 pm
Cheers. Haha, didn't check Amazon.

The prices of these are high so I won't hurl em against a wall so much..but sod it. Just got me summer bonus. Ordered!

All black PS5- the way it should have been. Next stop, external drive for my massive PS4 library.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm
Where's the PS logo?
Classycara

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 05:58:19 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:43:31 pm
Cheers. Haha, didn't check Amazon.

The prices of these are high so I won't hurl em against a wall so much..but sod it. Just got me summer bonus. Ordered!

All black PS5- the way it should have been. Next stop, external drive for my massive PS4 library.

I'm weighting up ordering a controller too. I've already got an external ready before the PS5 arrives (hopefully in next week or so). PS4 games are the main reason i've got it, and I have loads I got on sale getting the PS4 so late in the cycle.

Never really play new games when they come out, so mostly just going to have a better and quicker experience working through the library, and then being able to play the God of War sequel
klopptopia

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 06:55:24 pm
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm
Cas Vegas ;D its a fucking dump mate. If you want I can go pick it up for you...

Used to work in Normanton about ten years ago, truly weird place!
ToneLa

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 07:48:22 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 05:51:16 pm
Where's the PS logo?

doesn't have it. Some custom third party plates do, I wanted one without!

Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:58:19 pm
I'm weighting up ordering a controller too. I've already got an external ready before the PS5 arrives (hopefully in next week or so). PS4 games are the main reason i've got it, and I have loads I got on sale getting the PS4 so late in the cycle.

Never really play new games when they come out, so mostly just going to have a better and quicker experience working through the library, and then being able to play the God of War sequel

You'll enjoy the PS4 library on it mate. Does fill up quick but you seem prepared! They do seem to load right quick, I thought that was a feature only for PS5 games. But for PS4 gaming it's still great, hopefully more 60fps patches etc. come out

Mostly though the controller.. even without the haptic feedback as ps4 games don't have it. It's a dream - sweet spot between the Xbox controller + a dualshock. Great sticks

This being a digital edish I got I don't think I'll be pre-ordering many games myself...
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:53:19 pm by ToneLa
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:19:42 am
Rumours are they'll be unlocking the SSD expansion slot soon as well. NVME m.2 SSDs are getting cheaper all the time (though not as cheap as a HDD of course)
