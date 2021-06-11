Think I may have just got one from Game!



Managed to get through a long queue and had to get a bundle as all the others had sold out, then accidentally got a big bundle for the digital edition. Luckily was able to then able to cancel that and afterwards could still add a disc version with ratchet and clank to the basket, and the orders gone through. no email yet so I wonder if they're screening to see I didn't order multiple consoles on the sly.



EDIT just got two emails, the first one being the cancellation (so hopefully makes it clear I'm not cheating the system) and the confirmation. Looking good hopefully!