Playstation 5 (2020)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 11, 2021, 08:02:49 pm
How are people getting the consoles at the moment?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 12, 2021, 08:48:29 pm
With great difficulty
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 12, 2021, 11:09:08 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 11, 2021, 07:43:14 pm
the new Ratchet and Clank is absolutely gorgeous.

My mate finished it in like, a day though. Ill wait for the price to drop.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 12, 2021, 11:39:15 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 11, 2021, 07:43:14 pm
the new Ratchet and Clank is absolutely gorgeous.

Aye, its incredible.

Played it for a good 4-5 hours and im about 30% done, done most of the optional sode quests, just need to find some of the collectibles and carry on with the story.

Its about a 10-12 hour game if you hammer it, take your time though and you can easily get a decent playthrough out of it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 13, 2021, 12:54:42 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June 12, 2021, 11:09:08 pm
My mate finished it in like, a day though. Ill wait for the price to drop.

Managed to get it for 50 euros on day 1 so I'm happy with that. Played it for maybe 3 hours yesterday and today and is nowhere near finished so guess I'm slow af haha.


Besides I'm a bit fed up with these bloated open world games that takes ages, this is a good palate cleanser.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 13, 2021, 12:49:53 pm
Quote from: Classycara on June 11, 2021, 08:02:49 pm
How are people getting the consoles at the moment?

Game (the shop / website ) queuing

A mate got one from Simply Games but you have to opt in to even get their email.. and it's ALWAYS bundles
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 13, 2021, 01:03:04 pm
Cheers pal. Did you get advanced notice they were about to stock up?

edit: ignore me, just saw your helpful post about Hotstock
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 14, 2021, 01:10:28 pm
so after months and months of trying i finally got lucky online and ordered 4 PS5's, two of which arrived last night

how do you get Fifa 21 for this for free? i'm sure when i purchased it on PS4 they said you can get a free PS5 disc for free  :wave
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 14, 2021, 01:12:38 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on June 14, 2021, 01:10:28 pm
so after months and months of trying i finally got lucky online and ordered 4 PS5's, two of which arrived last night

how do you get Fifa 21 for this for free? i'm sure when i purchased it on PS4 they said you can get a free PS5 disc for free  :wave

Put the PS4 disc in and it'll download the PS5 version I think.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
June 14, 2021, 01:33:13 pm
Quote from: ... on June 14, 2021, 01:12:38 pm
Put the PS4 disc in and it'll download the PS5 version I think.

oh, thought they gave a new disc  >:(

ps5 just went on sale on Smyths right now for anyone looking
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:46:38 am
Glad they finally seem to be getting a bit easier to find for people.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 10:43:38 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on June 14, 2021, 01:10:28 pm
so after months and months of trying i finally got lucky online and ordered 4 PS5's, two of which arrived last night

how do you get Fifa 21 for this for free? i'm sure when i purchased it on PS4 they said you can get a free PS5 disc for free  :wave

You ordered 4....?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:03:47 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on June 14, 2021, 01:10:28 pm
so after months and months of trying i finally got lucky online and ordered 4 PS5's, two of which arrived last night

Hope you're not planning to sell three for a profit. Massive douche move if so.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 11:08:27 am
Wasn't there someone else on here boasting about doing similar?  Think they got banned.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 12:57:14 pm
Quote from: kloppagetime on November 20, 2020, 01:40:24 pm
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




Yes, it was this c*nt
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 07:31:24 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on June 14, 2021, 01:10:28 pm
so after months and months of trying i finally got lucky online and ordered 4 PS5's, two of which arrived last night

Hope the process of returning three of those is easy!

OR you sell them exactly at cost and include postage

No friends / family either, that's CUTSIES
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 10:09:22 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:43:38 am
You ordered 4....?

One for each room  ;)

Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:03:47 am
Hope you're not planning to sell three for a profit. Massive douche move if so.


They were so hard to get so i ordered the first one i could get hold of, turns out it was a expensive GAME bundle that came with a shite cap and t-shirt for £620, i then got lucky with a cheaper one, then another and then another.

i'm keeping the cheapest one (£520) and will be selling the other 3 at cost price once/if they all arrive
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 11:31:02 am
Think I may have just got one from Game!

Managed to get through a long queue and had to get a bundle as all the others had sold out, then accidentally got a big bundle for the digital edition. Luckily was able to then able to cancel that and afterwards could still add a disc version with ratchet and clank to the basket, and the orders gone through. no email yet so I wonder if they're screening to see I didn't order multiple consoles on the sly.

EDIT just got two emails, the first one being the cancellation (so hopefully makes it clear I'm not cheating the system) and the confirmation. Looking good hopefully!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 01:22:24 pm
Planning ahead now, but does anyone know if it's impossible to save installation data files onto an external HDD so you can then have them ready if you want to install a game on PS5 (without needing to re-download files over the playstation network)

Got the PS4 very late and bought loads of older games for cheap and added a bigger hard drive, so I have a large number of PS4 games installed all at once.

But seeing sizes of the PS5 makes me think it'll be a constant balance of space. And really can't be arsed thinking 'i'd like to play that game, lets get it downloading so i can have it installed in six hours'
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 01:39:28 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:22:24 pm
Planning ahead now, but does anyone know if it's impossible to save installation data files onto an external HDD so you can then have them ready if you want to install a game on PS5 (without needing to re-download files over the playstation network)

Got the PS4 very late and bought loads of older games for cheap and added a bigger hard drive, so I have a large number of PS4 games installed all at once.

But seeing sizes of the PS5 makes me think it'll be a constant balance of space. And really can't be arsed thinking 'i'd like to play that game, lets get it downloading so i can have it installed in six hours'

You can play PS4 games from an external hard drive, or you can copy PS4/PS5 games from an external drive to the internal SSD when you need them.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 01:56:31 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:39:28 pm
You can play PS4 games from an external hard drive, or you can copy PS4/PS5 games from an external drive to the internal SSD when you need them.
That sounds promising, cheers Jason. Thought it might just be install files that could be copied
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 04:12:12 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:56:31 pm
That sounds promising, cheers Jason. Thought it might just be install files that could be copied

Theres supposedly internal storage upgrades being released this year as well, because, as you say, its definitely needed.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 05:37:02 pm
Queue to buy a PS5 on Playstation Direct starts at 2:15pm PST / 9:15pm GMT today

https://direct-queue.playstation.com

You must have a PSN account to purchase.

Good luck everyone.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 05:46:01 pm
Got one from Very earlier in the week, arriving tomorrow.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:16:48 pm
You lot seem to be getting them easier. I've still not seen a drop at the right time.

Granted I'm not following the accounts and waking up at 3am.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:20:22 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 06:16:48 pm
You lot seem to be getting them easier. I've still not seen a drop at the right time.

Granted I'm not following the accounts and waking up at 3am.

You downloaded the Hotstock app?
