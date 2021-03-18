One of the analog sticks on the controller has started acting up (it just rolls to the sky all the time when you're playing), and I've tried following the steps to get it to reset but it's just fucking ignoring me. It says to hold the button on the back for 5 secs with the machine off and it'll reset it and unpair but does it shite, it's back like you've done nothing - before I drive myself insane, will this reset actually work or should I just tell them I tried and fuck it off?