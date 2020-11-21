Almost got the Astrobot platinum. Surprising just how much fun this little game is. I'll have to revisit the rescue mission on the psvr as I only ever got up to the second planet



I finished the main levels last night. Still have lots of the extras to go back and find. The Labo area with all the consoles is great. Can see me dropping back into it every so often for a quick blast.I had done the same on Rescue Mission. Would highly recommend going back to that. I finished it at the weekend and there are some absolutely brilliant levels on the next 3 planets. Some of the water based, spooky or lava levels are superbly designed. It does get a bit harder towards the end but not dramatically so.The boss battles in both games are great.