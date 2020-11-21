Yes, I placed my order at 09:05 on September 17th. To say I'm irritated is an understatement.The Amazon lady got in touch again earlier to say I won't get any more information about whether or not they've "located" my PS5 until Monday, so the wait continues.
Any word on when the next wave of stock will be up?
Almost got the Astrobot platinum. Surprising just how much fun this little game is. I'll have to revisit the rescue mission on the psvr as I only ever got up to the second planet
I finished the main levels last night. Still have lots of the extras to go back and find. The Labo area with all the consoles is great. Can see me dropping back into it every so often for a quick blast.I had done the same on Rescue Mission. Would highly recommend going back to that. I finished it at the weekend and there are some absolutely brilliant levels on the next 3 planets. Some of the water based, spooky or lava levels are superbly designed. It does get a bit harder towards the end but not dramatically so.The boss battles in both games are great.
Yeah the puzzle wall and artifacts you collect are a great nostalgia trip. I had to Google some of the hidden trophies though as I just don't think I'd of figured them all out.
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
I thought the cards were supposed to help with trophies?
Any news?
Not the hidden ones I don't think.
