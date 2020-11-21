« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 36876 times)

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,443
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 04:24:54 PM »
All good, I just want my PSVR :lmao
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 04:35:08 PM »
Any word on when the next wave of stock will be up?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 04:40:59 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on November 21, 2020, 06:55:21 PM
Yes, I placed my order at 09:05 on September 17th. To say I'm irritated is an understatement.

The Amazon lady got in touch again earlier to say I won't get any more information about whether or not they've "located" my PS5 until Monday, so the wait continues.


Any news?
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,929
  • Picaro
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 08:42:14 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:35:08 PM
Any word on when the next wave of stock will be up?
Anyone who pre-ordered with GAME were gonna get theirs in December (I think the 9th or 10th), so there's a possibility about that date.

Haven't heard anything from Currys yet since they botched the launch day. Did they ever have any at all?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 PM »
I've decided to not bother purchasing one online and will pick one up at Argos or Game when they have some.

Totally put me off getting one ASAP, Fingers crossed it'll probably be the new year when i get one.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,935
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 12:17:01 AM »
Played the mates for a wee while, meh, asked him about the "haptic feedback" etc, he said he turned it off right away as it was a gimmicky pile of shite.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 06:51:45 AM »
Almost got the Astrobot platinum. Surprising just how much fun this little game is. I'll have to revisit the rescue mission on the psvr as I only ever got up to the second planet
Logged

Online Ed-Zeppelin

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,225
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 07:15:49 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:51:45 AM
Almost got the Astrobot platinum. Surprising just how much fun this little game is. I'll have to revisit the rescue mission on the psvr as I only ever got up to the second planet

I finished the main levels last night. Still have lots of the extras to go back and find. The Labo area with all the consoles is great. Can see me dropping back into it every so often for a quick blast.

I had done the same on Rescue Mission. Would highly recommend going back to that. I finished it at the weekend and there are some absolutely brilliant levels on the next 3 planets. Some of the water based, spooky or lava levels are superbly designed. It does get a bit harder towards the end but not dramatically so.

The boss battles in both games are great.
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 07:42:44 AM »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on Today at 07:15:49 AM
I finished the main levels last night. Still have lots of the extras to go back and find. The Labo area with all the consoles is great. Can see me dropping back into it every so often for a quick blast.

I had done the same on Rescue Mission. Would highly recommend going back to that. I finished it at the weekend and there are some absolutely brilliant levels on the next 3 planets. Some of the water based, spooky or lava levels are superbly designed. It does get a bit harder towards the end but not dramatically so.

The boss battles in both games are great.

Yeah the puzzle wall and artifacts you collect are a great nostalgia trip. I had to Google some of the hidden trophies though as I just don't think I'd of figured them all out.
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 07:46:40 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:42:44 AM
Yeah the puzzle wall and artifacts you collect are a great nostalgia trip. I had to Google some of the hidden trophies though as I just don't think I'd of figured them all out.
I thought the cards were supposed to help with trophies?
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 07:50:26 AM »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 07:46:40 AM
I thought the cards were supposed to help with trophies?

Not the hidden ones I don't think.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,782
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 09:24:30 AM »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 04:40:59 PM

Any news?

She emailed me again on Saturday to say she wouldn't have an update until Monday. I chased again yesterday and she emailed again to say she'd hoped to have a final update for me but it's "taking longer than expected to investigate this". I'm assuming that means she got my hopes up for no reason and my PS5 is nowhere to be seen after all.

As I said before, if Amazon don't sort it then my mate has a spare order coming mid-December that he's gonna sell to me for retail so it's not the end of the world, but it's not great considering I placed a pre-order on September 17th for a reason.
Logged

Online bailey90

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,745
  • YNWA
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 09:45:19 AM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:50:26 AM
Not the hidden ones I don't think.

You can reveal what a hidden trophy is if you press options on them
Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 