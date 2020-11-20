« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 35657 times)

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 01:20:52 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:50:34 AM
Yodel tried to deliver a PS5 to me yesterday, it was the wrong house and name. I could have just signed for it and that would have been another person who lost a PS5.

They really are a terrible courier.

I didn't have to sign for mine either, thinking back to it. Just basically dropped it on the doorstep, asked my name and then hurried off.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 01:41:16 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on November 20, 2020, 01:40:24 PM
Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao


No idea if you are trolling a thread where people have lost their ps5 due to theft or if you are a smug touting c*nt, either way you are still a c*nt though.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 01:47:55 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:50:34 AM
Yodel tried to deliver a PS5 to me yesterday, it was the wrong house and name. I could have just signed for it and that would have been another person who lost a PS5.

They really are a terrible courier.

Friend of mine's ps5 went awol, was either yodel or an unbranded amazon van, marked it as delivered without ever going near the door and now amazon are trying to get him to just cancel the order and are being no use.

Seems a bit daft really that they haven't already setup a priority queue for all those who have been fucked over to get one from their next batch, the amount of negative coverage in the press and social media by not doing so is not going to be good for them, even for people who won't be dodging them for more expensive orders in the future entirely.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,924
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 02:01:28 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:47:55 PM
Friend of mine's ps5 went awol, was either yodel or an unbranded amazon van, marked it as delivered without ever going near the door and now amazon are trying to get him to just cancel the order and are being no use.

Seems a bit daft really that they haven't already setup a priority queue for all those who have been fucked over to get one from their next batch, the amount of negative coverage in the press and social media by not doing so is not going to be good for them, even for people who won't be dodging them for more expensive orders in the future entirely.
I generally only buy bits and pieces from Amazon now after the laptop fiasco (earlier in the thread) but I suppose I did end up with 3 for the price of 1.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 02:15:49 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 01:20:52 PM
I didn't have to sign for mine either, thinking back to it. Just basically dropped it on the doorstep, asked my name and then hurried off.
Same. My Yodel driver left it on the doorstep and walked away. Not a word. Luckily I was tracking the delivery and waiting for it.
Logged

Offline bruffell06

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 03:26:24 PM »
Quote from: bruffell06 on November 20, 2020, 04:56:17 PM
Anybody else having issues with the controller charging? I plug it in to the front and the console shows that its charging but as soon as I take it out it says low battery. I know there were issues in rest mode but this is with me leaving the console on.

So I changed the cable and used my S20 Ultra cable instead and thats done the trick. For some reason the cable Sony have sent seems to just hold the level of charge rather than actually charging it.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 03:27:47 PM »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Yesterday at 03:26:24 PM
So I changed the cable and used my S20 Ultra cable instead and thats done the trick. For some reason the cable Sony have sent seems to just hold the level of charge rather than actually charging it.
Have they sent a cable? I didn't notice one in my box. Been using a phone charger.

Not a huge deal for me cos I've got the Dualsense charging station coming on Monday, but I was surprised not to have one in the box, so maybe mine was missing.
Logged

Offline bruffell06

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:27:47 PM
Have they sent a cable? I didn't notice one in my box. Been using a phone charger.

Not a huge deal for me cos I've got the Dualsense charging station coming on Monday, but I was surprised not to have one in the box, so maybe mine was missing.

Yeah it was in one of the separate cardboard sections.  Probably going to get a charging station myself.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 03:36:57 PM »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Yesterday at 03:35:49 PM
Yeah it was in one of the separate cardboard sections.  Probably going to get a charging station myself.
It could be hiding in there somewhere I guess! Was there an ethernet cable?
Logged

Offline bruffell06

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 03:40:25 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:36:57 PM
It could be hiding in there somewhere I guess! Was there an ethernet cable?

Possibly!

No ethernet cable. Just a HDMI cable, power cable and controller charger.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 03:41:51 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 08:30:24 AM
So it's Sony's fault people are stealing other items people have paid for in order to fund there Christmas?  How does that logic work? That's like saying that girl over there was pretty so she asked to be taken advantage of. It's not my fault it's hers!   We are in the middle of a pandemic and logistically things are extremely difficult for many manufacturers. It's nobodies fault but the scumbags trying to rob people of goods they've paid for.


You're shit at analogies.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 03:45:17 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:15:49 PM
Same. My Yodel driver left it on the doorstep and walked away. Not a word. Luckily I was tracking the delivery and waiting for it.


They've been doing that a lot since Covid,if you check the tracking on the yodel page it would normally have a photo of the parcel where they left it or at least that's what they do with my pet food deliveries.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 04:47:22 PM »
was all these missing ps5s from the first batch of orders from September? I Managed to get my dad a ps5 on Thursday from Amazon. They delivered it using DPD thankfully.
Logged
★      ★      ★      ★       ★      ★
77     78     81     84     05     19


Twitter @stevenlfc26

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,435
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 04:56:58 PM »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Yesterday at 03:26:24 PM
So I changed the cable and used my S20 Ultra cable instead and thats done the trick. For some reason the cable Sony have sent seems to just hold the level of charge rather than actually charging it.

Were using the Sony one on the front usb and its been fine, changed settings so it can use power in rest as well.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 05:04:26 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:41:51 PM

You're shit at analogies.

Good one. So just explain again how it's Sony's fault that Amazon workers among others stole consoles because they have high resale value because they are in demand right now? So basically Sian deserved to have her console stole even though she paid for it because Sony didn't produce enough and the ones that they did produce are fair game to be stolen so people can fund there Christmas? That about right? That's your defence for thieving bastard's. Good to know.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:06:06 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 05:07:49 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 05:04:26 PM
Good one. So just explain again how it's Sony's fault that Amazon workers among others stole consoles because they have high resale value because they are in demand right now? So basically Sian deserved to have her console stole even though she paid for it because Sony didn't produce enough and the ones that they did produce are fair game to be stolen so people can fund there Christmas? That about right? That's your defence for thieving bastard's. Good to know.


Potato
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 05:58:01 PM »
Did anyone get a charging cable in their box if you bought a second controller? I didn't
Logged

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,185
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 06:15:58 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 05:58:01 PM
Did anyone get a charging cable in their box if you bought a second controller? I didn't
I don't think I got a cable (box is in the loft now so I'm not in a rush to check). I did buy a 2nd controller, but from a different retailer.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,780
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 06:55:21 PM »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 04:47:22 PM
was all these missing ps5s from the first batch of orders from September?

Yes, I placed my order at 09:05 on September 17th. To say I'm irritated is an understatement.

The Amazon lady got in touch again earlier to say I won't get any more information about whether or not they've "located" my PS5 until Monday, so the wait continues.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1059 on: Yesterday at 07:16:56 PM »
Anyone ordered with GAME? Ordered on 4th November, had an email on Thursday to say it was dispatched with Royal Mail 48. No delivery yet. Havent even been sent a tracking number.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:12:41 PM by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline bruffell06

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1060 on: Yesterday at 07:42:06 PM »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 04:56:58 PM
Were using the Sony one on the front usb and its been fine, changed settings so it can use power in rest as well.

Interesting.  I changed the rest mode settings too. I might have just got a dodgy cable.
Logged

Online bailey90

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • YNWA
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 08:00:09 PM »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 07:16:56 PM
Anyone ordered with GAME? Had an email on Thursday to say it was dispatched with Royal Mail 48. No delivery yet. Havent even been sent a tracking number.

I got it from GAME but they dispatched mine through yodel. I got it on release day. They gave me the tracking details that morning I think.
Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Online J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,191
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 02:31:51 AM »
Quote from: L4Red on Yesterday at 05:58:01 PM
Did anyone get a charging cable in their box if you bought a second controller? I didn't

You dont get one apparently.

Only charging cable you get, comes with the console.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 