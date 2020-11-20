Yodel tried to deliver a PS5 to me yesterday, it was the wrong house and name. I could have just signed for it and that would have been another person who lost a PS5.



They really are a terrible courier.



Friend of mine's ps5 went awol, was either yodel or an unbranded amazon van, marked it as delivered without ever going near the door and now amazon are trying to get him to just cancel the order and are being no use.Seems a bit daft really that they haven't already setup a priority queue for all those who have been fucked over to get one from their next batch, the amount of negative coverage in the press and social media by not doing so is not going to be good for them, even for people who won't be dodging them for more expensive orders in the future entirely.