Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 34866 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 01:52:16 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:02:50 PM
2 consoles due to be delivered between 1.30 and 2.30. Thankfully both the same driver and timeslot. And thankfully neither by Amazon or Yodel.

Both arrived. Result.
Offline ScottScott

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 01:52:55 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:48:17 PM
Its not that serious though. Ive seen you post angry posts to other posters in the past like a baby then delete them so Im surprised youve came out with the assume we are all adults shout.

I haven't deleted any posts on here, the mods might but I haven't
Online has gone odd

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 02:03:20 PM »
I dont mind console wars, at least when I was younger it was common. Magazines had to have a little banter (spectrum vs c64) and even Nintendo and Sega had pot shots through advertising. With Commodore and Atari, I believe, there is some history there so that was a genuine war!

Nowadays the games are near identical on every platform. It boils down to whose UI and store front you prefer. At the moment id say Xbox gamepass just edges it in terms of value, though Sony's UI is probably the most refined and best to use.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 02:05:23 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:42:06 PM
How are Sony fans precious when it was an Xbox fan saying I made a ridiculous take by saying this seems more of a next gen upgrade than the new Xbox?

I always knew you were a whopper but youve just solidified it by posting about making profit.
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and then selling for 750......
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 02:11:39 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 02:05:23 PM
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and the selling for 750......

Never once said Sony is the best and Xbox is the worst or whatever shit you have just rabbled on about.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 02:12:07 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 01:40:24 PM
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




Scalping prick.

Why anyone would come on here and boast about this is beyond me.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1006 on: Yesterday at 02:12:52 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 02:05:23 PM
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and the selling for 750......
Scalping, let's call it what it is, is a pretty shite thing to do in my opinion, especially when plenty couldn't get hold of one.

As long as you're okay though...
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1007 on: Yesterday at 02:15:08 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:12:52 PM
Scalping, let's call it what it is, is a pretty shite thing to do in my opinion, especially when plenty couldn't get hold of one.

As long as you're okay though...

Hes blagging it.
Offline Graeme

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1008 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 02:05:23 PM
Dude give it a rest you acting like a proper fanboy Sony is the best Xbox is shit game pass is crap e.t.c so mature. I'm too old for that shit haha I love them both. Plus what's wrong with profit better me making it then CEX? who are giving £600 for them...and then selling for 750......

CEX buy items people want to sell, they (to my knowledge) don't buy a load of pre-orders and flog them on. Someone has wandered in to sell theirs to them so there's a bit of a difference.

Not sure why I'm even arguing you're obviously just on a wind up.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 02:22:11 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 01:40:24 PM
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




You're a horrible c*nt.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 04:07:28 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:51:54 PM
Nice quick delete there Malaysian Kopite  ;D
I was right about the game but felt stupid defending Xbox in a PS thread lol
Offline L4Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 04:12:51 PM »
Had a little blast on COD campaign earlier and quite enjoyed the new controller, the triggers are great.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 04:42:30 PM »
Quote from: tray fenny on April  5, 2020, 08:28:21 PM
I will. The handsets are still much better, more important than people think.

Looking back, it looks like my man Tray Fenny was actually right about handsets being more important than people think seeing as the DualSense sounds like it is a huge improvement.
Offline bruffell06

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 04:56:17 PM »
Anybody else having issues with the controller charging? I plug it in to the front and the console shows that its charging but as soon as I take it out it says low battery. I know there were issues in rest mode but this is with me leaving the console on.
Offline swoopy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 05:05:34 PM »
Dreadful reading these stories about PS5's getting nicked
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 05:14:49 PM »
Wish there was some way Sony could remotely brick all these consoles that are being bought in bulk/stolen and then resold at a markup. That's the only way I can see this stopping
Offline tray fenny

Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 05:53:09 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:42:30 PM
Looking back, it looks like my man Tray Fenny was actually right about handsets being more important than people think seeing as the DualSense sounds like it is a huge improvement.
Thanks yoghurt guy. These are indeed often overlooked.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1017 on: Yesterday at 06:02:15 PM »
Quote from: bruffell06 on Yesterday at 04:56:17 PM
Anybody else having issues with the controller charging? I plug it in to the front and the console shows that its charging but as soon as I take it out it says low battery. I know there were issues in rest mode but this is with me leaving the console on.

Use the back port. Seems like this is a common issue and i've just tried it myself and can't get any charge in rest mode from the front port. Weirdly I can plug other things in to the front port on rest mode and get power so not sure what's going on.

Edit:also going to power settings and setting power to always on to usb ports in rest mode seems to work with the front port
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1018 on: Yesterday at 06:12:03 PM »
Okay, so.

I've just had a call from Amazon's Executive Customer Support (on behalf of Jeff Bezos, apparently ::)). The lady, to be fair, was really lovely and she said she's had multiple people working on this since I emailed last night.

It's a bit weird, but she's described what's happened as a "switcheroo" - my items and order slip went in someone else's parcel, and some else's went in mine. Anyway, she says they've located a parcel with my order slip and stopped it getting delivered today. It's currently on the way back to the depot and it might - might - be my PS5. Once it's back in the depot the manager she's been speaking to there is going to personally check that it's my PS5 and get it delivered to me. She's going to keep me updated over the weekend.

Bizarre, right? Given what's happening with so many orders and how similar all of the cases are, part of me is wondering if they've just collared someone in the depot and it's a cover your arse story, but if I get my PS5 I really don't care.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1019 on: Yesterday at 06:15:54 PM »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 05:53:09 PM
Thanks yoghurt guy. These are indeed often overlooked. Handsets (controllers) are the physical manifestation of the cerebral digital interface, the symbiosis if you will of the bio mechanic at play.

This is beautiful. Maybe we could be friends after all.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1020 on: Yesterday at 06:33:46 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 06:12:03 PM
Okay, so.

I've just had a call from Amazon's Executive Customer Support (on behalf of Jeff Bezos, apparently ::)). The lady, to be fair, was really lovely and she said she's had multiple people working on this since I emailed last night.

It's a bit weird, but she's described what's happened as a "switcheroo" - my items and order slip went in someone else's parcel, and some else's went in mine. Anyway, she says they've located a parcel with my order slip and stopped it getting delivered today. It's currently on the way back to the depot and it might - might - be my PS5. Once it's back in the depot the manager she's been speaking to there is going to personally check that it's my PS5 and get it delivered to me. She's going to keep me updated over the weekend.

Bizarre, right? Given what's happening with so many orders and how similar all of the cases are, part of me is wondering if they've just collared someone in the depot and it's a cover your arse story, but if I get my PS5 I really don't care.

Fair play for them taking it so seriously but youve clearly gone out of your way to raise this with the right people. Others wont be as persistent etc!
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1021 on: Yesterday at 08:44:56 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 01:40:24 PM
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




Profiteering like this, at this time, and being so unbelievably smug about it is not in accordance with the values and ethos that RAWK tries to represent. People whove been looking forward to getting hold of one of these for months, or giving them to their kids or significant others for Christmas are unable to find one while you buy 7 and jack the price up. Its no different to touting outside Anfield.

I think its time you found another site.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1022 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 PM »
I think you spelt "You're a c*nt" wrong there Jersey

Also, apologies for the use of that word, but in this case it's justified
Offline Schmidt

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1023 on: Yesterday at 09:27:23 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:33:46 PM
Fair play for them taking it so seriously but youve clearly gone out of your way to raise this with the right people. Others wont be as persistent etc!

It sounds like the issue has become widespread enough for them to take it quite seriously.

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2020-11-20-amazon-playstation-5-customers-report-receiving-toys-kitchen-appliances-instead
Offline King.Keita

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1024 on: Yesterday at 09:55:33 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:44:56 PM
Profiteering like this, at this time, and being so unbelievably smug about it is not in accordance with the values and ethos that RAWK tries to represent. People whove been looking forward to getting hold of one of these for months, or giving them to their kids or significant others for Christmas are unable to find one while you buy 7 and jack the price up. Its no different to touting outside Anfield.

I think its time you found another site.
He's the same person that suggested Marcus Rashford's meals scheme is a PR stunt. Accusing other people of ill morals when he has none.
Offline Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1025 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 01:40:24 PM
Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao

You're a dirty tory c*nt.
Offline Jake

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 09:55:33 PM
He's the same person that suggested Marcus Rashford's meals scheme is a PR stunt. Accusing other people of ill morals when he has none.

IN that case ban the tory c*nt from the whole forum. And Anfield. Dirty prick
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1027 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 PM »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:44:56 PM
Profiteering like this, at this time, and being so unbelievably smug about it is not in accordance with the values and ethos that RAWK tries to represent. People whove been looking forward to getting hold of one of these for months, or giving them to their kids or significant others for Christmas are unable to find one while you buy 7 and jack the price up. Its no different to touting outside Anfield.

I think its time you found another site.
I dont reckon he actually got 7 but he's clearly enjoying the pisstaking either way
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 PM »
Hes gone.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1029 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Yesterday at 09:55:33 PM
He's the same person that suggested Marcus Rashford's meals scheme is a PR stunt. Accusing other people of ill morals when he has none.


If Sony could get themselves sorted then there wouldn't be any profiteering or people looking to be able to fund their Christmas.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1030 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 PM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Yesterday at 10:18:15 PM
I dont reckon he actually got 7 but he's clearly enjoying the pisstaking either way

I'm on my phone but it would be easy to image search the photo he posted.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1031 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 PM »
I do think Kloppage was on a wind up, maybe not in the best taste though given how many people have been disappointed by how much of a shit show the deliveries have been.

Its surprising that none of this sort of thing has come out about the Xbox launch - a less desired product, less demand? Though they seemed to sell out equally as quickly as PS5 with what youd think would be a fairly similar number of available units.

Some really dodgy stories on twitter about drivers stopping at destinations and scratching the codes out on the boxes so they could make it look like theyd attempted delivery but decided to return based on faulty or damaged packaging. Scummy bastards.

Given how enraged Ive got in the past about missing out on gig tickets then seeing them triple the price on shite like GetMeIn minutes later, I have little shrift for anyone doing the same with something that could genuinely make someone else really happy, for the sake of a few quid.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1032 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:52:02 PM
I'm on my phone but it would be easy to image search the photo he posted.

I did, its not found anywhere.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1033 on: Yesterday at 11:43:52 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 01:40:24 PM
Give it rest with the console wars, Sony Fan boys are so precious... :butt


Anyways I got 7 of these in total yesterday the profit is going to be insane! Was literally sitting at the computer all day refreshing  :D

Amazon also gave me £90 pound back on one for a ripped box  :lmao




You're a scumbag
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 06:35:51 AM »
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been super hard to find. That may be on purpose

New York (CNN Businss)The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sold out almost immediately upon launch last week.

Customers reported having a difficult time finding the consoles in stock as websites kept crashing. To many, it felt harder this year than usual to get their hands on the latest release.

This year, supply of the consoles couldn't keep up with the large demand. Although analysts have predicted that the PlayStation 5 will outsell the Xbox Series X over time, right now, the current console wars winner is whoever put more stock on shelves.

Analysts have different theories for why the consoles sold so quickly.

Most think that Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) purposefully limited how many units were produced.

Profit margins on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X are probably "thin or even outright in the red," according to IDC's research director of gaming Lewis Ward, so it made sense to set production limits. Sony and Microsoft likely considered production levels that wouldn't put huge stress on the manufacturers and the supply chain and that could help them limit any revenue losses, he said.

Sony isn't making much money on the PS5 and didn't want to overproduce the console heading into a recession, said Michael Pachter, a Wedbush analyst. This theory lines up with an April report from Bloomberg that said Sony was planning to limit output of the PS5 in its first year. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Another possibility is that Covid-19 played a role in limited supplies.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad said that he anticipates the PS5 and Xbox Series X will continue to be supply-constrained this holiday season because of the pandemic's impact on production and logistics. Ahmad also said that during initial production, both consoles had low yields and "it will take some time to scale and ramp up to meet demand."

Microsoft told CNN Business that its new Xbox hardware production wasn't affected by the pandemic and that it "set out to produce as many new consoles as it could." The company added that the consoles, including a cheaper Series S, launched in 40 countries and it "will sell every new Xbox" it is able to produce this year.

"We're building new Xbox consoles as fast as we can to meet demand," Microsoft said.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/19/tech/ps5-xbox-series-x-stock-sales/index.html
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 08:30:24 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:50:38 PM

If Sony could get themselves sorted then there wouldn't be any profiteering or people looking to be able to fund their Christmas.

So it's Sony's fault people are stealing other items people have paid for in order to fund there Christmas?  How does that logic work? That's like saying that girl over there was pretty so she asked to be taken advantage of. It's not my fault it's hers!   We are in the middle of a pandemic and logistically things are extremely difficult for many manufacturers. It's nobodies fault but the scumbags trying to rob people of goods they've paid for.
