Okay, so.I've just had a call from Amazon's Executive Customer Support (on behalf of Jeff Bezos, apparently). The lady, to be fair, was really lovely and she said she's had multiple people working on this since I emailed last night.It's a bit weird, but she's described what's happened as a "switcheroo" - my items and order slip went in someone else's parcel, and some else's went in mine. Anyway, she says they've located a parcel with my order slip and stopped it getting delivered today. It's currently on the way back to the depot and it might - might - be my PS5. Once it's back in the depot the manager she's been speaking to there is going to personally check that it's my PS5 and get it delivered to me. She's going to keep me updated over the weekend.Bizarre, right? Given what's happening with so many orders and how similar all of the cases are, part of me is wondering if they've just collared someone in the depot and it's a cover your arse story, but if I get my PS5 I really don't care.