I feel like I'm a bit out of touch as well. For people desperate to get this or the Xbox last week; why the rush? There are no games that fully utilize the system, surely there must be more to it than just faster loading times and better fps?



What more do you want though? For comparisons sake between Miles Morales and say Spiderman from 2018. It has ray tracing, better performance, load times, draw distance. Everything more powerful hardware should provide. On top of that the UI is revamped completely, the store is fully integrated and it's a seamless transition between everything. The entire UI is in 4k, it looks stunning. The pad is insane. It's weightier, slightly bigger and the haptics and adaptive triggers blow anything else out of the water and provide a level of immersion never seen before from a traditional controller. You wouldn't want to go back to an Xbox or Switch Pro controller after this. There's new games like Demon's Souls which do take advantage of the new hardware, Astrobot also.Compared to the last two playstation launches this is considerably better in every way. I was excited prior to launch because I'd heard positive stuff from the likes of Eurogamer but now it's actually up and running it's completely exceeded my expectations and that seems like the general consensus.