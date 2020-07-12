« previous next »
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:36:48 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:30:54 PM
It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.



Wtf?!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:49:04 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:30:54 PM
It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.



They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:49:48 PM
Himalayan salt lamps are supposed bring positive energy aswell.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:51:37 PM
Fucking ridiculous that Snail. Sorry that its happened to you mate as I know how excited you was to get it.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:51:47 PM
That is fucking atrocious....

I'm so sorry for you
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:52:41 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:30:54 PM
It's a Himalayan rock salt lamp.


The other guy calling customer service when he sees he hasn't got his order



Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.
that really does take the piss though
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:54:36 PM
Like the Yodel theif mentioned earlier, I suspect that an Amazon warehouse person has a new PS5 tonight.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:56:02 PM
King.Keita on Today at 06:29:10 PM
I feel like I'm a bit out of touch as well. For people desperate to get this or the Xbox last week; why the rush? There are no games that fully utilize the system, surely there must be more to it than just faster loading times and better fps?

What more do you want though? For comparisons sake between Miles Morales and say Spiderman from 2018. It has ray tracing, better performance, load times, draw distance. Everything more powerful hardware should provide. On top of that the UI is revamped completely, the store is fully integrated and it's a seamless transition between everything. The entire UI is in 4k, it looks stunning. The pad is insane. It's weightier, slightly bigger and the haptics and adaptive triggers blow anything else out of the water and provide a level of immersion never seen before from a traditional controller. You wouldn't want to go back to an Xbox or Switch Pro controller after this. There's new games like Demon's Souls which do take advantage of the new hardware, Astrobot also.

Compared to the last two playstation launches this is considerably better in every way. I was excited prior to launch because I'd heard positive stuff from the likes of Eurogamer but now it's actually up and running it's completely exceeded my expectations and that seems like the general consensus.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 06:58:25 PM
naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:56:02 PM
What more do you want though? For comparisons sake between Miles Morales and say Spiderman from 2018. It has ray tracing, better performance, load times, draw distance. Everything more powerful hardware should provide. On top of that the UI is revamped completely, the store is fully integrated and it's a seamless transition between everything. The entire UI is in 4k, it looks stunning. The pad is insane. It's weightier, slightly bigger and the haptics and adaptive triggers blow anything else out of the water and provide a level of immersion never seen before from a traditional controller. You wouldn't want to go back to an Xbox or Switch Pro controller after this. There's new games like Demon's Souls which do take advantage of the new hardware, Astrobot also.

Compared to the last two playstation launches this is considerably better in every way. I was excited prior to launch because I'd heard positive stuff from the likes of Eurogamer but now it's actually up and running it's completely exceeded my expectations and that seems like the general consensus.

It seems more of a next gen upgrade than the Xbox Series X does too. Apparently the UI and others things are the same as they are on the Xbox One X.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:01:45 PM
LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:54:36 PM
Like the Yodel theif mentioned earlier, I suspect that an Amazon warehouse person has a new PS5 tonight.
Best of luck to them getting a PS5 out of an Amazon depot, like Fort Knox, I did some work at the huge Amazon warehouse not far from Belfast, you'd think it was the Vatican archives ffs.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:03:14 PM
AndyMuller on Today at 06:58:25 PM
It seems more of a next gen upgrade than the Xbox Series X does too. Apparently the UI and others things are the same as they are on the Xbox One X.
UI aside, the Series X is a monster, I was disappointed with them keeping the UI, but if it ain't broke don't fix it, I don't spend long on the dashboard anyway
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:04:53 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.

That no compensation bit is ludicrous, you can usually get £5 or a month of prime just from an order being delayed let alone fucked up like yours.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:05:54 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.

Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:06:20 PM
Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:01:45 PM
Best of luck to them getting a PS5 out of an Amazon depot, like Fort Knox, I did some work at the huge Amazon warehouse not far from Belfast, you'd think it was the Vatican archives ffs.

They won't be, they'll be getting a lamp out of there.

Sorry that happened snail, they're all such snakes
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:09:03 PM
Skeeve on Today at 07:04:53 PM
That no compensation bit is ludicrous, you can usually get £5 or a month of prime just from an order being delayed let alone fucked up like yours.
They fucked up a Christmas order for me a few years back, laptop for the lad, ordered 2 weeks before Christmas, so on the 22nd of December both myself and the wife phoned them to get through, after many apologies they assured that we'd have one by Christmas Eve, and lo and behold it arrived on C Eve, then one arrived on the 27th,and another on the 28th, needless to say we were very pleased with Amazon's service on this occasion 😁
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:10:32 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:05:54 PM
Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.
I hope you haven't emailed your complaint to their dedicated complaints email address?, they bounce straight back, if you check your email you'll have a reply telling you.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:12:51 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:05:54 PM
Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.

Yeah I would have done too. Absolutely ridiculous of them to say no sort of compensation when it's literally all their fault.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:18:04 PM
AndyMuller on Today at 06:58:25 PM
It seems more of a next gen upgrade than the Xbox Series X does too. Apparently the UI and others things are the same as they are on the Xbox One X.

I've just kept my one X as aside from the extra horsepower I don't feel like there's much point upgrading. Pretty much the same pad, same UI, same games. Not sure if there are actually any new games for it. I don't have a 120hz TV either so I can't take advantage of that. Weirdly the PS5 is performing better at 4k/60 with the likes of Valhalla and Watch Dogs also.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:19:17 PM
Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:10:32 PM
I hope you haven't emailed your complaint to their dedicated complaints email address?, they bounce straight back, if you check your email you'll have a reply telling you.

Sent it to jeff@amazon.com, I've been told it's the best way to go about it.

My mate's just told me he accidentally ordered two today, not getting delivered til mid-December but I can have one of them so we should be sorted. Hopefully I can get some compensation from Amazon - I don't think I'll order anything expensive from them again.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:19:56 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:05:54 PM
Fuck it I've emailed an official complaint.

Ive always found online chat to be the best way to get a resolution & extras.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:50:45 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.
Bex May who is a freelance Tech reviewer/ presenter ( does a lot of stuff for The Guardian used to present a gaming segment on MTV) experienced similar, except she received an air fryer.  I've read at least four similar incidents.  No compensation is an utter pisstake.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:57:31 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:14:10 PM
It's not my fucking PS5. It's a box addressed to me with someone else's order inside it, with a different order number.

My PS5 is nowhere to be seen.

If you are a Prime member they should be offering you 3 free months right off the bat with £20-40 credit on a future order.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 08:02:22 PM
Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 06:49:04 PM
They'll only offer me a refund which will take 5 - 7 working days. No replacement, she just told me to keep checking for stock. No compensation. She said fulfilment put my label on the wrong box and someone else will have my console.
That's shocking.

So someone pays about 10-20 quid for a lamp, gets a £450 quid item by mistake and they can keep it?



Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 08:03:30 PM
RedSince86 on Today at 08:02:22 PM
That's shocking.

So someone pays about 10-20 quid for a lamp, gets a £450 quid item by mistake and they can keep it?

Yep.
