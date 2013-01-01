Getting hold of one of these sounds mental. Quite glad to be a patient gamer in times like these. Ill probably end up getting one down the line so interested to hear how you all find it.



Its such an ugly console, but everything Ive heard about the controller sounds exciting. It sounds so well made that going back to a standard PS4 one would be jarring.



So far so good.The Astrobot game that's included is a great little platformer and a really good tech demo for the controller. I've played about an hour of Godfall which looks beautiful and runs like a dream, but is a pretty standard hack & slash (so far at least). Fired up my PS4 Spidermand and the load times are great (weren't bad anyways, but a noticeable difference)The controller is really good though. I'd read, watched and heard a lot - so probably over-hyped it myself, but it does all those things you hear, noticeable differences on the astrobot game when walking over different surfaces, things whizzing past you etc. It's not like it's going to change the face of gaming - but I can see it bringing a huge level of immersion as developers get more comfortable working with it. Especially shooters - the triggers are great. Real feedback from firing the little astrobot machine gun - you can feel each bullet.