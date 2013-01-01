« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 31952 times)

Online JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #880 on: Today at 12:20:13 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:07:44 PM
This would have been great info if I'd seen it a few hours ago ;D  Have registered for stock updates though, so cheers.

Anybody into this stuff enough to know what price reductions are going to look like in the future (or what they have for previous consoles)?  I'm inclined to think that the only significant reductions/deals will be when bundles with exclusive games come out in 2021 (GT7 being an obvious one).  I'm not desperate for a PS5 this week (yet ;D) so in theory quite happy to wait until spring or whenever, but prices don't seem likely to reduce so there's also a 'why wait?' aspect to it too.
I can't see them reducing it any time soon. Not whilever they're making a loss on the hardware (I think they are), and struggling to meet demand. Maybe this time next year it'll drop a little, and bundles might as you say, but I think it'll be a while.
Online OOS

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #881 on: Today at 01:05:51 PM »
Quote from: bailey90 on Today at 10:53:48 AM
Estimated delivery 8-10pm. Going to be a long day 😩

Aye, im 107 of 200 deliveries. Now 30 deliveries till mine, must be chaos for couriers on days like today.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #882 on: Today at 01:07:10 PM »
Amazon just had some, sold out in like 3 minutes.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #883 on: Today at 01:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:07:10 PM
Amazon just had some, sold out in like 3 minutes.
It vanished from my basket 3 times :o
Offline S

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #884 on: Today at 01:36:25 PM »
Getting hold of one of these sounds mental. Quite glad to be a patient gamer in times like these. Ill probably end up getting one down the line so interested to hear how you all find it.

Its such an ugly console, but everything Ive heard about the controller sounds exciting. It sounds so well made that going back to a standard PS4 one would be jarring.
Online ubb! please

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #885 on: Today at 01:38:49 PM »
Haven't ordered a PS5 or anything, just popping in with a general observation - fuck Yodel.
Offline Hendollama

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #886 on: Today at 01:43:11 PM »
Haven't ordered a PS5 either. Don't even live in the UK. But in solidarity, fuck Yodel.
Whats Yodel by the way?
Offline quirkovski

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #887 on: Today at 01:57:03 PM »
Mine turned up. can't access the free upgrade of Assasins Creed Valhalla though, ps4 disc is in, even tried installing it and running the ps4 version, no joy. only have the option to buy the ps5 copy for £59.99.

Hope those struggling to get one manage to get one soon enough, it so speedy in the menus.  8)
Offline wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #888 on: Today at 01:57:28 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:36:25 PM
Getting hold of one of these sounds mental. Quite glad to be a patient gamer in times like these. Ill probably end up getting one down the line so interested to hear how you all find it.

Its such an ugly console, but everything Ive heard about the controller sounds exciting. It sounds so well made that going back to a standard PS4 one would be jarring.

So far so good.

The Astrobot game that's included is a great little platformer and a really good tech demo for the controller. I've played about an hour of Godfall which looks beautiful and runs like a dream, but is a pretty standard hack & slash (so far at least). Fired up my PS4 Spidermand and the load times are great (weren't bad anyways, but a noticeable difference)

The controller is really good though. I'd read, watched and heard a lot - so probably over-hyped it myself, but it does all those things you hear, noticeable differences on the astrobot game when walking over different surfaces, things whizzing past you etc. It's not like it's going to change the face of gaming - but I can see it bringing a huge level of immersion as developers get more comfortable working with it. Especially shooters - the triggers are great. Real feedback from firing the little astrobot machine gun - you can feel each bullet.
Online aggerdid

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #889 on: Today at 01:58:04 PM »
Interesting how sony/microsoft dont prep for successful launches and instead play it cautious with stock. Maybe its because were in little ol blighty and the market share is a drop in the ocean vs US and Japan or maybe its because the lack of stock acts as a marketing tool itself but in a time when seemingly everyone has consoles itd make more sense to get numbers for who wants one way in advance and plan production around that. Logistics of this demand may prevent this but theres certainly better ways to do it than pre orders and then pre-orders on the release day.
Online Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #890 on: Today at 02:00:51 PM »
Quote from: quirkovski on Today at 01:57:03 PM
Mine turned up. can't access the free upgrade of Assasins Creed Valhalla though, ps4 disc is in, even tried installing it and running the ps4 version, no joy. only have the option to buy the ps5 copy for £59.99.

Hope those struggling to get one manage to get one soon enough, it so speedy in the menus.  8)
my mate tried installing a ps4 game via disc. didnt work until he turned it the other way round.
Offline quirkovski

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #891 on: Today at 02:05:01 PM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Today at 02:00:51 PM
my mate tried installing a ps4 game via disc. didnt work until he turned it the other way round.

I did think of that but Miles Morales upgraded fine. I can also play the ps4 of Valhalla.

its a Ubisoft problem, quite a few others experiencing the same thing unfortunately.

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #892 on: Today at 02:18:51 PM »
Hardy ha - Sony.

Spent the morning trying to buy one, been a farce on every website; had one in my basket at John Lewis, Very.co.uk and Amazon.

All disappeared except Very, to be fair I've could have had that one but I didn't want one with a disc drive.

Quite amazing how retailers websites can't handle the demand - in a year when Digital-first has been just about the only game in town.


ENJOY -- looks like a proper next-gen console for those that managed to snaffle one.
Online Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #893 on: Today at 02:31:42 PM »
You can queue up on GAME right now for the console or a bundle deal. You'll have to wait for over an hour though.

Too much hassle. And i might not even get it in the end. I'm gonna wait until its easier
Online Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #894 on: Today at 02:37:15 PM »
IO (creators of Hitman) have just announced that theyre working on a Bond origin game
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #895 on: Today at 02:51:19 PM »
Yeah, I've given up on getting one today. Not worth the hassle. Will wait until the backlog dies down and the horrible scalpers can't profit
Online clinical

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #896 on: Today at 03:07:13 PM »
Managed to get one on EE weirdly enough. 11 x £45 with £10 upfront. That includes extra controller. But seeing some people are getting theirs cancelled too now.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #897 on: Today at 03:25:19 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:13 PM
Managed to get one on EE weirdly enough. 11 x £45 with £10 upfront. That includes extra controller. But seeing some people are getting theirs cancelled too now.

Will EE actually be getting stock anytime soon though?
