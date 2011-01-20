« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 10:43:56 AM
Currys have taken my deposit money and then cancelled my order the rats.
Offline wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 11:47:56 AM
Quote from: Fazak_Red on November 16, 2020, 10:43:56 AM
Currys have taken my deposit money and then cancelled my order the rats.

Absolute gang of c*nts Curry's. They screwed me over with a TV delivery a few years back - was about 3 weeks late, missed multiple delivery slots which I'd taken time off for, and refused to offer any compensation.

Never bought from them again.
Offline wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 11:49:02 AM
Quote from: stevieG786 on November 15, 2020, 09:50:55 PM
Is there anywhere I can purchase it from? When will they be available to purchase again??

Quote from: steashy on November 16, 2020, 08:06:52 AM
my pre order from shop to has not confirmed for launch, does anybody know if there is any stock on launch day will it go on sale at midnight on Wednesday

John Lewis and Game are apparently listing stock from midnight on the 18th. Good luck!
Offline chromed

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 02:20:36 PM
Quote from: wige on November 16, 2020, 11:49:02 AM
John Lewis and Game are apparently listing stock from midnight on the 18th. Good luck!

Amazon are too I believe.
Offline MBL?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 02:51:52 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on November 15, 2020, 11:58:53 PM
Yeah, they are 300 ohms and I use a little jds labs atom amp, so not ideal for your needs, but I definitely think you are better off going down the hifi headphones route.

Isn't the tygr 300r just a gamified version of their dt990 headphones? Probably worth trying them both out in person if you can.
Yeah, same drivers but reviewers seem to think they are less harsh on the trebles. Unable to test them both so have just ordered anyway.

Read elsewhere that the dualsense is much better than the ds4 when headphones are plugged in, will try that first and get a dac/amp if it is lacking.
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 03:23:36 PM
I've tried the Pulse 3D out with my PS4.  Pretty good.  Sound is a bit more meaty when plugged in versus wireless but I hope that's down to the console - maybe the 3D audio will sound better wirelessly with the PS5 than with the PS4's output.

Comfy though and a decent mic considering it's inbuilt and hidden.
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 08:05:52 PM
Just tried the Arctic 7x on series x & ps4 this eve ,unreal ! Cant wait try it with ps5
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 16, 2020, 09:36:17 PM
;D



My orders said Im getting it on launch day since I placed it, but its still nice to have the email. Theyve started taking payment from people now so hopefully itll be my turn soon!
Offline Sangria

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 03:57:50 AM
Offline gray19lfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 08:13:52 AM
Anyone who preordered with GAME had their payment taken yet?
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 08:59:08 AM
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 08:13:52 AM
Anyone who preordered with GAME had their payment taken yet?
Yeah mine came out on the 10th.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:13:44 AM
Sold my Pro in the hope of securing a PS5 at midnight tomorrow. Not really bothered if not as I'll just play the Switch until I can get hold on the 5 but fingers crossed!
Offline L4Red

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:20:12 AM
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 08:13:52 AM
Anyone who preordered with GAME had their payment taken yet?
Yep came out at the weekend.
Offline Wool

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 09:48:21 AM
Read all the horror stories of Amazon UK fucking up Series X pre-orders last week, really hope they've learnt from that!
Offline stevieG786

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 12:22:49 PM
Quote from: wige on November 16, 2020, 11:49:02 AM
John Lewis and Game are apparently listing stock from midnight on the 18th. Good luck!

Thanks!
Offline wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 12:36:51 PM
Reluctant to start a new thread, so will ask this here.

Can someone explain to me the big deal between 30 and 60 FPS?

Think I've watched an hour or so of PS5 vs PS4 Pro comparison videos comparing performance on backwards compatible games. I can barely tell a difference, even if the videos are showing a FPS tracker at bottom of the screen. I get that when the FR drops to a very low level that it has a huge impact (thinking blight town in PS3 dark Souls) but a locked in 30 vs 60?!? Why would I choose a locked in 60 FPS over, say, perfect 4k graphics and ray-tracing with a locked in 30 FPS?
Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:11:24 PM
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 12:36:51 PM
Reluctant to start a new thread, so will ask this here.

Can someone explain to me the big deal between 30 and 60 FPS?

Think I've watched an hour or so of PS5 vs PS4 Pro comparison videos comparing performance on backwards compatible games. I can barely tell a difference, even if the videos are showing a FPS tracker at bottom of the screen. I get that when the FR drops to a very low level that it has a huge impact (thinking blight town in PS3 dark Souls) but a locked in 30 vs 60?!? Why would I choose a locked in 60 FPS over, say, perfect 4k graphics and ray-tracing with a locked in 30 FPS?
Depends on the game.

I've traditionally preferred the graphical fidelity, and going forward would still use it, but 60fps is so much more fluid.

For a cinematic game like, I dunno, Detroit:  Become Human, it doesn't matter a shite (the graphical fidelity would be much better), but a fluid game like Spiderman or a shooter will benefit hugely from the extra frames.

I'm going to start Miles Morales in graphics mode so I can test out the Ray Tracing but when I actually start playing missions it's going to performance mode.  I'm also going to for sure play COD and Destiny 2 (Crucible mode) at 120fps - it's not just smoother, it will give me an advantage as I can much more accurately track a target across the screen.

Also worth noting that you might not even lose much fidelity by going to 60 in some games.  The Demon's Souls devs came out and said you should play it at 60.  The comparisons are really interesting, you're not going to see much difference without literally sitting inches from the TV.  That's not what that game is about.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:27:19 PM
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 12:36:51 PM
Reluctant to start a new thread, so will ask this here.

Can someone explain to me the big deal between 30 and 60 FPS?

Think I've watched an hour or so of PS5 vs PS4 Pro comparison videos comparing performance on backwards compatible games. I can barely tell a difference, even if the videos are showing a FPS tracker at bottom of the screen. I get that when the FR drops to a very low level that it has a huge impact (thinking blight town in PS3 dark Souls) but a locked in 30 vs 60?!? Why would I choose a locked in 60 FPS over, say, perfect 4k graphics and ray-tracing with a locked in 30 FPS?

So unless a YouTube video has been set to play at 60fps you won't see the difference (YouTube videos play at 30fps unless selected).

Frames per second is usually lauded by the PC master race as the be all and end all of gaming. But you need the CPU, GPU and a monitor capable of getting that power on the screen.

Unless you see it and notice it, it probably won't make much difference. But once you do see it and experience it, it's one of those things you don't go back to.

It's like the new phones with high refresh screens. You don't really notice when you step up to one. But once you have it and then see a phone with a lower refresh screen you hate it and can't understand why you didn't make the move sooner
Offline wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 01:43:40 PM
Thanks both.
 :thumbup
Offline smicer07

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 03:54:24 PM
Anyone know if I have to pick my console up from Game or can I send my Dad to do it? Isn't clear on emails!
Offline stevieG786

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 12:30:54 AM
Quote from: wige on November 16, 2020, 11:49:02 AM
John Lewis and Game are apparently listing stock from midnight on the 18th. Good luck!

Looks like its still out of stock everywhere  :(
Online Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 02:41:11 AM
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 12:30:54 AM
Looks like its still out of stock everywhere  :(
the upcoming midnight , as the release date is the 19th
