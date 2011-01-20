Reluctant to start a new thread, so will ask this here.



Can someone explain to me the big deal between 30 and 60 FPS?



Think I've watched an hour or so of PS5 vs PS4 Pro comparison videos comparing performance on backwards compatible games. I can barely tell a difference, even if the videos are showing a FPS tracker at bottom of the screen. I get that when the FR drops to a very low level that it has a huge impact (thinking blight town in PS3 dark Souls) but a locked in 30 vs 60?!? Why would I choose a locked in 60 FPS over, say, perfect 4k graphics and ray-tracing with a locked in 30 FPS?



Depends on the game.I've traditionally preferred the graphical fidelity, and going forward would still use it, but 60fps is so much more fluid.For a cinematic game like, I dunno, Detroit: Become Human, it doesn't matter a shite (the graphical fidelity would be much better), but a fluid game like Spiderman or a shooter will benefit hugely from the extra frames.I'm going to start Miles Morales in graphics mode so I can test out the Ray Tracing but when I actually start playing missions it's going to performance mode. I'm also going to for sure play COD and Destiny 2 (Crucible mode) at 120fps - it's not just smoother, it will give me an advantage as I can much more accurately track a target across the screen.Also worth noting that you might not even lose much fidelity by going to 60 in some games. The Demon's Souls devs came out and said you should play it at 60. The comparisons are really interesting, you're not going to see much difference without literally sitting inches from the TV. That's not what that game is about.