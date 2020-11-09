Was looking into getting a headset before I get the ps5. Initially was going to get the pulse but then after a bit of research stealseries Arctis 7/9 looked the option to go for.



I still kept looking and as I do went down a bit of a rabbit hole where it was explained that gaming headsets are shite compared to proper wired hifi headphones. Also another thing was that open back headphones are more enjoyable to most compared to closed back as there is a better soundstage and imaging which suits gaming. This sort of rang true for me because I had a cheap pair of open back sennheisers for years that I listened to music on before moving onto Sony xb900h wireless anc. I love the Sonys but there was always something missing, they are great for the commute but Im not finding myself wanting to use them at home. Instead of just looking for a gaming headset Im now looking for an all rounder for home use.



So after going down that hole I think Im going to get beyerdynamics tygr 300r headphones. Theres no mic which is a drawback and the cable into them is non removable, thats another thing I dont like. They are supposed to sound great for gaming and music which is of course important. Most important is they are 32ohm impedance meaning they should be able to be driven by a phone, laptop, or ps5 etc without an amp/dac.



Bit of a ramble there.. Anybody care to share how they listen to audio when gaming?



