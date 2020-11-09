PS5 controller, charging dock, remote & pulse headset. All sat still in their boxes, awaiting on the console to arrive next Thursday. Argos has confirmed its all due, but Im preparing myself that itll either be a really late afternoon delivery or a day or two late! And Im not going to be angry/upset about it, with everything the way it is currently, that Im fortunate enough to be in the position Im in is a privilege that I could too easily belittle.
That being said! Planet Coaster (already enjoying on PS4), Spider-Man Remaster & Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Astros Playroom, and will probably get The Pathless, are all eagerly anticipated. Then theres Ghost of Tsushima and Mafia remaster that Ive held off from playing, Jedi: fallen order I barely started last year, plus I want to replay Days Gone, Red Dead Redemption 2 & Fallout, that should all keep me busy till Assassins Creed Valhalla & Imortals Fenix Rising drop in price!
Was really looking forward to a second play through of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but seems as though Square will probably release a PS5 definitive version around the 1 year anniversary in-line with the PS exclusivity ending and PC Xbox versions due, so Ill end up buying that as I doubt itll be a free upgrade.