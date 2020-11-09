« previous next »
Playstation 5 (2020)

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 9, 2020, 02:02:22 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on November  9, 2020, 10:06:43 AM
Thought he said something like current drives wouldn't work and new ones would need to be certified for ps5 use, since then there has been at least one that has claimed to be suitable and a number of others that would also seem to be quick enough, so being surprised does seem like a reasonable response.
They're likely testing a bunch of drives right now and once they're happy to certify some as compatible, they'll unlock the NVMe slot with a software update. If they unlocked it with no certified compatible drives and people had reliability issues with them, they'd no doubt moan about that instead. I doubt anybody really needs this on day one.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 9, 2020, 03:31:52 PM
I think I'll be getting this with Demon's Souls if any become available. I need to see YOU DIED 100x times over Christmas.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 12:33:49 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on November  9, 2020, 10:06:43 AM
Thought he said something like current drives wouldn't work and new ones would need to be certified for ps5 use, since then there has been at least one that has claimed to be suitable and a number of others that would also seem to be quick enough, so being surprised does seem like a reasonable response.

He said in that presentation that theyre testing drives and that they wouldnt work at launch.

So how are people now expecting them to work when no one from Sony has come out and said they will yet?

Weve know for a good few months they wouldnt.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Will supermarkets have these?  The big ones anyway...
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 12:42:56 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November  6, 2020, 07:13:00 PM
DF review of the PS5.

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/playstation-5-review-digitalfoundry

Overwhelmingly positive on the whole.

IGN:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc</a>
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 01:20:53 PM
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Will supermarkets have these?  The big ones anyway...

No idea but John Lewis tweeted they will have some available from midnight on 19th.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 01:31:59 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 10, 2020, 01:20:53 PM
No idea but John Lewis tweeted they will have some available from midnight on 19th.

Can John Lewis be open?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 01:33:46 PM
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 01:31:59 PM
Can John Lewis be open?

Oh yeah just online sorry.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 01:38:30 PM
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 01:31:59 PM
Can John Lewis be open?

Click and collect and delivery
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 01:53:57 PM
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 12:42:56 PM
IGN:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc</a>
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 10, 2020, 06:45:41 PM
Quote from: King.Keita on November 10, 2020, 01:53:57 PM
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.
Yeah, no need for extra storage on the Series X as there's no next gen Xbox games anyway.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 01:01:17 AM
Quote from: King.Keita on November 10, 2020, 01:53:57 PM
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.

You're getting a series X because the PS5 is too big?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 04:16:45 AM
From Shopto.net tonight:

"We would like to inform you that your order has now reached our warehouse! We will soon package your order, ready for the next collection.
You will be notified shortly when your order is packed and ready to go!  Unfortunately from now we will not be able to cancel your order!"

I assume there's no chance this arrives earlier than the 19th? Or is it possible with parts of the world getting it on the 12th? It seems a bit silly forcing UK retailers to hold the stock for a week if they have them already. I guess they probably prefer the deliveries not to be staggered though.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 08:24:33 AM
Quote from: JasonF on November 11, 2020, 04:16:45 AM
From Shopto.net tonight:

"We would like to inform you that your order has now reached our warehouse! We will soon package your order, ready for the next collection.
You will be notified shortly when your order is packed and ready to go!  Unfortunately from now we will not be able to cancel your order!"

I assume there's no chance this arrives earlier than the 19th? Or is it possible with parts of the world getting it on the 12th? It seems a bit silly forcing UK retailers to hold the stock for a week if they have them already. I guess they probably prefer the deliveries not to be staggered though.

I ordered a 2nd controller, charging dock and camera for my lad from Game. Got email yesterday saying they have been dispatched. Bit stupid sending them out with nothing to use them on. Suppose we could practice putting the controller on the dock for a week.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 10:06:01 AM
Quote from: bailey90 on November 11, 2020, 01:01:17 AM
You're getting a series X because the PS5 is too big?

Its not going to bother everyone but can be a consideration for people, including myself.

If I was to pick one up (I wont, despite glowing reviews and buying every Sony console to date) it would go exactly where my ps4 is, this is a reasonably fine tuned space as I have other consoles on the table beside it. It simply wouldn't fit into this space, not horizontally or vertically. Id have to rearrange and even remove one other console to accommodate. My fault for sure but yes, not everyone lives in a mansion and has a 65"+ TV!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 12:36:37 PM
Anyone ordered through Argos?

Been told by customer service that my order got placed ect, even though I never got the confirmation e-mail.

Meant to be getting the headset delivered tomorrow but had no order updates and it still says in progress on the website.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 12:41:53 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on November 11, 2020, 12:36:37 PM
Anyone ordered through Argos?

Been told by customer service that my order got placed ect, even though I never got the confirmation e-mail.

Meant to be getting the headset delivered tomorrow but had no order updates and it still says in progress on the website.

Yeah I have 2 consoles ordered from Argos but I do have confirmation emails for both
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 11, 2020, 04:16:40 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 11, 2020, 12:41:53 PM
Yeah I have 2 consoles ordered from Argos but I do have confirmation emails for both

Just spoke to customer service.

They said that ill recieve my headset with the console on the 19th, even though the headset is out from tomorrow.

Their website wont update from sit tight - order in progress because the stock comes direct from the supplies.

Has given me two DPD tracking numbers though and said that theyll have both console and headset ready for delivery next week so happy days.

I just havent received any e-mail confirmations at all, even though my order has gone through fine.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 12:46:43 AM
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 09:23:12 AM
Quote from: OOS on November 12, 2020, 12:46:43 AM
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?

I've gone for the new Spiderman which should arrive today(and taunt me for a week!), had also preordered Cyberpunk but it's obviously been delayed. Will get Assassins Creed and Watchdogs around christmas but other than that want to play Days Gone on the PS Plus collection which I've been wanting for a while.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 09:24:07 AM
Quote from: OOS on November 12, 2020, 12:46:43 AM
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?

Spidey and Demon's Souls. I'll wait for a bit before getting Cyberpunk (whenever that comes out) as I'm a little concerned by all the delays.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 09:39:18 AM
Yeah Spidey and Demon's Souls are the big ones for me.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 10:09:41 AM
I think Cyberpunk isnt getting a proper PS5 version until sometime next year so might be worth waiting for that.

Spider-Man seems to be getting good reviews, with that Astro Bot, Bugsnax and a couple of PS4 games Ive yet to play that should keep me going for a while!

Quite tempted by AC Valhalla considering what Ive read from people playing it. Sounds good.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 10:32:59 AM
I'm more interested to see how the PS5 handles the PS4 back catalogue.

Looks like a the majority of games that struggled to hit 60 fps on PS4 will easily hit that on PS5 and with new patches could unlock a higher frame rate
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 10:33:03 AM
Pre-ordered Mile Morales and Valhalla.  Will def play Bugsnax and Astrobot too.

Destiny 2 and FIFA both get their next-gen upgrades in a few weeks.  I'll maybe eventually try Days Gone and Bloodborne.

Plenty to keep me going!
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 01:06:26 PM
Can you co-op between the 4 & 5 consoles, given the way some games are on both?

Take Sackboy, for instance - released today on PS4.  Could I play co-op from PS4 with my brother who's getting a a PS5 next week?  Or are the PS4 & 5 versions of the game unique?

I remember, for example, my RDR saves not being compatible when I got the newer disc (expanded with Undead Nightmare).
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 02:18:40 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 12, 2020, 10:32:59 AM
I'm more interested to see how the PS5 handles the PS4 back catalogue.

Looks like a the majority of games that struggled to hit 60 fps on PS4 will easily hit that on PS5 and with new patches could unlock a higher frame rate

Interestingly a top-tier game that still only gets 30fps on the PS5 is Bloodborne.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 03:31:15 PM
Quote from: jackh on November 12, 2020, 01:06:26 PM
Can you co-op between the 4 & 5 consoles, given the way some games are on both?

Take Sackboy, for instance - released today on PS4.  Could I play co-op from PS4 with my brother who's getting a a PS5 next week?  Or are the PS4 & 5 versions of the game unique?

I remember, for example, my RDR saves not being compatible when I got the newer disc (expanded with Undead Nightmare).

It's probably game dependent. For example, I'm pretty sure you'll be able to co-op on Fifa 21 when the console first arrives, as the PS5 upgrade won't be live yet and they say it'll run with a performance boost (like if it were a PS4 Pro) until the upgrade comes out on December 4th. From that point onwards they've confirmed you won't be able to co-op cross gen.

I imagine some games will allow it and some won't.

Re: the game saves. I've read that Watch Dogs: Legion and Spider-Man save games will transfer from PS4 to PS5, so hopefully that's the case for most games.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 05:18:20 PM
Destiny 2 will have cross-gen multiplayer too.

So it's up to the devs really.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 12, 2020, 08:38:38 PM
Checked out my mate's PS5, and have to say its not that big. I suppose seeing pictures gives one a distorted view. It doesn't look ugly either, a bit like new kit release - looks much nicer later on.

The controller feels truly next gen, can't wait to have a nice racing game to make use of it.

With the new hardware capabilities and controller, I am salivating at the prospect of the next God of War, when you imagine what they managed with a base PS4 system.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 13, 2020, 01:33:39 PM
Quote from: J-Mc- on November 11, 2020, 04:16:40 PM
Just spoke to customer service.

They said that ill recieve my headset with the console on the 19th, even though the headset is out from tomorrow.

Their website wont update from sit tight - order in progress because the stock comes direct from the supplies.

Has given me two DPD tracking numbers though and said that theyll have both console and headset ready for delivery next week so happy days.

I just havent received any e-mail confirmations at all, even though my order has gone through fine.

Just got my texts through from Argos for both there too.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
November 13, 2020, 04:26:50 PM
Quote from: OOS on November 12, 2020, 12:46:43 AM
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?

Spider-man and Godfall came today, so theyre sat there just teasing me now ;D

Picking up NBA digital and probably FIFA on the 4th December, also considering Demons Souls after seeing some gameplay vids, looks incredible.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 02:12:19 AM
Was looking into getting a headset before I get the ps5. Initially was going to get the pulse but then after a bit of research stealseries Arctis 7/9 looked the option to go for.

I still kept looking and as I do went down a bit of a rabbit hole where it was explained that gaming headsets are shite compared to proper wired hifi headphones. Also another thing was that open back headphones are more enjoyable to most compared to closed back as there is a better soundstage and imaging which suits gaming. This sort of rang true for me because I had a cheap pair of open back sennheisers for years that I listened to music on before moving onto Sony xb900h wireless anc. I love the Sonys but there was always something missing, they are great for the commute but Im not finding myself wanting to use them at home. Instead of just looking for a gaming headset Im now looking for an all rounder for home use.

So after going down that hole I think Im going to get beyerdynamics tygr 300r headphones. Theres no mic which is a drawback and the cable into them is non removable, thats another thing I dont like. They are supposed to sound great for gaming and music which is of course important. Most important is they are 32ohm impedance meaning they should be able to be driven by a phone, laptop, or ps5 etc without an amp/dac.

Bit of a ramble there.. Anybody care to share how they listen to audio when gaming?

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Yesterday at 12:08:15 PM
PS5 controller, charging dock, remote & pulse headset. All sat still in their boxes, awaiting on the console to arrive next Thursday. Argos has confirmed its all due, but Im preparing myself that itll either be a really late afternoon delivery or a day or two late! And Im not going to be angry/upset about it, with everything the way it is currently, that Im fortunate enough to be in the position Im in is a privilege that I could too easily belittle.

That being said! Planet Coaster (already enjoying on PS4), Spider-Man Remaster & Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Astros Playroom, and will probably get The Pathless, are all eagerly anticipated. Then theres Ghost of Tsushima and Mafia remaster that Ive held off from playing, Jedi: fallen order I barely started last year, plus I want to replay Days Gone, Red Dead Redemption 2 & Fallout, that should all keep me busy till Assassins Creed Valhalla & Imortals Fenix Rising drop in price!

Was really looking forward to a second play through of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but seems as though Square will probably release a PS5 definitive version around the 1 year anniversary in-line with the PS exclusivity ending and PC Xbox versions due, so Ill end up buying that as I doubt itll be a free upgrade.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 02:12:02 PM
Quote from: db1animal on Yesterday at 12:08:15 PM
PS5 controller, charging dock, remote & pulse headset. All sat still in their boxes, awaiting on the console to arrive next Thursday. Argos has confirmed its all due, but Im preparing myself that itll either be a really late afternoon delivery or a day or two late! And Im not going to be angry/upset about it, with everything the way it is currently, that Im fortunate enough to be in the position Im in is a privilege that I could too easily belittle.

Argos are pretty good in my experience. I've had some big items for same day delivery with them in recent years, and you can pick a delivery slot that is an hour apart iirc. Also I had to get a replacement from them for something I bought last week, they sent texts first thing in the morning to confirm an approximate delivery slot, then followed up when the driver was close. I expect you'll know quite early on Thursday when it'll arrive. Got to be better than waiting on Hermes/Yodel.
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
Today at 07:42:20 PM
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 02:12:19 AM
Bit of a ramble there.. Anybody care to share how they listen to audio when gaming?

For headphones, I go with my HD650's most of the time, if I need a headset PC363D and the rest of the time it is just speakers.
