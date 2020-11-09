« previous next »
Offline JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #760 on: November 9, 2020, 02:02:22 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on November  9, 2020, 10:06:43 AM
Thought he said something like current drives wouldn't work and new ones would need to be certified for ps5 use, since then there has been at least one that has claimed to be suitable and a number of others that would also seem to be quick enough, so being surprised does seem like a reasonable response.
They're likely testing a bunch of drives right now and once they're happy to certify some as compatible, they'll unlock the NVMe slot with a software update. If they unlocked it with no certified compatible drives and people had reliability issues with them, they'd no doubt moan about that instead. I doubt anybody really needs this on day one.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #761 on: November 9, 2020, 03:31:52 PM »
I think I'll be getting this with Demon's Souls if any become available. I need to see YOU DIED 100x times over Christmas.
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #762 on: November 10, 2020, 12:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on November  9, 2020, 10:06:43 AM
Thought he said something like current drives wouldn't work and new ones would need to be certified for ps5 use, since then there has been at least one that has claimed to be suitable and a number of others that would also seem to be quick enough, so being surprised does seem like a reasonable response.

He said in that presentation that theyre testing drives and that they wouldnt work at launch.

So how are people now expecting them to work when no one from Sony has come out and said they will yet?

Weve know for a good few months they wouldnt.
Offline jackh

    • @hartejack
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #763 on: November 10, 2020, 12:40:24 PM »
Will supermarkets have these?  The big ones anyway...
Offline jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #764 on: November 10, 2020, 12:42:56 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on November  6, 2020, 07:13:00 PM
DF review of the PS5.

https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/playstation-5-review-digitalfoundry

Overwhelmingly positive on the whole.

IGN:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc</a>
Online AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #765 on: November 10, 2020, 01:20:53 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 12:40:24 PM
Will supermarkets have these?  The big ones anyway...

No idea but John Lewis tweeted they will have some available from midnight on 19th.
Offline jackh

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #766 on: November 10, 2020, 01:31:59 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 10, 2020, 01:20:53 PM
No idea but John Lewis tweeted they will have some available from midnight on 19th.

Can John Lewis be open?
Online AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #767 on: November 10, 2020, 01:33:46 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 01:31:59 PM
Can John Lewis be open?

Oh yeah just online sorry.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #768 on: November 10, 2020, 01:38:30 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 01:31:59 PM
Can John Lewis be open?

Click and collect and delivery
Offline King.Keita

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #769 on: November 10, 2020, 01:53:57 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November 10, 2020, 12:42:56 PM
IGN:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoAZEK52zRc</a>
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.
Offline JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #770 on: November 10, 2020, 06:45:41 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on November 10, 2020, 01:53:57 PM
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.
Yeah, no need for extra storage on the Series X as there's no next gen Xbox games anyway.
Offline bailey90

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 01:01:17 AM »
Quote from: King.Keita on November 10, 2020, 01:53:57 PM
Massive own goal at 11:23. Personally find the PS5 unnecessarily big, Series X for me.

You're getting a series X because the PS5 is too big?
Offline JasonF

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 04:16:45 AM »
From Shopto.net tonight:

"We would like to inform you that your order has now reached our warehouse! We will soon package your order, ready for the next collection.
You will be notified shortly when your order is packed and ready to go!  Unfortunately from now we will not be able to cancel your order!"

I assume there's no chance this arrives earlier than the 19th? Or is it possible with parts of the world getting it on the 12th? It seems a bit silly forcing UK retailers to hold the stock for a week if they have them already. I guess they probably prefer the deliveries not to be staggered though.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 08:24:33 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:16:45 AM
From Shopto.net tonight:

"We would like to inform you that your order has now reached our warehouse! We will soon package your order, ready for the next collection.
You will be notified shortly when your order is packed and ready to go!  Unfortunately from now we will not be able to cancel your order!"

I assume there's no chance this arrives earlier than the 19th? Or is it possible with parts of the world getting it on the 12th? It seems a bit silly forcing UK retailers to hold the stock for a week if they have them already. I guess they probably prefer the deliveries not to be staggered though.

I ordered a 2nd controller, charging dock and camera for my lad from Game. Got email yesterday saying they have been dispatched. Bit stupid sending them out with nothing to use them on. Suppose we could practice putting the controller on the dock for a week.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:06:01 AM »
Quote from: bailey90 on Yesterday at 01:01:17 AM
You're getting a series X because the PS5 is too big?

Its not going to bother everyone but can be a consideration for people, including myself.

If I was to pick one up (I wont, despite glowing reviews and buying every Sony console to date) it would go exactly where my ps4 is, this is a reasonably fine tuned space as I have other consoles on the table beside it. It simply wouldn't fit into this space, not horizontally or vertically. Id have to rearrange and even remove one other console to accommodate. My fault for sure but yes, not everyone lives in a mansion and has a 65"+ TV!
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 12:36:37 PM »
Anyone ordered through Argos?

Been told by customer service that my order got placed ect, even though I never got the confirmation e-mail.

Meant to be getting the headset delivered tomorrow but had no order updates and it still says in progress on the website.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 12:41:53 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 12:36:37 PM
Anyone ordered through Argos?

Been told by customer service that my order got placed ect, even though I never got the confirmation e-mail.

Meant to be getting the headset delivered tomorrow but had no order updates and it still says in progress on the website.

Yeah I have 2 consoles ordered from Argos but I do have confirmation emails for both
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 04:16:40 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:41:53 PM
Yeah I have 2 consoles ordered from Argos but I do have confirmation emails for both

Just spoke to customer service.

They said that ill recieve my headset with the console on the 19th, even though the headset is out from tomorrow.

Their website wont update from sit tight - order in progress because the stock comes direct from the supplies.

Has given me two DPD tracking numbers though and said that theyll have both console and headset ready for delivery next week so happy days.

I just havent received any e-mail confirmations at all, even though my order has gone through fine.
Offline OOS

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:46:43 AM »
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?
Online Stand Free

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #779 on: Today at 09:23:12 AM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:46:43 AM
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?

I've gone for the new Spiderman which should arrive today(and taunt me for a week!), had also preordered Cyberpunk but it's obviously been delayed. Will get Assassins Creed and Watchdogs around christmas but other than that want to play Days Gone on the PS Plus collection which I've been wanting for a while.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #780 on: Today at 09:24:07 AM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:46:43 AM
Right, I ordered the ps5 last month but only realised I have no games for it.  ;D

Whats everyone's first buys?

Spidey and Demon's Souls. I'll wait for a bit before getting Cyberpunk (whenever that comes out) as I'm a little concerned by all the delays.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #781 on: Today at 09:39:18 AM »
Yeah Spidey and Demon's Souls are the big ones for me.
