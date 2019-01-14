« previous next »
Author Topic: Playstation 5 (2020)  (Read 25754 times)

Offline wige

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 AM »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:11:35 AM
Id take that with a complete pinch of salt mate. Some retail worker in Game is not privy to manufacturing or distribution arrangements. Nearly all retailers opened up a 2nd batch of pre-orders a few days after the first which they wouldnt have done without some indication of their allocation from Sonys UK distributors.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:34:03 AM
Yeah I spent enough years in retail to know that person is probably chatting wham.

Good to hear, hoping with everything crossed that they were full of it.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM »
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do
Offline ScottScott

  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 02:21:36 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do

Nothing smart about it, he's a grade A c*nt
Offline naYoRHa2b

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 02:27:31 PM »
Obviously has no mates to sell one to at cost but who would want to be mates with that bellwhiff. Hate shit like that.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 02:30:06 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do

Auction sites need to prohibit this sort of thing, I appreciate people will always find a way but it sends a message. The same thing happens with limited edition trainers as well.
Offline Graeme

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 02:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do

Are ticket touts smart too?
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 02:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do

That guy is a gobshite. Can't abide scalpers, fuck them.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 02:52:16 PM »
2020 has been the year for scalpers

PS5 and the GeForce RTX 3000 Series graphics cards for PC gaming have not met demand at all

Even the Nintendo Switch sells out quick when there is even a semi decent deal.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 04:59:48 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:45:25 PM
That guy is a gobshite. Can't abide scalpers, fuck them.
He's hardly a gobshite, he's a bellend for doing it, but he's ended up getting his own two consoles free, he's used his head, no matter what you or I think.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 05:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 02:45:24 PM
Are ticket touts smart too?
Depends what way you look at it, if you don't mind being a wanker then yeah, I'd say its pretty smart to make loads of money for something costing a fraction of what you receive, people like this don't give a fuck what you or I think.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 05:03:29 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:59:48 PM
He's hardly a gobshite, he's a bellend

Splitting hairs here ;D
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 05:05:46 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 05:03:29 PM
Splitting hairs here ;D
In Ireland a gobshite is an idiot, you're not an idiot if you can get nearly 100% profit for something, he's a bellend as he's deprived 2 people of getting one at face value, depends on your morals really, I certainly wouldn't do it, was hard enough getting one for my son for Christmas
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 06:21:20 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:52:16 PM
2020 has been the year for scalpers

PS5 and the GeForce RTX 3000 Series graphics cards for PC gaming have not met demand at all

Even the Nintendo Switch sells out quick when there is even a semi decent deal.
MSI got caught essentially scalping their own products via a partner
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 AM
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 PM »
https://www.shopto.net/en/ps5hw02-playstation-5-digital-console-p195341/

shopto have a new batch of digital only consoles available, doubt they will last long though 

Update.....sold out
« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:58 AM by kingmonkey007 »
Offline gray19lfc

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:10:47 AM »
Basketed on GAME but cant checkout
Offline has gone odd

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #735 on: Today at 11:36:17 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:08:13 PM
I know a guy pre ordered 3, has two sold on Ebay for £800 each so he's got his own PS5 and Series X free, smart but scummy thing to do

Just hope Karma is a bitch here and the console he keeps goes tits up front within a day of unboxing and is left without one for a month until its repaired.

Scalpers are vermin, total flea of society, companies allow this by not limiting to one per household etc so fuck them to.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #736 on: Today at 11:47:56 AM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:36:17 AM
Just hope Karma is a bitch here and the console he keeps goes tits up front within a day of unboxing and is left without one for a month until its repaired.

Scalpers are vermin, total flea of society, companies allow this by not limiting to one per household etc so fuck them to.

The only way for retailers to prevent this is to share your purchase data with other retailers, this isn't legal.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #737 on: Today at 12:05:53 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:36:17 AM
Just hope Karma is a bitch here and the console he keeps goes tits up front within a day of unboxing and is left without one for a month until its repaired.

Scalpers are vermin, total flea of society, companies allow this by not limiting to one per household etc so fuck them to.

Bit off topic but if your console is bricked out the box you get a brand new one a day later direct from Sony. This happened to me with the PS4.

Offline has gone odd

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #738 on: Today at 12:18:06 PM »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:05:53 PM
Bit off topic but if your console is bricked out the box you get a brand new one a day later direct from Sony. This happened to me with the PS4.

Damn you! At least give me a mental image of a crying scalper for 10 bloody minutes  :P

Seem to remember Nintendo taking a little while to turn around knackered Switches. Guess good Sony customer service is to be applauded if that is the case.

Also the legalities of one per household of course only apply to a single retailer at a time, though sounds like he hit the jackpot with 3 when some folk couldn't even get one.

Even more offtopic, really don't like the revamped Sony webstore, looks really sterile and empty now they have removed PS3 and vita/psp stuff. Am sure someone here will tell me it looks as awesome as the new PS5 though ha! Seems they really are going full on with the white vibe in this gen.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:37:35 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:18:06 PM


I've never used the webstore but never been much of a fan of navigating the ps site in general. They have updated there ps app which is better then the old one though so I'll use that. Weirdly I had to download the apk from elsewhere as the update wasn't coming through on Android

I was reading on another site someone sent there switch in to be repaired and they sent them back a refurbished one but it was a banned console and there was no way to unban it, a month later they still haven't remedied anything. So yeah there customer service does sound shitty.

I've always had good service from Sony and MS to be fair when something has gone tits up.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:33 PM by naYoRHa2b »
Online Skeeve

Re: Playstation 5 (2020)
« Reply #740 on: Today at 04:48:57 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:47:56 AM
The only way for retailers to prevent this is to share your purchase data with other retailers, this isn't legal.

The auction sites not accepting auctions for new hardware more than 10% or so over the msrp would be a start.
