I don't see the issue with the development or marketing of smart delivery. Going into a new generation they'll be lots of cross generation games. Yearly franchises but also cyberpunk. In 2013 for example I would of had to buy two copies of FIFA 14 or Madden, one for the old consoles and one for the newer ones. With MS supporting old hardware for at least two years (according to Matt booty) then it makes perfect sense to give that consumer the ability to buy let's say Halo Infinite on Xbox One and a year down the line if they want to upgrade there Xbox they'll not have to re-purchase. I'd of liked that for something like The Last Of Us but because of cell and x86 it wasn't possible but in an ideal world it would of been the most pro consumer move.



I don't see how it puts pressure on game development, I can see how it changes game design because your building a game like Halo Infinite round old mechanical drives or slower worse performing processors and you always program to the lowest denominator. But companies like EA have always released games like FIFA across two generations and we would of been expected to pay twice. I doubt they'll be much difference between PS4 and PS5 FIFA21 versions bar some visuals and load times.



They are making a fuss of it because they are making a fuss around cross gen development and supporting old hardware. I like Sony's approach in the sense that I want to play something designed with PS5 in mind but if I want to play FIFA in October or November on PS4 it's nice to play the PS5 version straight away when it releases as well, especially as an early adopter when you get lots of these cross gen games, particularly your franchise ones.