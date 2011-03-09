Friday July 10 2020, 12.01am, The TimesPremier League clubs are aiming to have fans back for the start of next season with grounds between 30 per cent and 50 per cent full.All supporters would have to wear face masks to reduce the Covid-19 transmission risk and grounds would open three hours before kick-off, under plans being discussed with government officials and health experts.The most likely date for next season to start is September 12 and the return of fans would be implemented for every Premier League and EFL club, and for other sports that attract crowds such as rugby union, rugby league and cricket.Ministers are supportive of that timescale for the return of supporters and would like as many as possible to be allowed in to stadiums, as long as social distancing can be maintained. The RFU has said that the new one-metre social-distancing rule means that it could accommodate 40,000 people at Twickenham, which has 82,000 seats.The ambition of having 50 per cent of seats occupied is seen at the top end of the scale but the government and the sports authorities are aware of the financial implications  the difference between 30 per cent and 50 per cent could be the difference between a club breaking even or making a loss.One source involved in the discussions said: Its easy to get a decision if you are happy with a small crowd that incurs all the costs but attracts a small fraction of the revenue. Its harder if you want to at least break even.The source added that concerns over the effect of mass sports events on virus infection rates  specifically the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match and the Cheltenham Festival in March  means that those involved in the decision-making are being cautious.A working group has been set up involving the main sports, Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, as well as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.One issue that the venues will have to iron out involves season-ticket holders  for example, should there be a ballot to decide who attends the games, or should it be on a rota basis?Under social-distancing rules, people from the same household can sit next to each other but venues would want to be sure that the seats were occupied by the ticket-holder rather than a friend to whom the ticket had been passed.Some Premier League clubs have held talks with companies about providing a medical health passport for supporters but that has not been part of the government-led discussions about the return of crowds.As revealed by The Times, the first step for the return of fans would be pilot events, possibly the Community Shield if it goes ahead and womens sports events including England cricket and the Womens Super League.Premier League clubs met yesterday and, though no final decision has been made, are likely to choose September 12 for the start of next season rather than late August to give time for the pilot events to be held.Would be brilliant if this gets the go ahead. We will benefit from this immensely even if it 30% (around 15,000). We really do feed off them and they help with our intensity in games.