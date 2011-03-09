« previous next »
Author Topic: Winning Title #19*

Offline farawayred

  Posts: 18,740
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,740
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12880 on: July 9, 2020, 11:20:27 PM »
I don't like the idea of losing the silhouette of the English Football League trophy... It's too beautiful to discard.

Combine the two shapes in some way, maybe put them one behind the other, or like what I did a few months back, but don't just throw it out...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 266
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12881 on: July 10, 2020, 04:07:25 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on July  9, 2020, 11:20:27 PM
I don't like the idea of losing the silhouette of the English Football League trophy... It's too beautiful to discard.

Combine the two shapes in some way, maybe put them one behind the other, or like what I did a few months back, but don't just throw it out...

Couldn't agree more, except I'd have the trophies the other way round in your image.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 48,760
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12882 on: July 10, 2020, 07:23:23 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on July  9, 2020, 11:20:27 PM
I don't like the idea of losing the silhouette of the English Football League trophy... It's too beautiful to discard.

Combine the two shapes in some way, maybe put them one behind the other, or like what I did a few months back, but don't just throw it out...

Thats a nice idea in principle and could work in print but its too fussy for the simple graphic style of the champions wall at Melwood and the walk of champions at Anfield.

Im a designer and sometimes you have to let go of some element you like to make the design work as a whole. The old League trophy is nicer than the garish modern design but thats not the point.

Those two things are there to inspire the players who see them every day at Melwood and before every league game at Anfield. Theyre there to inspire the team to win number 20, not to admire the aesthetics of a trophy we won in the past.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12883 on: July 10, 2020, 07:39:47 AM »
I actually really like the modern PL trophy, realise Im probably in the minority and it may be because Ive grown up desperate for us to win it (having never seen us win the old one.)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,088
  • Klopptimist
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12884 on: July 10, 2020, 08:36:41 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on July  9, 2020, 11:20:27 PM
I don't like the idea of losing the silhouette of the English Football League trophy... It's too beautiful to discard.

Combine the two shapes in some way, maybe put them one behind the other, or like what I did a few months back, but don't just throw it out...

I like it, but I'd either make the older trophy smaller (more of a nod to it) or bring the base down so it's at the same level as the PL trophy (with just a very thin line across the bottom.

Quote from: Jm55 on July 10, 2020, 07:39:47 AM
I actually really like the modern PL trophy, realise Im probably in the minority and it may be because Ive grown up desperate for us to win it (having never seen us win the old one.)


I would like it a lot more without the right angles at the top of the handles, and the crown at the top is a little bit too much.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Ayles

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 2
  • Cardigan Collector
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12885 on: July 10, 2020, 11:50:37 AM »
Others better at words than me have said it all really; I started coming here in 86 when I passed my test, always loved the people of the city and moved my family here in 2012 for work; the chance to celebrate with locals is a treasure; cant wait for the proper celebrations for the league.

I remember at the end of last season thinking that for the next season we would have to be near perfect to beat this City side to the title.

They drew at home to Spurs 2-2 in their second game and already I was looking at their fixtures where they might drop, didnt have to wait long 3 games later they lost at Norwich.

Even though it was so early in the season Id already got that slight feeling of excitement I guess I was still tuned into the previous season of watching and hoping for any small point drops in their games.

Their surprise home defeat to Wolves was a shocker for them and then they came to us, never a title decider for me but still a massive game, cant remember what the points difference was after we beat them but for me it was more significant mentally for both sides.  The sight of 2times Pep in his fucking cheap arsed B&Q trousers and that Primani cardy thing was brilliant, it must have stunk I swear he wore the thing 3 times a week.

Once December was out the way, and what a December that was wow talk about marching up the hill that was mega considering the fixtures and travels, the momentum and hope was sky high albeit I still spent most of the remainder of the season shitting myself.

Ive seen us win titles before Im lucky, its my lad that gets me, proper gets me. prior to June last year hed seen us win the Carling Cup prior to that nothing, so he was running around in tears while his fat old mans sat there like a grumpy bastard muttering kin Cardiff on pens ffs.

Champions league was beautiful, I think I cried more at his emotion than my own, I remember him looking at me mouthing Wtf is this song as Freddie boomed out; we used to sing it on the Kop in the 80s and I have a feeling youll be hearing it a little more often..

Walk On.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 53,900
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12886 on: July 10, 2020, 01:12:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on July  8, 2020, 05:18:57 PM
Because that's the name of the official competition now.  ;D

I meant that does it mean we cannot call it the league title but call it the Premier League in the same way the CL has two names?
Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 425
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12887 on: July 10, 2020, 01:56:01 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on July 10, 2020, 07:39:47 AM
I actually really like the modern PL trophy, realise Im probably in the minority and it may be because Ive grown up desperate for us to win it (having never seen us win the old one.)



I'm with you to be honest. I don't remember winning titles in the 80s and I grew up drawing pictures of Fowler, Redknapp, Stevie etc lifting the Premier League trophy above their heads.
 
I think it's a combination of the fact that that was/is the trophy on offer (and so I wanted us so desperately to have it that I've just always liked the design) or if it's because of its shape, but I really don't mind the Prem trophy.

I might be mad, but I quite like a trophy to have at least 1 of 2 elements in its design: Either to have handles or to actually look like a cup/vase/that sort of shape. The European Cup is a gorgeous shape. So is the FA Cup. The League Cup is a bit weird with 3 handles but at least you can easily raise it above your head. The Super Cup is a bit odd but at least now they've made it bigger so it's less awkward to lift. And yeah, the Prem trophy isn't the nicest I've ever seen but growing up I could imagine exactly how it would look being raised by whoever was captain at the time. The old First Division trophy doesn't have handles and isn't a cup/vase shape or similar.

Just looked odd to me growing up and even though I've come to appreciate it as I've got older, the fact we can't win it and I never saw us win it before means I've never really bothered thinking about it too much.
Offline King Kennys Pumas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12888 on: July 10, 2020, 02:18:29 PM »

I like the silhouettes of both trophies, but together looks odd. Go with the modern one - hopefully, we will have to get used to lifting it over the next few years.

Quote from: farawayred on July  9, 2020, 11:20:27 PM
I don't like the idea of losing the silhouette of the English Football League trophy... It's too beautiful to discard.

Combine the two shapes in some way, maybe put them one behind the other, or like what I did a few months back, but don't just throw it out...
Offline Gerrardinho1981

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12889 on: July 10, 2020, 03:18:23 PM »
What is concerning me at the moment a lot is fucking Man United and theyre fucking cheating bastard ways they have always been like this. They won the most penalties from VAR and the one the other day against Villa was completely diabolical. Something really has to be done about this. Winning the league is one thing but what is more important now is ensuring that if say we dont again or in the near future, but somehow they do because at the moment they seem to have the impetus with their unbeaten run here and all I can see is them cheating as they did in the 90s and 00s and fuck them if they win it by cheating.  We need put a stop to them, we need to write to officials and the body in charge VAR with the evidence of the games they been gifted the twats.  I dont care if we do not have any decisions go our way that are correct because thats the whole point of it.  This is ridiculous with them being gifted games.  That run should Have ended. Villa played well against us and held us off for 70 odd minutes and were  the best team in the league. They wouldve held United off too for as long and possibly gone on to win or at least draw that game.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 23,016
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12890 on: July 10, 2020, 03:20:49 PM »
Quote from: Gerrardinho1981 on July 10, 2020, 03:18:23 PM
What is concerning me at the moment a lot is fucking Man United and theyre fucking cheating bastard ways they have always been like this. They won the most penalties from VAR and the one the other day against Villa was completely diabolical. Something really has to be done about this. Winning the league is one thing but what is more important now is ensuring that if say we dont again or in the near future, but somehow they do because at the moment they seem to have the impetus with their unbeaten run here and all I can see is them cheating as they did in the 90s and 00s and fuck them if they win it by cheating.  We need put a stop to them, we need to write to officials and the body in charge VAR with the evidence of the games they been gifted the twats.  I dont care if we do not have any decisions go our way that are correct because thats the whole point of it.  This is ridiculous with them being gifted games.  That run should Have ended. Villa played well against us and held us off for 70 odd minutes and were  the best team in the league. They wouldve held United off too for as long and possibly gone on to win or at least draw that game.

This is a thread about Liverpool FC winning the title, no need to bring them into it. VAR thread and Man Utd thread in the other forum, which I am guessing you may not be able to post in yet (not sure what the rules are!).
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12891 on: July 10, 2020, 03:39:51 PM »
Fans to return for new Premier League season

Martyn Ziegler, Martin Hardy
Friday July 10 2020, 12.01am, The Times

Premier League clubs are aiming to have fans back for the start of next season with grounds between 30 per cent and 50 per cent full.

All supporters would have to wear face masks to reduce the Covid-19 transmission risk and grounds would open three hours before kick-off, under plans being discussed with government officials and health experts.

The most likely date for next season to start is September 12 and the return of fans would be implemented for every Premier League and EFL club, and for other sports that attract crowds such as rugby union, rugby league and cricket.

Ministers are supportive of that timescale for the return of supporters and would like as many as possible to be allowed in to stadiums, as long as social distancing can be maintained. The RFU has said that the new one-metre social-distancing rule means that it could accommodate 40,000 people at Twickenham, which has 82,000 seats.

The ambition of having 50 per cent of seats occupied is seen at the top end of the scale but the government and the sports authorities are aware of the financial implications  the difference between 30 per cent and 50 per cent could be the difference between a club breaking even or making a loss.

One source involved in the discussions said: Its easy to get a decision if you are happy with a small crowd that incurs all the costs but attracts a small fraction of the revenue. Its harder if you want to at least break even.

The source added that concerns over the effect of mass sports events on virus infection rates  specifically the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid Champions League match and the Cheltenham Festival in March  means that those involved in the decision-making are being cautious.

A working group has been set up involving the main sports, Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, as well as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

One issue that the venues will have to iron out involves season-ticket holders  for example, should there be a ballot to decide who attends the games, or should it be on a rota basis?

Under social-distancing rules, people from the same household can sit next to each other but venues would want to be sure that the seats were occupied by the ticket-holder rather than a friend to whom the ticket had been passed.

Some Premier League clubs have held talks with companies about providing a medical health passport for supporters but that has not been part of the government-led discussions about the return of crowds.

As revealed by The Times, the first step for the return of fans would be pilot events, possibly the Community Shield if it goes ahead and womens sports events including England cricket and the Womens Super League.

Premier League clubs met yesterday and, though no final decision has been made, are likely to choose September 12 for the start of next season rather than late August to give time for the pilot events to be held.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/fans-to-return-for-new-premier-league-season-p2spcbtnl


Would be brilliant if this gets the go ahead. We will benefit from this immensely even if it 30% (around 15,000). We really do feed off them and they help with our intensity in games.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 44,149
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12892 on: July 10, 2020, 03:42:14 PM »
Quote from: Gerrardinho1981 on July 10, 2020, 03:18:23 PM
What is concerning me at the moment a lot is fucking Man United and theyre fucking cheating bastard ways they have always been like this. They won the most penalties from VAR and the one the other day against Villa was completely diabolical. Something really has to be done about this. Winning the league is one thing but what is more important now is ensuring that if say we dont again or in the near future, but somehow they do because at the moment they seem to have the impetus with their unbeaten run here and all I can see is them cheating as they did in the 90s and 00s and fuck them if they win it by cheating.  We need put a stop to them, we need to write to officials and the body in charge VAR with the evidence of the games they been gifted the twats.  I dont care if we do not have any decisions go our way that are correct because thats the whole point of it.  This is ridiculous with them being gifted games.  That run should Have ended. Villa played well against us and held us off for 70 odd minutes and were  the best team in the league. They wouldve held United off too for as long and possibly gone on to win or at least draw that game.

No. No we do not.
They have been given shit loads of penalties. But we're 34 points better off. We're league champions. We're European champions. We're world champions. Who gives a fuck abiut a team in 5th place?
Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 12,034
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12893 on: July 10, 2020, 03:47:51 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 10, 2020, 03:42:14 PM
We're league champions. We're European champions. We're world champions.

'Champions Of Everywhere' is quicker to type mate ;)

(and thinking about it... would make for a quality t-shirt or flag)
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 44,149
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12894 on: July 10, 2020, 03:58:10 PM »
Quote from: oojason on July 10, 2020, 03:47:51 PM
'Champions Of Everywhere' is quicker to type mate ;)

(and thinking about it... would make for a quality t-shirt or flag)

Quicker, but not as satisfying to either type or read  :D
Offline Ayles

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 2
  • Cardigan Collector
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12895 on: July 10, 2020, 04:00:56 PM »
Quote from: Gerrardinho1981 on July 10, 2020, 03:18:23 PM
What is concerning me at the moment a lot is fucking Man United and theyre fucking cheating bastard ways they have always been like this. They won the most penalties from VAR and the one the other day against Villa was completely diabolical. Something really has to be done about this. Winning the league is one thing but what is more important now is ensuring that if say we dont again or in the near future, but somehow they do because at the moment they seem to have the impetus with their unbeaten run here and all I can see is them cheating as they did in the 90s and 00s and fuck them if they win it by cheating.  We need put a stop to them, we need to write to officials and the body in charge VAR with the evidence of the games they been gifted the twats.  I dont care if we do not have any decisions go our way that are correct because thats the whole point of it.  This is ridiculous with them being gifted games.  That run should Have ended. Villa played well against us and held us off for 70 odd minutes and were  the best team in the league. They wouldve held United off too for as long and possibly gone on to win or at least draw that game.

Lol, a few wins against the dross of the league and suddenly Gary Neville and his mates are all out the woodwork,

They're shite mate, honestly it'll be a few years before they get even close and as for "say we don't win it again or in the near future' fuck that and it won't be Yernited that knocks us off our perch that's if anyone does.

Relax  :)
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 19,272
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12896 on: July 10, 2020, 04:34:21 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 10, 2020, 03:42:14 PM
No. No we do not.
They have been given shit loads of penalties. But we're 34 points better off. We're league champions. We're European champions. We're world champions. Who gives a fuck abiut a team in 5th place?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/04854XqcfCY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/04854XqcfCY</a>
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,711
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12897 on: July 10, 2020, 08:19:04 PM »


See this planet.

We are Champions of ALL of it. All of it!  8)
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 16,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 01:08:58 AM »
Quote from: oojason on July 10, 2020, 03:47:51 PM
'Champions Of Everywhere' is quicker to type mate ;)

(and thinking about it... would make for a quality t-shirt or flag)

Bring on the wools from Mars  ;D
Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 10,711
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 01:16:10 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:08:58 AM
Bring on the wools from Mars  ;D
Well, Mars isn't called the Red Planet for nothing.  :)
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,032
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12900 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 AM »
Quote from: Gerrardinho1981 on July 10, 2020, 03:18:23 PM
What is concerning me at the moment a lot is fucking Man United and theyre fucking cheating bastard ways they have always been like this. They won the most penalties from VAR and the one the other day against Villa was completely diabolical. Something really has to be done about this. Winning the league is one thing but what is more important now is ensuring that if say we dont again or in the near future, but somehow they do because at the moment they seem to have the impetus with their unbeaten run here and all I can see is them cheating as they did in the 90s and 00s and fuck them if they win it by cheating.  We need put a stop to them, we need to write to officials and the body in charge VAR with the evidence of the games they been gifted the twats.  I dont care if we do not have any decisions go our way that are correct because thats the whole point of it.  This is ridiculous with them being gifted games.  That run should Have ended. Villa played well against us and held us off for 70 odd minutes and were  the best team in the league. They wouldve held United off too for as long and possibly gone on to win or at least draw that game.
No need to waste any energy on that lot. You know they're shit when the fans and media hype up their players during an unbeaten run that includes Tranmere Rovers, Club Brugge, Everton, Derby County, Norwich, Brighton, Villa, Bournemouth, and the mighty FC LASK.

We're 23 points ahead of City, and they're the only club that'll challenge us for the next few years.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 266
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12901 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:16:10 AM
Well, Mars isn't called the Red Planet for nothing.  :)

Red Shift, to measure distance between different worlds seems quite appropriate.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 33,069
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12902 on: Yesterday at 01:41:26 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 12:09:01 PM
Red Shift, to measure distance between different worlds seems quite appropriate.

Red shift marks an object pulling away from you from your vantage point. Very apt given our lead at the top. ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 34,413
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12903 on: Yesterday at 11:05:33 PM »
I think it's ok being consumed by success then desiring a tad more. Drenched in trophies, yet seeing an achievable historic target that won't be surpassed for another 50 years.
If we don't do it, it doesn't matter. If we do it, it will matter significantly. It will mean this Liverpool side placed it's already indelible mark deeper in to footballs history.

We won it, but we want more. It was written in the scowl of the faces and in every shake of the head of those lads tonight.

9 more points please. It matters a bit.









« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:35 PM by John C »
Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 2,603
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12904 on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:48:12 AM
No need to waste any energy on that lot. You know they're shit when the fans and media hype up their players during an unbeaten run that includes Tranmere Rovers, Club Brugge, Everton, Derby County, Norwich, Brighton, Villa, Bournemouth, and the mighty FC LASK.

We're 23 points ahead of City, and they're the only club that'll challenge us for the next few years.

They'll get shown up in the Europa league at some stage. The refs will not be biased and VAR will not be awarding them ghost penalties. But probably not in this next round. They'll beat their next opponents convincingly, then get shafted when they come up against a half-decent team.

This is why English refs haven't been selected for that many international tournaments of late. They're fucking dogshit. And they'll never get VAR right until they bring in an independent body of foreign refs or video analysts. As long as VAR is being manned by the colleagues of the idiots on the pitch, there will be no such thing as impartial officiating. They might as well bin it off in its current state.
Online JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 19,106
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 11:33:34 PM »
Think the points record is really unlikely
If were honest weve been nowhere near our level since winning it which is totally understandable

Its quite hard to care about it really  - waited 30 years ... if youd have offered me a league title at the beginning of the season with 66 points and being described as the weakest winners for years Id have been made up .....
Just getting the title again - thats all that mattered
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 3,729
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12906 on: Yesterday at 11:43:13 PM »
I agree that the points record and winning all home games were worthy aims and it's OK to be disappointed that one has gone and the other is at risk. But if we don't make it, it will only fire the players and coaching team to try harder next season. Look what Kiev has led us to. Every disappointment will act as a spur.

''If not this season then next''. That should be our attitude.
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 266
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12907 on: Today at 11:42:01 AM »
I'm not 100% sure, perhaps someone else can confirm, but this season we are still chasing:

1. The most points we have ever accumulated in our top flight history (97, even considering 2 points for a win converted to 3).
2. The most wins we have ever accumulated (anything over 30?)
3. The most away wins we have ever accumulated (anything over 13?)

All of these are doable.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 53,900
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 11:59:56 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:43:13 PM
I agree that the points record and winning all home games were worthy aims and it's OK to be disappointed that one has gone and the other is at risk. But if we don't make it, it will only fire the players and coaching team to try harder next season. Look what Kiev has led us to. Every disappointment will act as a spur.

''If not this season then next''. That should be our attitude.

I mean, is it a disappointment? Really?

We lost a CL final in Kiev. That's an important trophy that we missed out on. Most points, home wins etc. are not trophies.

I know they are professionals but are they looking back and thinking this was the season where we missed out on the points record? Is that what the celebrations are about?
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 9,085
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 12:03:05 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:33:34 PM
Think the points record is really unlikely
If were honest weve been nowhere near our level since winning it which is totally understandable

Its quite hard to care about it really  - waited 30 years ... if youd have offered me a league title at the beginning of the season with 66 points and being described as the weakest winners for years Id have been made up .....
Just getting the title again - thats all that mattered

The Everton game we were poor which was understandably as it was the first game back and they always save all their energy for this match.

Palace we were excellent, one of our best performances of the season.

Villa we weren't at our best but no worse than many of the pre lockdown games.

Brighton we were mostly good but got a little sloppy.

Yesterday I really thought we mostly dominated for 75 minutes or so, their keeper made some worldie saves, some other things went against us.

The City game was an absolute write off as far as I'm concerned. The players were hungover and didn't have the energy or drive to go up against an angry City side.

The performance levels have been fine IMO - some fans are expecting us to dominate and win every game. That's dangerous going into next season- we wont get the same consistency many times again, if ever.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  Posts: 31,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 12:37:33 PM »
Since Lockdown we have lost 1, drawn 1 and won the rest.

Man City have 2 two games in lockdown.

The difference has been when City have won it's been 3-5 nil in games.

I want us to get over the 100 points... 3 big games going up.
Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 266
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 12:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:37:33 PM
Since Lockdown we have lost 1, drawn 1 and won the rest.

Man City have 2 two games in lockdown.

The difference has been when City have won it's been 3-5 nil in games.

I want us to get over the 100 points... 3 big games going up.

Drawn 2, sorry.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 01:56:20 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:59:56 AM
I mean, is it a disappointment? Really?
Clearly not to you, but to many people, yes. One may not particularly set out to gain/beat records such as these but when they are within your grasp then it's natural to want to achieve them as well, to paraphrase Mallory, ''because they are there''.

No-one is suggesting that such things are on a par with the main targets like winning the league or a cup, but it's not unknown for people with a winning mentality to want to gold the lily.

Quote
We lost a CL final in Kiev. That's an important trophy that we missed out on. Most points, home wins etc. are not trophies.
Nobody has claimed that they are. But really, come on. I really shouldn't need to explain this to you.

Quote
I know they are professionals but are they looking back and thinking this was the season where we missed out on the points record? Is that what the celebrations are about?
Again that's not the point. These are very competitive individuals at the top of their game. If they fail to achieve something achievable they will quite likely think something along the lines of ''right give us another shot and we'll nail this bastrad next time round''. Over time that feeling for that particular target may fade, if it's not a major prize like a cup or a title, but the experience will still push the players to do better, so ultimately we all win.

It's cool that you don't care about these things. Others do, and I expect the players and coaches will always want to do better, and always aim to achieve everything achievable. It's what makes them winners.
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,520
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 06:39:31 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:59:56 AM
I mean, is it a disappointment? Really?

We lost a CL final in Kiev. That's an important trophy that we missed out on. Most points, home wins etc. are not trophies.

I know they are professionals but are they looking back and thinking this was the season where we missed out on the points record? Is that what the celebrations are about?

I would agree, I'm getting bored listening to journos asking Klopp every press conference about whatever record they've mentioned. I don't think it would be a massive disappointment not when you've waited thirty years just to win the title. This should be the main achievement, Klopp like most managers follows the one game at a time philosophy. Let's see how many games we've won and then we can see what records have fallen.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,016
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12914 on: Today at 06:49:33 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:39:31 PM
I would agree, I'm getting bored listening to journos asking Klopp every press conference about whatever record they've mentioned. I don't think it would be a massive disappointment not when you've waited thirty years just to win the title. This should be the main achievement, Klopp like most managers follows the one game at a time philosophy. Let's see how many games we've won and then we can see what records have fallen.

It is teadious for sure  ;D We know why they are doing it, the league was won with such ease, they have bugger all left to ask, so they churn out this every time. I think Kloppo reacts with bemusement to a lot of it, as he doesnt get the obsession.

As for fans being dissapointed, whatever really, I sort of get it, although not much, I dont get why it would consume people. Me, not that arsed, just very happy the season re-started, and we could win it properly - still reveling in that. Its been an amazing couple years, this season the team just made it their business to win that league after the incredible effort last season. Same as last season they made it their business to win the CL after the heartbreak of the final the season before. Now the pressure is not there. So many teams cant handle pressure, this team thrived on it.   

 
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online FilthyBloke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12915 on: Today at 06:51:19 PM »
The way I see it is that we have already achieved more points than Manchester United ever did in a single season (even the ones that had 42 league games).
We may surpass Manchester Citys record but even if we dont we shouldnt forget they are currently being punished for cheating.

Whatever points we finish with shouldnt be thought of anything other than marvellous.
Online FilthyBloke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12916 on: Today at 07:10:26 PM »
Who isnt going to get a medal? Adrian has played enough. I dont think Harvey Elliot has. But pretty much every has played enough (even Shaqiri?) apart from Harvey and the league cup kids..
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12917 on: Today at 07:14:48 PM »
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 07:10:26 PM
Who isnt going to get a medal? Adrian has played enough. I dont think Harvey Elliot has. But pretty much every has played enough (even Shaqiri?) apart from Harvey and the league cup kids..
Everyone will get a medal. Why is this even a thing?
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12918 on: Today at 07:15:36 PM »
The relentless consolation posting is a tad amusing  :D
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
