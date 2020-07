They do contribute, even its training with the other players and enabling that they are able to train in a competitive environment. To Klopp that is part of the whole team aspect of what he's set up. He wouldn't have it any other way.



That'll be why he'd happily give the tea ladies/kitchen staff a medal I'd reckon. Things like knowing how a player likes his tea/coffee/pasta/steak are just as important to some people, anything to get the players relaxed and focused. Same with the groundsmen preparing the pitch to how Klopp wants it, enabling us to play our game. I get the impression that Klopp is one of those people that he feels everyone is part of a single team, that everyone plays a part, from the coach driver to Salah.How great is it that we are discussing medals for the ENGLISH CHAMPIONS 2019/2020