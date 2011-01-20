It's completely stupid, like Forest can have 2 stars on their shirts for there european cup wins in the EFL, but we cant have stars on ours in the PL.



Clubs can add stars to their badges for various reasons.Yeovil have four stars for five seasons in the top four tires,Villa have one for their European CupBury have one each for their 2 FA Cup wins in 1900 and 1903Huddersfield have three for winning the league in three seasons - 1924, 1925, 1926Ipswich have three for their league in 1962, FA Cup in 1978 and UEFA Cup in 1981Forest as you say for two European CupsNotts County have one to commemorate 120 years since their 1893-4 FA Cup win...We could have 40+ stars for all of our trophies but unlike all of the above, we are not living on past glories or small clubs celebrating minor successes.I subscribe to the Ronnie Moran school of thought. Never mind what we've won in the past, it's the next trophy that matters.In all the papers I read at the weekend one article talked about some of the changes they have made at the club, and one was to take down all the photos of past Liverpool teams with trophies and replace it with the pictures of the trophies to be won in the future.