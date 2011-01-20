« previous next »
Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12640 on: Yesterday at 09:05:02 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:03:07 PM
When is the trophy presented, anyone know.........v Chelsea ?

Chelsea have an FA Cup game. According to Pearce when he asked the FA the belief is it could be the home game before, though its still to be confirmed.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Henry Kissinger

  Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12641 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 PM »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 01:51:28 PM
Hi, newbie here.

I've seen Liverpool win it a few times in the 80s and it felt run of the mill at the time. Now, after 30 years, I just feel a sense of relief. But I have been watsapping all my 20 and 30 something year old footy mates asking them to describe the feeling so I can really soak it in. And their responses made me want to cry. Phenomenal times.  :scarf

Welcome to the fold.

Although I have to say it's a bit fucking shit to come on here and tell us you've had friends sharing with you their feelings on winning no 19 and not sharing even one of their responses with us.

Tsk.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12642 on: Yesterday at 09:08:11 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:48:59 PM
Yep, because of the sleeve sponsors we now have in the PL too, which we don't have in the CL, with the CL kits we'll have the LFC style printing for name/number, were as the PL shirt, i think you have the choice for PL version or LFC version printing for name/number.

Yes, but the CWC patch goes on the chest.  It would have been nice for us to wear it in our first game as English Champions.  Our next opportunity to display it wont come until next season's League Cup!

Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:11:49 PM
That's stupid of the PL. The Champions of your league also being European, European Super Cup and CWC holders is a great big fuck you our league is the best statement. They should be crowing about it, not hiding it :butt

Yep!
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12643 on: Yesterday at 09:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:26:55 PM
Does this make us the Corvid-19/20 champions?

Whoops! ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12644 on: Yesterday at 09:14:22 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:26:55 PM
Does this make us the Corvid-19/20 champions?
Raven lunatic!
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Alan_X

  WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  Come on you fucking red men!!!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12645 on: Yesterday at 09:17:23 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:55:11 PM
It's completely stupid, like Forest can have 2 stars on their shirts for there european cup wins in the EFL, but we cant have stars on ours in the PL.

Clubs can add stars to their badges for various reasons.

Yeovil have four stars for five seasons in the top four tires,

Villa have one for their European Cup

Bury have one each for their 2 FA Cup wins in 1900 and 1903

Huddersfield have three for winning the league in three seasons - 1924, 1925, 1926

Ipswich have three for their league in 1962, FA Cup in 1978 and UEFA Cup in 1981

Forest as you say for two European Cups

Notts County have one to commemorate 120 years since their 1893-4 FA Cup win...

https://www.somersetlive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-nottingham-forest-stars-90206

We could have 40+ stars for all of our trophies but unlike all of the above, we are not living on past glories or small clubs celebrating minor successes.

I subscribe to the Ronnie Moran school of thought. Never mind what we've won in the past, it's the next trophy that matters.

In all the papers I read at the weekend one article talked about some of the changes they have made at the club, and one was to take down all the photos of past Liverpool teams with trophies and replace it with the pictures of the trophies to be won in the future.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12646 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 PM »
I agree with Alan mostly. The only time I wouldn't mind stars on a kit is in European matches. So next season our European kits have six stars above the liverbird.  :D
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12647 on: Yesterday at 09:38:15 PM »
Yeah. Don't mind a badge to show you are reigning champions. That said we'd need Luke Shaw's kit to fit our collection on.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 24∗7

  https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  Loves to check his log!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12648 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 PM »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 05:02:48 PM
Dumb line from Danny Murphy. Not the brightest light in the harbour and extremely disrespectful to the Liverpool side. Personally I would ban him from Anfield for life.
Nah not having that. Bring him in and frog-march him into the museum past all the trophies he never won then force him to lace Van Dyk's boots on the pitch just before kick-off :wave
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12649 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 10:02:12 PM
Nah not having that. Bring him in and frog-march him into the museum past all the trophies he never won then force him to lace Van Dyk's boots on the pitch just before kick-off :wave

That I would like to see, with Virgil looking down on him with contempt.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12650 on: Yesterday at 10:15:58 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:39 PM
That I would like to see, with Virgil looking down on him with contempt.

I would pay money to see that.  He has to go down the entire line of players and tie their laces.

Knowing that bitter twunt he'd deliberately tie the laces together though...
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24∗7

  https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  Loves to check his log!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12651 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:39 PM
That I would like to see, with Virgil looking down on him with contempt.

I'd rather see Virgil paying no attention to him whatsoever - Murphy doesn't deserve his contempt and Virgil's bigger than that ;)
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12652 on: Today at 01:36:35 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:17:23 PM
Clubs can add stars to their badges for various reasons.

Yeovil have four stars for five seasons in the top four tires,

Villa have one for their European Cup

Bury have one each for their 2 FA Cup wins in 1900 and 1903

Huddersfield have three for winning the league in three seasons - 1924, 1925, 1926

Ipswich have three for their league in 1962, FA Cup in 1978 and UEFA Cup in 1981

Forest as you say for two European Cups

Notts County have one to commemorate 120 years since their 1893-4 FA Cup win...

https://www.somersetlive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-nottingham-forest-stars-90206

We could have 40+ stars for all of our trophies but unlike all of the above, we are not living on past glories or small clubs celebrating minor successes.

I subscribe to the Ronnie Moran school of thought. Never mind what we've won in the past, it's the next trophy that matters.

In all the papers I read at the weekend one article talked about some of the changes they have made at the club, and one was to take down all the photos of past Liverpool teams with trophies and replace it with the pictures of the trophies to be won in the future.

Didn't Man City have stars on their kit a few years ago for decoration  ;D
Online PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12653 on: Today at 06:58:40 AM »
I've paid no attention to the guard of honour idea until now. I think I saw kdb say we deserved it, and I'm sure there will be mixed feelings from the city players. Is it urban myth or did hard shoulder shitting tramp start it to motivate his players for next season?
I'd quite like to see something arranged by our squad when they take the guard and turn into something for the covid victims or the NHS or the 96. Maybe they could take the knee.whilst in the guard.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12654 on: Today at 09:23:54 AM »
I think the only City player who'll struggle with the Guard of Honour is Sterling.  ;D
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12655 on: Today at 10:00:24 AM »
Hadn't seen this.  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LOuFO8_nG1w" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LOuFO8_nG1w</a>
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12656 on: Today at 10:11:49 AM »
Hodgson the owl cracks me up every time. Hadnt seen Moyes before! :D
Online aw1991

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12657 on: Today at 10:26:55 AM »
The Moyes bit had me in tears ;D
Offline Willy Poolman

  You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12658 on: Today at 11:32:44 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:17:23 PM

We could have 40+ stars for all of our trophies but unlike all of the above, we are not living on past glories or small clubs celebrating minor successes.

I subscribe to the Ronnie Moran school of thought. Never mind what we've won in the past, it's the next trophy that matters.

In all the papers I read at the weekend one article talked about some of the changes they have made at the club, and one was to take down all the photos of past Liverpool teams with trophies and replace it with the pictures of the trophies to be won in the future.

Just think, another couple of seasons and we should be able to sew the US flag on our shirt ... that will make a few regular contributors very happy! Seriously, I think a simple Liver Bird badge is all that is needed to say "We Are Liverpool".
Offline Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12659 on: Today at 11:43:27 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:00:24 AM
Hadn't seen this.  ;D

Call me spiteful, but I enjoyed "Bring me home".
Offline Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12660 on: Today at 12:19:42 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:43:27 AM
Call me spiteful, but I enjoyed "Bring me home".

"I could have had a statue! A statuuuuuue!" 😭😭😭
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Oskar

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12661 on: Today at 01:34:26 PM »
Quote
Neil Jones
@neiljonesgoal


Klopp: "We will not 'defend' the title next year, we will attack for the next one."

#LFC

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  Powered by Ribena
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12662 on: Today at 01:35:31 PM »
Klopp stressing again and pleading people not to gather outside of stadiums.

Hopefully people listen to him
Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12663 on: Today at 01:59:49 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:34:26 PM


How is it possible to love that man any more
Offline JackWard33

  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12664 on: Today at 02:20:25 PM »
What a great line
Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12665 on: Today at 02:21:21 PM »
"When you think you have reached the pinnacle, then I know you are already on the way down. But I don't see that with this team at the moment, I really don't.

Kloppo was full of em today  ;D  Cracking press-conference.

Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Lynndenberries

  Not iste björksmak
  Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12666 on: Today at 03:01:52 PM »
The mentality of Klopp and the players never ceases to amaze me. Despite winning the title, we have continued to hear from all of them that they know there is room for improvement and want to get better.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12667 on: Today at 03:12:05 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 01:34:26 PM


Yesssssss!!!!! Into the rest of the league all over again!!!  ;D
