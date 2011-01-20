Danny Murphy. Dear, dear dear. You said far more about yourself than you ever intended to say about our boys.



said it before will say it again, he is a dick. Always remember rafa's last season the place was toxic etc, sold Alonso and performances on the pitch had dropped. Cue Danny Murphy slating Rafa and bigging up The Owl in the sunday papers. I always thought then that this is the wrong time for an ex player/self confessed LFC fan to come and stick the boot in when the club didn't need it. Bitter coz Rafa sold him for only £4m. He thinks he is so clever and funny when punditing, he is an embarrassment sometimes.Does anybody reckon Danny Murphy was fit to lace Bruno Cheyrou's boots?