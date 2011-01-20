« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Down

Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 854383 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,791
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12600 on: Today at 04:02:08 PM »
Our midfield has won League,European,Super Cup and World Club titles you little bald garden gnome.  :wanker
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,141
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12601 on: Today at 04:03:36 PM »
Can we delete the murphy crap out of here? It's got no place in this thread.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,444
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12602 on: Today at 04:07:42 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:03:36 PM
Can we delete the murphy crap out of here? It's got no place in this thread.
Nah mate leave it in - fuckin hilarous seeing how bitter he's become. Fuckin troll. It's brilliant :wave
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,873
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12603 on: Today at 04:09:04 PM »
It's funny, I saw Danny Murphy tending on twitter earlier and never even thought to see why...
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,818
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12604 on: Today at 04:10:55 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:55:27 PM
He's apologised on social media now, says it was just a throwaway line he didn't think through and he didn't mean any disrespect to our players.

He was playing to his audience - he was praising on us Match of the Day after the Palace game, he needs to provoke some kind of reaction whenever he appears on that cesspit of a radio station.

It's sad that he's still obviously very bitter about being moved on by Rafa.

Bullshit.  I know he's got rocks in his head - most (ex)footballers of his ilk do - but he'd have to be fucking brain dead not to realise comments like that cross a line.  It's not banter.  It's offensive and a shocking lack of respect to a gang of sound professional lads belonging to a club tit-head used to play for.

Reckon Stevie or Carra rang him up and told him to wind his fucking neck in.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,818
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 04:13:23 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:07:42 PM
Nah mate leave it in - fuckin hilarous seeing how bitter he's become. Fuckin troll. It's brilliant :wave

Should move it here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343958.640

;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 04:23:25 PM »
We've completed football. The main quest is done. I can't be arsed doing the sidequests. ;D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,024
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 04:24:00 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:02:08 PM
Our midfield has won League,European,Super Cup and World Club titles you little bald garden gnome.  :wanker

While the prick walked away from his chance of a CL medal
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12608 on: Today at 05:00:31 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 04:24:00 PM
While the prick walked away from his chance of a CL medal

Michael Owen or Danny Murphy. Who's the bigger arse?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,823
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12609 on: Today at 05:00:49 PM »
oooh, I think this could be my first ever pay day as Liverpool as English champions.
It's certainly my first monthly pay like this.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline norecat

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12610 on: Today at 05:02:48 PM »
Dumb line from Danny Murphy. Not the brightest light in the harbour and extremely disrespectful to the Liverpool side. Personally I would ban him from Anfield for life.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12611 on: Today at 05:03:07 PM »
When is the trophy presented, anyone know.........v Chelsea ?
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,477
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12612 on: Today at 05:03:51 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:03:07 PM
When is the trophy presented, anyone know.........v Chelsea ?

YEs
Logged

Offline UNO

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12613 on: Today at 05:11:11 PM »
Thank you Rafa for binning this classless dickhead who thought he is better than Xabi Alonso. He has been so bitter that I have not heard him say a good word about Liverpool since he left. I hope the club will ban him from entering Anfield.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12614 on: Today at 05:15:27 PM »
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,310
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12615 on: Today at 05:24:33 PM »
Danny Murphy. Dear, dear dear. You said far more about yourself than you ever intended to say about our boys.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12616 on: Today at 05:36:50 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:15:27 PM
Thanks for that.

Not the whole story.

Chelsea playing FAC semi that weekend so it will be moved.

Maybe 21 or 22 July.

Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,958
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12617 on: Today at 07:02:18 PM »
Seen the Paddy Power indenial on Liverpool wining the title?

It's ace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maJkXwo73co&list=PLYOgyc1EgDbmNmqxQjyMIR0cBxDIk6q_1&index=3&t=0s
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12618 on: Today at 07:12:37 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:24:33 PM
Danny Murphy. Dear, dear dear. You said far more about yourself than you ever intended to say about our boys.
said it before will say it again, he is a dick.  Always remember rafa's last season the place was toxic etc, sold Alonso and performances on the pitch had dropped.  Cue Danny Murphy slating Rafa and bigging up The Owl in the sunday papers.  I always thought then that this is the wrong time for an ex player/self confessed LFC fan to come and stick the boot in when the club didn't need it.  Bitter coz Rafa sold him for only £4m.  He thinks he is so clever and funny when punditing, he is an embarrassment sometimes.
Does anybody reckon Danny Murphy was fit to lace Bruno Cheyrou's boots?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:17 PM by Floydy »
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,284
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12619 on: Today at 07:17:28 PM »
Has anyone mentioned the African Nations being but back a year? Great news
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12620 on: Today at 07:18:11 PM »
Come on lads, Danny's just trying to gee up the boys before the City game. Football genius.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,058
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12621 on: Today at 07:18:21 PM »
You don't even have to be of a Liverpool bias to realise how much nonsense Murphy is talking.

Terry was one of the best defenders in Premier League history when he gave a guard of honour to a bunch of kids. So I think De Bruyne will survive having to clap the European, World and English champions.

Logged

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12622 on: Today at 07:20:47 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 07:18:21 PM
You don't even have to be of a Liverpool bias to realise how much nonsense Murphy is talking.

Terry was one of the best defenders in Premier League history when he gave a guard of honour to a bunch of kids. So I think De Bruyne will survive having to clap the European, World and English champions.


Just on that picture, does anybody reckon Michael Essien is thinking "Eagles, Richardson & Dong aren't fit to lace my boots"?
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12623 on: Today at 07:22:56 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:00:31 PM
Michael Owen or Danny Murphy. Who's the bigger arse?
Murphy, at least Owen kept his mouth shut (about us) when he left
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12624 on: Today at 07:24:35 PM »
With social distancing, the lads should go down one at a time like they're on Soul Train.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 311 312 313 314 315 [316]   Go Up
« previous next »
 