My favourite ones of those were Manchester United fans saying that hed just ruined his chance of becoming an all time great because, they claimed, he didnt realise that by managing Liverpool he couldnt then go on to manage them and fulfil his destiny. The arrogance and hubris.



Ahhh yes, now you mention it...I DO remember that one. It wasn't just his coming to Anfield which grated, but the fact that it would "likely" forever close the door on his supposed destiny to reign supreme at Old Trafford as and when they eventually sorted their shit-show, post Fergus0n manager merry-go-round out.And let's be brutally honest here, Klopp really would have been a great fit for them in spite of their "Woodward" issues, because he'd have really helped them to paper over a lot of their developing ineptitude "cracks" and would have been a strong enough character to very rapidly create his own little bubble of dogged determination and efficiency on the pitch due to his humility, work ethic and man-management skills.It's taken a long time for many of our Manchester brethren to develop a working dislike and hatred for Klopp based entirely on the pragmatic demands of the rivalry, but the truth will always remain that he was the guy they MOST coveted, and were not only unable to secure....but he had the gall to go to their bitterest rivals and in so doing....utterly terminate all their future dreams of having him spearhead and prolong their established dynasty.I suppose it would be tantamount to us "eyeing up" Fergus0n as a worthy Paisley replacement back in the eighties, only to have him go to Old Trafford and take them on as a growth project....instead of coming to us in an attempt to continue our well established dominance.The thing is though, we were not (as a fan-base) monitoring and coveting Ferguson back then....because Anfield had it's boot room hierarchy which had established a great track record for organic succession. If we'd have known that Kenny's tenure was to have been prematurely cut short by the stress of Hillsborough etc....and that Souness and Evans would fall short, then we'd likely have been eyeing up external candidates just as many of today's fan bases do, but I've drifted heavily into crystal ball and hindsight territory there I suppose.Suffice to say that in "modern" parlance.....Klopp was the logical fit both Liverpool AND Utd.....who found themselves both in need of a very shrewd external appointment...........and I'm just so bloody glad and grateful that we got him and that he came to us!!!