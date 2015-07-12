« previous next »
Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 847152 times)

Offline Ocean Red

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12440 on: Today at 10:26:08 AM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:18:37 AM
I don't think so.

Man Utd play the previous Monday. Meaning their PL game has to be Thursday before the semi. Meaning Chelsea v MU FA Cup game has to be the Sunday. Meaning Liverpool v Chelsea will be Wednesday.
Ok thanks.
Offline ...anything will do.

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 12:26:27 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:40:34 AM
My favourite ones of those were Manchester United fans saying that hed just ruined his chance of becoming an all time great because, they claimed, he didnt realise that by managing Liverpool he couldnt then go on to manage them and fulfil his destiny.  The arrogance and hubris.

Ahhh yes, now you mention it...I DO remember that one. It wasn't just his coming to Anfield which grated, but the fact that it would "likely" forever close the door on his supposed destiny to reign supreme at Old Trafford as and when they eventually sorted their shit-show, post Fergus0n manager merry-go-round out.

And let's be brutally honest here, Klopp really would have been a great fit for them in spite of their "Woodward" issues, because he'd have really helped them to paper over a lot of their developing ineptitude "cracks" and would have been a strong enough character to very rapidly create his own little bubble of dogged determination and efficiency on the pitch due to his humility, work ethic and man-management skills.

It's taken a long time for many of our Manchester brethren to develop a working dislike and hatred for Klopp based entirely on the pragmatic demands of the rivalry, but the truth will always remain that he was the guy they MOST coveted, and were not only unable to secure....but he had the gall to go to their bitterest rivals and in so doing....utterly terminate all their future dreams of having him spearhead and prolong their established dynasty.

I suppose it would be tantamount to us "eyeing up" Fergus0n as a worthy Paisley replacement back in the eighties, only to have him go to Old Trafford and take them on as a growth project....instead of coming to us in an attempt to continue our well established dominance.

The thing is though, we were not (as a fan-base) monitoring and coveting Ferguson back then....because Anfield had it's boot room hierarchy which had established a great track record for organic succession. If we'd have known that Kenny's tenure was to have been prematurely cut short by the stress of Hillsborough etc....and that Souness and Evans would fall short, then we'd likely have been eyeing up external candidates just as many of today's fan bases do, but I've drifted heavily into crystal ball and hindsight territory there I suppose.

Suffice to say that in "modern" parlance.....Klopp was the logical fit both Liverpool AND Utd.....who found themselves both in need of a very shrewd external appointment.....

......and I'm just so bloody glad and grateful that we got him and that he came to us!!!

 :D
YNWA

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 12:36:30 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:18:37 AM
I don't think so.

Man Utd play the previous Monday. Meaning their PL game has to be Thursday before the semi. Meaning Chelsea v MU FA Cup game has to be the Sunday. Meaning Liverpool v Chelsea will be Wednesday.
Meaning what, exactly?






:P
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 12:50:52 PM »
How good does this feel

Playing 7 games at the end of the season that mean so much to at least 3 of the teams and nothing to us

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 12:55:46 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:50:52 PM
How good does this feel

Playing 7 games at the end of the season that mean so much to at least 3 of the teams and nothing to us



Theres only really Burnley and Newcastle wholl have nothing to play for isnt there? Possibly Brighton as they look safe. Arguably City do as theyll want to prove a point against us.

5 wins from 7 for 101 points, or 4 wins and 3 draws. Do we think we can get that?
Offline Paul1611

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 01:05:09 PM »
I'd like to give FSG a lot of credit for number 19 as well.

When they came in they know they were getting a bargain, £300mill for a sleeping giant of world football.  They have made some mistakes for sure, but listened to the fans and held their hands up.  The most important thing they did was give Klopp time to make his mark and progress slowly up in his first couple of seasons building a top class squad for years to come not just a one off title tilt.  Kudos obviously to the manager, team and all the staff but hats off to FSG too.
Offline ...anything will do.

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 01:05:43 PM »
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D



Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 01:12:17 PM »
What the fuck is wrong with you?  ???
Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 01:15:52 PM »
Why would Gerrard accept that? Would be the most embarrassing thing in history.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 01:18:28 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D

That would be proper shit if that happened.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 01:20:00 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D

Erm no.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 01:24:44 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D


:lmao
Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 01:25:37 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D






Absolute genius. It's up there with this gem.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=284323.msg9639451#msg9639451

Quote
i have a very efective idea can someone pass it to those in the know. ITK!!!

just before kick off when the cameras are on, the team forms a circle chain chanting very loudly, "NEGRITO! NEGRITO! NEGRITO!

Then in the midddle out pops a smiling glen johnson pulling up his jersey to reveal a t-shirt of suarez with a text saying. "OUR SUAREZ IS A FRIEND TO ALL COLOURS!"

this all ends with a loud "we willl never walk alone!" war cry from all the players1
Online Oskar

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 01:27:55 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D

No.

Steven Gerrard's legacy at Liverpool isn't, or shouldn't be, defined by the one trophy he didn't win at the club. He doesn't need token gestures, he did too much for Liverpool to have so much emphasis placed on him not winning the Premier League.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 01:30:35 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D

thats got to be one of the worst/maddest things Ive read on here through all this :lmao

You know who should be getting all the medals? This actual team and staff we have now that gave us this amazing season and win us the league :P
Offline jlb

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 01:31:31 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:18:37 AM
I don't think so.

Man Utd play the previous Monday. Meaning their PL game has to be Thursday before the semi. Meaning Chelsea v MU FA Cup game has to be the Sunday. Meaning Liverpool v Chelsea will be Wednesday.

Or even Thursday, since the last round of games is scheduled for the following Sunday.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 01:36:07 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:30:35 PM
thats got to be one of the worst/maddest things Ive read on here through all this :lmao

You know who should be getting all the medals? This actual team and staff we have now that gave us this amazing season and win us the league :P

It'd certainly put John Terry's full kit wanker charade in the shade wouldn't it.

Possibly the maddest post on RAWk.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12457 on: Today at 01:38:17 PM »
Why the f**k are so many people wanting Stevie to get a medal?

He will be absolutely buzzing that we're Champions and the character of the man would absolutely hate the "pity" everyone's showing towards him.  His personal pride would NEVER want that kind of charity.

He is, was and always will be one of our greatest ever players.  He won his fair share of trophies and of course he would have loved to be part of this team but he isn't and he will be perfectly fine with missing out.

It's sport, shit happens, it's normal.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12458 on: Today at 01:46:14 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.
Shoots down
Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12459 on: Today at 01:48:19 PM »
This infatuation with Gerrard getting a medal is absolutely mental
Online RedSamba

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12460 on: Today at 01:48:42 PM »
this is fucking embarrassing ;D :butt
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12461 on: Today at 01:50:41 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:48:19 PM
This infatuation with Gerrard getting a medal is absolutely mental

There isnt one really, its just a troll.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12462 on: Today at 01:52:24 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:50:41 PM
There isnt one really, its just a troll.

theres 2 people whove gone on about it, so yeah, there is thankfully, no infatuation with it  ;D Its just that really bonkers posts do get the reactions, we all know that!
Offline Dave D

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12463 on: Today at 02:07:23 PM »
As mad as it is, there is always one "journalist" that will pick it up.

'Liverpool fans demand Steven Gerrard is given a winners medal'

'Liverpool fans want Steven Gerrard to be the first to lift the premier league trophy'

'Has Steven Gerrard just become the new Liverpool manager?, it's what the fans wanted'
 
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12464 on: Today at 02:11:30 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:52:24 PM
theres 2 people whove gone on about it, so yeah, there is thankfully, no infatuation with it  ;D Its just that really bonkers posts do get the reactions, we all know that!

1 troll and me (and I have not posted about it since).   No need to keep tabs on numbers as the only reason I brought up the entire conversation was an old friend from Birkenhead (my old footy coach who got me on to LFC at age 7) asked me if I thought they would.

So I introduced the question and was asked to put a sock in it.  I think the idea of the club doing something for Stevie at some point would be a nice gesture, but the medal as many have stated here is a poor idea.

No need to tag team all these posts --- just clarifying how it came up and my response.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12465 on: Today at 02:12:42 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

...would it be feasible that a "current" squad member......could, might or even wish to....

GIFT Stevie G their Prem medal as a kind of honour, recognition, dedication to his part and service in LFC and it's organic development which culminated in our current success?

In pure "fantasy" PR land, wouldn't it be great if the entire squad gave him ALL their medals in a kind of "It's A Wonderful Life" end scene type scenario....

(you know....the man who has nothing suddenly has everything he could ever wish for....)

.....declaring that "this one" was for him, as well as the fans....and that they're gonna go out and get a couple more titles just to cement the issue and make sure that winner's medals are in good supply for everybody at the club!!

Now this might be bollocks and unpragmatic in this crazy, self-interested world we live in......but man.....what a fucking statement of spirit, character and INTENT this would be!!

You will NEVER walk alone.....

Not even posthumously, once a superb and dedicated playing career is over!!

Off course, one day....Stevie may well come and "manage" LFC to league successes, and maybe that's his ideal destiny, but in the meantime....I can dream!!


 :D
You've been on the sherry, haven't you? 😂

Online jonnypb

Re: Winning Title #19*
« Reply #12466 on: Today at 02:17:31 PM »
Quote from: ...anything will do. on Today at 01:05:43 PM
Shoot me down on this if it's bollocks.........but....

Bang....

A) Who would actually give up their Premier League Medal
B) Even if someone did such a stupid thing, I don't think Gerrard would accept it!
