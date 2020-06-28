I remember watching the team that had the waning Gerrard, Carragher and one or two other "we just cannot do without this player"
types.....(Skrtel, Lucas, Kuyt...)
....and I remember thinking....that whilst on their day, they were good, they really weren't "blow you away" good on a consistent basis like this current line-up, and I knew back then that LFC was really going to need an overhaul that would eventually replace and strengthen every single position on the pitch.
At the time however, it always felt like we were just one or two signings away from becoming a seriously competitive team, and the arrival Suarez and Coutinho along with the development of Sterling and the "useful" spells we got out of Sturridge made me feel that we could possibly nick a sneaky title.....which obviously, we very nearly did.
But with the benefit of hindsight, I think my original assessment was correct. That team would eventually just need to be "gutted" in the most organic and respectful way possible to all those long-standing stalwarts we had back then.....and basically rebuilt in terms of personnel, character, leadership, ambition and ability.
The running joke or "wind-up" against us back then was that we were just a mid-table team with a sense of fan entitlement.....who occasionally punched above our weight, but could never sustain a proper attack on the title, and whether we like it or not, there was a lot of painful truth in that at one time.
But my god, I honestly never expected or foresaw that we'd land Klopp......and the moment we did, I genuinely began to have visions of what we might be about to witness and experience at this club. If ever there was a "cometh the hour of need....cometh the man needed for that hour.."
period in this club's history, then Klopp's arrival was it!!
I can still remember reading all the fucking armchair Sky-generation melts on rival forums giving it the:"There's no way Klopp's going to Liverpool..!!"
...and how it would be "step down" for his career, and that he was nailed on going to Bayern, PSG, Barca, Real, Chelsea....yadda yadda...
And yes, with hind-sight, they were all shitting a brick when it dawned on them that YES....Klopp is going to Liverpool, and the wiser, elder statesmen of those melt dominated forums would just quietly and soberly state that Klopp will definitely improve Liverpool, and that they'd all be wise to anticipate "the worst" and expect Liverpool to become a force very rapidly thereafter.
Which is EXACTLY what has occurred.
So yeah....
8th October 2015
The day the tide turned, the stars aligned and the tectonic plates below Europe rumbled!!
And it's been boss at Anfield ever since!!