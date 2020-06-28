« previous next »
Winning Title #19*

Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 08:33:29 PM
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:12:14 PM
#seetheC

1. Liverpool (C)


Where is it you bastards?!
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM
We are due to be presented with the trophy after the Chelsea game on 19 July weekend but thats off due to fa cup semi so I guess it will be the following Wednesday night.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:27:08 PM
Will they be having the Charity Shield this year?
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:27:55 PM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:15:48 PM
We are due to be presented with the trophy after the Chelsea game on 19 July weekend but thats off due to fa cup semi so I guess it will be the following Wednesday night.

Has this been confirmed? You can still play league games at the weekend.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:28:44 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:27:08 PM
Will they be having the Charity Shield this year?
I heard rumours that it could be used as a test for allowing fans back in the ground but I'm not sure if that's confirmed.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 09:27:55 PM
Has this been confirmed? You can still play league games at the weekend.

Not if your opponents are playing in the semi final
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:32:14 PM
Long time lurker but I don't post much as I much prefer reading the wonderful and not so wonderful posts.

It might be long winded as I initially started off wanting to thank Jurgen but I also then realized that I wanted to thank the club.
I'm from South Africa and I started supporting the club through my dad and I've wondered over the years as to why I feel such a special bond with Liverpool Football Club.  I now realize that this title means so much more than getting the proverbial monkey off your back or that it has been too long. I think it was Jurgen that mentioned it somewhere that there is no guarantee of success. Lets all work together and follow the process and lets see where it gets us..
I've heard it mentioned many times that Liverpool had to fight off the oil merchants be it Chelsea or City but from where I come from the club is not exactly skint with some player purchases representing the complete budget of some organizations in South Africa!
So, why do I still love club so much?
Over the years whilst being on RAWK or speaking to fellow Reds I've to come realize that the club represent something bigger on a global scale. When you strip away the marketing and the money, this is still a working class type of club. Unlike the Barcas, Madrid or say Man United, Liverpool wants its managers and players to be of a certain calibre. Managers and players that are revered are the ones with the greatest work ethic, coupled with humility and just being plain decent human beings.
Liverpool in a weird sense, albeit at the top of the football chain represents on a global scale what a working persons club can achieve.
The club allows millions of us around the world to connect on these simple values. The highs and the lows are felt by everyone and we still walk on.
The 30 year wait has shown that success can never be taken for granted and that you can and will have lean years.
Liverpool Football always does things differently or the hard way. Looking at the whole Covid 19 pandemic I guess it was destined for us to win it this year. This title will always be remembered!
So thank you Jurgen for showing us all that you can be a decent human being and still be successful. To show that nice guys do finish first. Thank you for joining us and making us part of your journey as well.
Thank you for the ride so far.
Its been emotional.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:33:14 PM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Not if your opponents are playing in the semi final

Very good point!

Id totally forgotten about that!

Fucking glad I logged onto this thread as Ive been making plans around that day!
Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:48:08 PM
We can agree or disagree with that...

Well, I wasnt really disagreeing with you, to be honest. Just offering my personal take on the situation. (Actually, I mostly agree with your point.)

Sorry if it came across as a dig, wasnt meant to.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:36:08 PM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Not if your opponents are playing in the semi final

Good point. I didn't think of that.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:38:53 PM
I know the dates wouldn't have worked the same but that would have been a massive pain in the arse if fans were allowed in but we had to move the presentation to midweek due to the cup. It might be a blessing in disguise though if it means people are less likely to gather again on a Wednesday night.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 09:57:05 PM
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Well, I wasnt really disagreeing with you, to be honest. Just offering my personal take on the situation. (Actually, I mostly agree with your point.)

Sorry if it came across as a dig, wasnt meant to.
No worries, mate. I'm a bit tired and tetchy today and got a bit frustrated as it seemed like I was getting pulled over something I wasn't actually saying in a couple of posts. Apologies if I sounded a bit snappy in my reply. 😊
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:38:53 PM
I know the dates wouldn't have worked the same but that would have been a massive pain in the arse if fans were allowed in but we had to move the presentation to midweek due to the cup. It might be a blessing in disguise though if it means people are less likely to gather again on a Wednesday night.

It would never have been anything but a Sunday 4pm game with the original fixtures. Itll be all down to the pubs around Anfield now and whether they are open, if they all are it will get far more there than what we seen on Thursday. Itll probably make the game being behind closed doors look absolutely pointless after it all.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 11:27:36 PM
Best moment of the season, the second goal against United. Perfect.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 11:32:07 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:27:36 PM
Best moment of the season, the second goal against United. Perfect.

The one where Mo laughingly shrugged Greg Louganis to the ground and lashed it past Gary Sprake?

Was tidy, that one... :D
Re: Winning Title #19*
Yesterday at 11:33:29 PM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:41:28 AM
I hope we are going to be dominant like United for the last few decades and also hope this is not just a one off.
I don't want to be like Leicester, crumbling after just a season.
Well, you should remember that it's already not really a one off. We had one of the best points totals ever last season - and remember how people were saying that was a 'one off' because it was only down to us keeping up with City?

Having said that, it will be unprecedented if we can maintain this form into next season. City couldn't do it. But I do think that we're better than City and that our players mentally have much more on them. It will be difficult though. First you have to try and maintain impossibly high standards, then you have to make sure that if we can't quite reach those heights, we maintain the confidence that will keep us winning enough games to be competitive. Will be very interesting.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 12:09:09 AM
If I include Wednesday, when we demolished Palace, this is the 5th night on the trot having a good bevy. OK, some of these nights were preceded by afternoon drinking to be honest.
In the past, in my own world. I've hated all the clips of the Premier league since it started because they show moments of Liverpool greatness but inevitable failure.

And I've turned away from all of our glory years videos and extracts because it always hurt. I'm probably more emotional than you all know or think.

Any time in the last 30 years, any Liverpool song or video can make me cry. Look away, look away. I've never, ever purposely watched a repeat of anything except Istanbul 2005. Teary to easy.

But these are strange times. My voice has been hoarse since Wednesday and worsened on Thursday. But my tears have been absent. I spent Friday evening trying to get them  out.
Last year when we won the CL, Chris Rea would deliver every time. The history behind that, albeit a different competition gets me.
Nope. not yet.

Jurgen Klopp and his team and his staff have given me and my children a wonderful era.

It'll come. Meanwhile thanks to Souness, Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny and Rodgers for giving it a go. Your endeavours were appreciated.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 12:16:20 AM
I think was really got me misty eyed on Thursday especially - was the former players / current pundits - Thompson, Souness, Kenny, and even Carragher - all just exploding with pride and joy. And some emotions too. This meant as much to them as it did to anyone else.

Would love to see an interview with Gerrard. It might be a little bittersweet since he didnt win it - but it likely means the world to him as well.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 12:24:36 AM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:27:36 PM
Best moment of the season, the second goal against United. Perfect.

Lallana's goal against Utd at there place for me.

They thought it was their day. Scored a goal that should have been cancelled against the run of play.

At that you knew it could be our season as our team never gives in and has desire.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 12:45:37 AM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 11:27:36 PM
Best moment of the season, the second goal against United. Perfect.

Its up there but so is the game against Villa away, (which to be fair I was questioning my believer status).

But to be honest we've won so many single goal games (not UTD) I personally feel it's been a collective.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 12:58:19 AM
I can finally watch a premier league season review from start to finish!
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 01:50:32 AM
Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot need 3 more appearances for a league medal

Neco Williams 4

5 subs allowed. Got to be done

Stevie G could be taken back on and given 5 appearances

Fuckin hell that would be brilliant. Imagine the boiling piss
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 02:00:10 AM
I remember watching the team that had the waning Gerrard, Carragher and one or two other "we just cannot do without this player" types.....(Skrtel, Lucas, Kuyt...)

....and I remember thinking....that whilst on their day, they were good, they really weren't "blow you away" good on a consistent basis like this current line-up, and I knew back then that LFC was really going to need an overhaul that would eventually replace and strengthen every single position on the pitch.

At the time however, it always felt like we were just one or two signings away from becoming a seriously competitive team, and the arrival Suarez and Coutinho along with the development of Sterling and the "useful" spells we got out of Sturridge made me feel that we could possibly nick a sneaky title.....which obviously, we very nearly did.

But with the benefit of hindsight, I think my original assessment was correct. That team would eventually just need to be "gutted" in the most organic and respectful way possible to all those long-standing stalwarts we had back then.....and basically rebuilt in terms of personnel, character, leadership, ambition and ability.

The running joke or "wind-up" against us back then was that we were just a mid-table team with a sense of fan entitlement.....who occasionally punched above our weight, but could never sustain a proper attack on the title, and whether we like it or not, there was a lot of painful truth in that at one time.

But my god, I honestly never expected or foresaw that we'd land Klopp......and the moment we did, I genuinely began to have visions of what we might be about to witness and experience at this club. If ever there was a "cometh the hour of need....cometh the man needed for that hour.." period in this club's history, then Klopp's arrival was it!!

I can still remember reading all the fucking armchair Sky-generation melts on rival forums giving it the:

"There's no way Klopp's going to Liverpool..!!"

...and how it would be "step down" for his career, and that he was nailed on going to Bayern, PSG, Barca, Real, Chelsea....yadda yadda...

And yes, with hind-sight, they were all shitting a brick when it dawned on them that YES....Klopp is going to Liverpool, and the wiser, elder statesmen of those melt dominated forums would just quietly and soberly state that Klopp will definitely improve Liverpool, and that they'd all be wise to anticipate "the worst" and expect Liverpool to become a force very rapidly thereafter.

Which is EXACTLY what has occurred.

So yeah....

8th October 2015

The day the tide turned, the stars aligned and the tectonic plates below Europe rumbled!!

And it's been boss at Anfield ever since!!

   
 ;D
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 02:41:10 AM
I noticed something today while watching match of the day.  We didnt play but I watched all the games in the cosiest of moods I ever have. 

Hearing the commentators talk about the teams histories, form, when they last won, where they reached,  potential to win etc.  and knowing it was all simply in relation to the fa cup getting a fourth spot or avoiding relegation!  I just realised there is absolutely nothing they can say about us in that respect given our recent successes and for the added fact we are not involved in such trite, no offence, footballing mediocrity or battles.  That feeling alone I realised was priceless.

Oh and I note theyll also be changing the bs rambling commentary by Martin Tyler on Fifa football series about when we last won etc etc.  Fifa 21 will just refer to us as champions.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 04:14:01 AM
Still bouncing!
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 04:14:28 AM
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:29:34 PM
Not if your opponents are playing in the semi final

Any chance the Chelsea game could be on the Tuesday? I have definitely got that day off work.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Today at 04:37:03 AM
Will the Chelsea game even be at Anfield? After the weekend the Evertonian mayor and the police may object to a safety certificate.
