Author Topic: Winning Title #19*  (Read 840340 times)

Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:56:38 AM
Winning every week for two years
I don't expect/require us to do that - as long as we win enough games per season more than the competition does.....and I don't see why we can't do that. I have no idea how old you are (I don't trust what people put on their profiles anyway!) but we managed it in the 70s and 80s, United and Arsenal between them managed it in the 90s and 00s - no reason why we can't establish dominance now.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:43:50 AM
It's the 3rd morning after that special night and on reflection, I think we can all agree this was the best way to win it, in the current circumstances.

We've been debating when and where we could win it for 6 months if not longer. Palace at a packed Anfield was a big target.

Had we actually done it at Palace on Wednesday I think it might've been just that little bit less special for the players - the emotional release would've been just that bit tempered in an empty stadium.

This way, they were all together and could celebrate in private. I'm sure Jurgen didn't expect to win it on Thursday but the chance to have a get together with the pressure off and the possibly of it happening was too good an opportunity to pass up.

Whilst the Palace game itself was an exhibition in showing how good we are, it lacked the drama of a winning moment. The Chelsea v City game did have that drama so I guess we have to keep the Utd game as 'our moment'

Yes.  I didnt realise they had stayed in that Hotel and therefore wanted City to win. However with hindsight, it worked out as well as expected for the lads.

Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:41:28 AM
I hope we are going to be dominant like United for the last few decades and also hope this is not just a one off.
I don't want to be like Leicester, crumbling after just a season.
You could only argue that point if you were talking about the 2014 side. People forget that our target that season was top 4, nobody even considered us higher than 4th. We had a great season but like Leicester's it was built on some brilliant performances from individuals who then left or couldn't repeat it.

Our problem has always been challenging 2 years in a row - we came close but couldn't push on. Something Carra said spoke volumes - he doubted that Liverpool could ever win the title after 2009. If your senior players lose hope that quickly then the rest have no chance and it was one of the multiple reasons (mainly the two c*nts) why it went to pot.

This team however is here to stay. We have done two title challenges in a row and now have something to show for it.
There's no guarantee that we'll retain the title or even win anything next season but we'll be there and it will take another 95pts+ season to take it away from us.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:17:32 AM
Infamous for anyone who hates the thought of us winning stuff I suppose - which is a significant portion of the country. Manc paper anyway isn´t it?  ;)

I think the article has been written by the Liverpool supporter Brian Reade. To say The Boot Room was Famous or Infamous is open to conjecture but I couldn't understand the bit about us starting to win our six European Cups in the mid-sixties..
Re: Winning Title #19*
For the 30 year wait, since 63' Liverpool Football Club have never been lower than 8th in all that time. No other club comes close to that. For a Club that's been in the wilderness for 30 years, we've had some fantastic wilderness consistency for the last 57.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:39:29 PM
For the 30 year wait, since 63' Liverpool Football Club have never been lower than 8th in all that time. No other club comes close to that. For a Club that's been in the wilderness for 30 years, we've had some fantastic wilderness consistency for the last 57.

Always been proud of that record. All but Arsenal and the Ev have been relegated at least once in that time and they've both had several seasons out the top 10.

It looked doomed when Hodgson was manager but Kenny got us back up the table.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:39:29 PM
For the 30 year wait, since 63' Liverpool Football Club have never been lower than 8th in all that time. No other club comes close to that. For a Club that's been in the wilderness for 30 years, we've had some fantastic wilderness consistency for the last 57.

Had to read that again, for a minute there I thought you 57 years old Chops. Surprises as you don't look a day younger than 67!
 ;D
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:49:54 PM
Had to read that again, for a minute there I thought you 57 years old Chops. Surprises as you don't look a day younger than 67!
 ;D

Its how I do my hair that gives that effect. I'm deceptively good looking, in the right light and a suitable distance away. 
Re: Winning Title #19*
This title feels very much like the one in '88 for me, quite similar in that our team was so muh better than the rest and we won the league at a canter. Despite the disappointment of losing the FA Cup final, I remember lying on my bed looking up at a big flag on the wall with '1988 Champions' written on, it was one of those red / grey flags. I just felt a huge satisfaction an total inner peace, I feel the same at the moment, yes very similar.

For some reason 1990 didn't feel the same, perhaps because it was post Hillsborough, I'm not sure it jut seemed more of a struggle for us. In 1988 we were undoubtly the best team arguably in the world and that's what we have now with this team.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:53:42 PM
Its how I do my hair that gives that effect. I'm deceptively good looking, in the right light and a suitable distance away.

That must be it! How are you getting on with the lockdown hair cuts? I bought some clippers, but have to get my missuss to cut my hair. Its a bit lob sided sometimes - my face looks like I can see around corners!
 :o

Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 10:11:32 AM
I was not sure where to put this but I wanted to ask peoples opinion.

In yesterday's Daily Mirror there was a tribute to Liverpool's Premier league win. On page three of the pull out there is a little piece with the headlines  " Why all roads lead back to Shanks".
It describes " The Boot Room" as infamous, and goes on to say  Liverpool won the European cup six times from the mid-1960's.
The Boot Room was a meeting place for Shanks and his coaching staff where they drank tea and talked football. They had the odd crate of beer and Guinness and certain opposition managers were invited in after the game.
Page 3 clippings were introduced in the 1970's to adorn the walls but I would hardly describe The Boot Room as infamous.
Am I reading it wrong..


I think the writer was trying to say how the bootroom was known as the place where we formulated our plans and tactics which allowed us to dominate, but doesn't understand the meaning of the word infamous. I suspect, that like flammable and inflammable mean the same thing, they think famous and infamous have the same meaning too.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:39:42 AM
As for Leicester - cant even believe you use them as a comparison, they won it not because they where really brilliant, they won it because it was a perfect storm, all the big clubs pretty much in transition (LFC, MCFC), or not as good as they had been, or in Spurs case - mentally weak.  They took their chance brilliantly to their credit, but it was born out of the circumstances of the clubs around them.

We may not dominate like Liverpool of old or Man Utd, with oil and sportwashing clubs like City and Chelsea around, its tough. But this club now is in a fantastic place to carry on building and growing.

Absolutely spot on about Leicester, there was a reason they were 5,000-1 to win the league that season. They just struck lucky that season, any other year and they maybe get top 4/5
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:58:22 PM
This title feels very much like the one in '88 for me, quite similar in that our team was so muh better than the rest and we won the league at a canter. Despite the disappointment of losing the FA Cup final, I remember lying on my bed looking up at a big flag on the wall with '1988 Champions' written on, it was one of those red / grey flags. I just felt a huge satisfaction an total inner peace, I feel the same at the moment, yes very similar.

Do you still have your Peter Beardsley teddy bear?
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 01:39:12 PM
I think the article has been written by the Liverpool supporter Brian Reade. To say The Boot Room was Famous or Infamous is open to conjecture but I couldn't understand the bit about us starting to win our six European Cups in the mid-sixties..

That probably refers to us getting our European experience/grounding back in the 60's. Bob, Joe and Ronnie will have learnt the harsh lessons about the European game in the matches against the likes of Inter, which stood them in great stead when we started our dominance. By the time Bob took over he had years of experience and after failing in his first European endeavours, he then won the UEFA, 2 x European Cups and the Super cup in the following 3 seasons.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:58:22 PM
This title feels very much like the one in '88 for me, quite similar in that our team was so muh better than the rest and we won the league at a canter. Despite the disappointment of losing the FA Cup final, I remember lying on my bed looking up at a big flag on the wall with '1988 Champions' written on, it was one of those red / grey flags. I just felt a huge satisfaction an total inner peace, I feel the same at the moment, yes very similar.

For some reason 1990 didn't feel the same, perhaps because it was post Hillsborough, I'm not sure it jut seemed more of a struggle for us. In 1988 we were undoubtly the best team arguably in the world and that's what we have now with this team.

I remember we won our first 8 games in 90/91 and 19 looked nailed on then.
Re: Winning Title #19*
seeing Digger on the box through all this, he is a great man, i love him.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Goddamn Macheda in 2009. Still pisses me off so much.
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:14:24 PM
Do you still have your Peter Beardsley teddy bear?

They were sold out when I went for one, understandable as he was a good looking chap. Had to settle for the England toy instead.

Re: Winning Title #19*
Re: Winning Title #19*
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:17:30 PM
New players celebration content.  ;D

https://twitter.com/AnfieldUrchin/status/1277224644643356679

That's why I'm glad we wrapped it up Thursday, the lads got to have a proper celebration and could let their hair down without worrying about the next game.

Now they can strut into the Etihad as CHAMPIONS.
