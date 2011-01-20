I hope we are going to be dominant like United for the last few decades and also hope this is not just a one off.

I don't want to be like Leicester, crumbling after just a season.



You could only argue that point if you were talking about the 2014 side. People forget that our target that season was top 4, nobody even considered us higher than 4th. We had a great season but like Leicester's it was built on some brilliant performances from individuals who then left or couldn't repeat it.Our problem has always been challenging 2 years in a row - we came close but couldn't push on. Something Carra said spoke volumes - he doubted that Liverpool could ever win the title after 2009. If your senior players lose hope that quickly then the rest have no chance and it was one of the multiple reasons (mainly the two c*nts) why it went to pot.This team however is here to stay. We have done two title challenges in a row and now have something to show for it.There's no guarantee that we'll retain the title or even win anything next season but we'll be there and it will take another 95pts+ season to take it away from us.