This title feels very much like the one in '88 for me, quite similar in that our team was so muh better than the rest and we won the league at a canter. Despite the disappointment of losing the FA Cup final, I remember lying on my bed looking up at a big flag on the wall with '1988 Champions' written on, it was one of those red / grey flags. I just felt a huge satisfaction an total inner peace, I feel the same at the moment, yes very similar.
For some reason 1990 didn't feel the same, perhaps because it was post Hillsborough, I'm not sure it jut seemed more of a struggle for us. In 1988 we were undoubtly the best team arguably in the world and that's what we have now with this team.