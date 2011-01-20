I was having a few celebratory drinks and my mind started to stroll down memory lane.



Growing up as a young man who has little to no interest in football in a Country were football was pretty much a religion. I recall my first and only attempt to play the game when I was about 10 (1992), playing defense in a game with my friends it only took a few minutes for me to score an own goal and the embarrassment meant I never bothered again.



Fast forward to sometime in 2004 or 2005, while I was sat at my friends house killing time the Liverpool vs Southampton game was on and I remember Peter Crouch scored against Liverpool. I think Rafa had recently joined the club because the commentary hinted a new manager was in charge. I don't know what it was about that game but I fell in love with Liverpool that day even though I think we lost the game. That was the first football game I watched as an adult and I can count the the number of Liverpool games I have missed since then.



It was crazy being the solitary Liverpool fan in the midst of United, Arsenal and Chelsea fans through all those years and watching them win trophy after trophy. I had Istanbul to cling onto, I'll never forget that night, I made so much noise when Alonso scored that penalty I got kicked out of the bar I was watching the game.



It gives me so much joy to see Liverpool win this trophy after so many years, I can only imagine what it must be like for the people of Liverpool. For me Liverpool is special mostly because the club made me love football and gave me something to be passionate about.



I've enjoyed all the ups and downs we have passed through as a club to get to this point. I am so happy for Klopp and the players and hope we can get more success along the way.



I love you Liverpool FC



YNWA