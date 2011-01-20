It's the oddest feeling now. I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.



After 30 years, the wait is over. The clock has been reset. We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now. The wait itself... is now history.



It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE. So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers.



Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season. Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.



We've stepped through the mirror. We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source. No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.



I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed. But there is no more "next year will be our year". THIS is our year. The time is now. And we will do it again.



We WILL do it again.