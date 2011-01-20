« previous next »
Topic: Winning Title #19*

Sangria

  Believer
Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12240 on: Today at 05:25:47 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:58:26 PM
It's strange that we have a week's wait in between games now. It worked well for the players who probably were given a day or two extra to celebrate.

But for the fans it will feel like a long wait to see the Champions in action now!

I see the City game as still pretty important. I don't want to lose the first game as Champions and I'm sure the players don't.

Is Thierry HenryFernandinho suspended for our game?
rob1966

  Believer
Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12241 on: Today at 05:46:52 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:25:47 PM
Is Thierry HenryFernandinho suspended for our game?

Yes. Just checked the FA website and he has a 2 match ban, due back 2nd July

http://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/discipline/suspensions
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12242 on: Today at 06:22:38 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:46:52 PM
Yes. Just checked the FA website and he has a 2 match ban, due back 2nd July

http://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/discipline/suspensions

Thank God.

Now we might have a chance of maybe even a point against City to salvage at least something from this car crash of a season.
Zoomers

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12243 on: Today at 06:47:32 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S435jPi1DFg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S435jPi1DFg</a>
No666

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12244 on: Today at 06:52:13 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:36:32 PM
and theyd already met with Kloppo in NYC days before and got everything in place for the appointment. But of course, for us fans in the dark, we had no idea. It was a big moment, that FSG handled brilliantly, we just didnt know it at the time.
I remember thinking that surely they had had the heads-up from their target (hoping it was Klopp) or they would not have sacked Brendan at that juncture having stuck with him in the summer.
soxfan

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12245 on: Today at 07:07:36 PM
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12246 on: Today at 07:10:26 PM
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 06:22:38 PM
Thank God.

Now we might have a chance of maybe even a point against City to salvage at least something from this car crash of a season.

Does that means Stones will play?

Oh joy!
Rush 82

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12247 on: Today at 09:08:17 PM
Watching clips of seasons gone by - we have had some incredible players and teams over the past 30 years and this is the first team to actually do it.

I'm still in a bit of shock to be honest.
Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12248 on: Today at 09:14:33 PM
Apologies if shared elsewhere.

Ahh, bugger it.  I'm not sorry at all.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FdfwsntuACM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FdfwsntuACM</a>
Filler.

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12249 on: Today at 09:20:44 PM
My boys, my boys, my boys!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3KbOq4uSr8s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3KbOq4uSr8s</a>


And girls. Ne'er forget the girls. Here we all are after all this time. Impossible to condense on a keyboard and I don't know where to start, how to do the middle or sum up the end, but we finally won the league. In June no less. In fucking June.

Red Berry

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12250 on: Today at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12251 on: Today at 09:45:52 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.

As I see it it's a straight two horse race starting from last season when we had VVD and Alisson to actually compete. So far it's City 1-1 Liverpool (and the first one really could have gone either way).

I'd expect it to be a bit like La Liga this next 5 years with the title being shared between us both.
Always_A_Red

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12252 on: Today at 10:05:46 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.

Great post - I feel exactly the same
Dr. Beaker

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12253 on: Today at 10:06:35 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:32:07 PM
It's the oddest feeling now.  I'm feeling it in kind of reverse, so to speak. Not sure I can find words to explain, but I'll try.

After 30 years, the wait is over.  The clock has been reset.  We'll never hear that "30 years" or "So many years without a title" for a good while now.  The wait itself... is now history. 

It is a part of who we WERE, not who we ARE.  So as much as I am thinking about the win, that we are Champions, I am also thinking about what we are no longer - the also rans, the perennial under achievers. 

Teams that can lay claim to a league title AND a Champions League are something very special, even if you don't manage to win both in a single season.  Our wins have come within (essentially) 12 months, with other trophies in between.

We've stepped through the mirror.  We're no longer looking at our reflection, we have become the source.  No longer basking in reflected glories of the past - we are that NOW.

I'm already looking ahead to the challenge of next season; already wondering how Klopp will look to answer the questions that will inevitably be posed.  But there is no more "next year will be our year".  THIS is our year.  The time is now.  And we will do it again.

We WILL do it again.
You've hit the nail on the head there. No longer are we that team of the past. Whether mocked for being a team of the past or respected and even revered as a team with a past, Christ, we even have to think of ourselves differently now. Not only are we undisputedly the team of the present we are by anyone's measure the team of the future. Mr. Klopp, many people in football have a lot to be humble about - you sir are not one of them.
Jm55

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12254 on: Today at 10:16:37 PM
I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - Ive been in some sort of daze, Ive been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally its all been a bit of a blur - id put that down partly to the ale but its more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.

Its a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so Ive never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.
rushyman

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12255 on: Today at 10:22:08 PM
We won the league this season

Had to write that. I never have on the internet anywhere
jillc

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12256 on: Today at 10:24:39 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:16:37 PM
I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - Ive been in some sort of daze, Ive been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally its all been a bit of a blur - id put that down partly to the ale but its more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.

Its a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so Ive never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.

I know what you mean about it being surreal. I went into the game on Thursday so relaxed just thinking what would be would be. I understood why others wanted the game to be decided straight away, but I was ready for virtually any situation, till Chelsea scored of course. Then it was like the most tense thing ever, or as tense as it can be when its not your team playing. When the result happened I didn't get the explosion of joy I was expecting which I found really weird. It was only when I saw the players and the manager reacting the way they did, that it really began to sink in and I'm not sure it even has now to be honest. It wasn't helped by the fact that I had to work the next day either.  :butt
reddebs

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12257 on: Today at 10:27:32 PM
I'm a bit like that too.  It's like right ok it's done so what's next?

Don't get me wrong I'm absolutely overjoyed that we're Champions again but it's been inevitable that we would be for a few months, we've just been waiting for it to be confirmed.

We've still got a few targets to achieve before seasons end.

Most points?  Most wins?  Golden Boot?  Golden Gloves?  Most goal scorers?  Youngest medal winner? 

Maybe some others too?

We've got a lovely rest then to get ready for next season, no real time off like a usual summer.  No pre season tour.  No working out when all the seniors will be back training after playing Internationals.

It's going to be, League finished.  FA Cup finished.  European Trophies played out.  Fixtures out.  European group draws done and straight back at it.

So much still to look forward to with this group of lads.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

CHOPPER

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12258 on: Today at 10:27:39 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:16:37 PM
I think for me the feeling from Thursday through to this morning was surreal - I’ve been in some sort of daze, I’ve been told loads of things and totally forgotten them, been crying at random times and generally it’s all been a bit of a blur - i’d put that down partly to the ale but it’s more than just that, I felt this way after Madrid last year and more so after the Barca game.

It’s a weird feeling for me as this is my first league title win (being 2 when we won the last one,) so I’ve never experienced winning a trophy and then not immediately watching us lift the trophy afterwards -
I think when we do lift it it will bring it all back again, probably in a slightly more calm way than Thursday which was just drunken elation but who knows.

Speaking from experience and IMHO, it'll be in the summer when it really hits, it always did. We used to have mid-summer piss-ups with the match going lads and that was when it always landed the most for me.
Maybe this time will be just getting back to some form of normality in the boozers, but the real hit, is always when the season ends, and then you can't wait for the next one to get going once that moment lands. It'll be an odd moment, at work, in the pub, seeing mates, but something will trigger it.
The only way I can describe it for me, was a warm ready-brek glow that doesn't go away and nothing bothers you, at all, for months. and if it does begin to bother you, you just think - fuck it, we're champions - and you just crack on, not arsed, coz everything is just fabulous in the world. Enjoy the moment.
