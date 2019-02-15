In work today feeling very rough. Absolutely gutted I couldn´t be home for it, but I still had a great night Thursday (pubs are open here at least) and spent most of yesterday just lying around soaking up all the great online content.
As excited as I was on Thursday, I was not prepared for how emotional I would feel on Friday (maybe the hangover didn´t help!)
I´m determined to get back for the trophy parade, so all other things going well, can´t wait for that one.
Still unconfirmed but theres a video going around showing the aftermath of a stabbing during the celebrations tonight. Many people saying it did indeed happen. Fucking rotten. Every club has their dickheads but to take a knife to a title celebration?
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/early-reports-of-a-stabbing-during-liverpool-fans-second-night-of-title-celebrations/
Someone got stabbed to death last year at the Champions League celebrations as well. Absolute scumbags, but unfortunately the country is full of them and we are no exception.