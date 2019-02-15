« previous next »
Winning Title #19*

Statto Red

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12160 on: Today at 12:54:35 AM
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:06:26 AM
earliest?  are we not the latest?  ;)

Both actually, we're the earliest champions in terms of games remaining, but latest champions in terms of the calendar year, in normal circumstances we should be around the quarter final stages of euro 2020.
Mr_Shane

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12161 on: Today at 01:06:22 AM
Well we are Champions of England, Champions of Europe and World club champions of the world, HA  :).
Perham

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12162 on: Today at 01:22:34 AM
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 01:06:22 AM
Well we are Champions of England, Champions of Europe and World club champions of the world, HA  :).
Champions of the universe most likely, although that's yet to be confirmed as of now
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Statto Red

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12163 on: Today at 01:49:59 AM
The Premier League have confirmed Liverpool will be awarded the trophy at their final home game of the season against Chelsea, the side that helped them clinch the title, which is provisionally scheduled for July 18.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-premier-league-trophy-confirmed-17893222

 
El Denzel Pepito

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12164 on: Today at 03:31:36 AM
Still unconfirmed but theres a video going around showing the aftermath of a stabbing during the celebrations tonight. Many people saying it did indeed happen. Fucking rotten. Every club has their dickheads but to take a knife to a title celebration?

https://lfcglobe.co.uk/early-reports-of-a-stabbing-during-liverpool-fans-second-night-of-title-celebrations/
xbugawugax

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12165 on: Today at 03:37:51 AM
does anyone want us to actually beat our own record of earliest win with games remaining next season? :D

Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:49:59 AM
The Premier League have confirmed Liverpool will be awarded the trophy at their final home game of the season against Chelsea, the side that helped them clinch the title, which is provisionally scheduled for July 18.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-premier-league-trophy-confirmed-17893222

 

that is nice but a reminder that no club actually owe us anything. But kind of nice that we lift it in front of chelsea who helped us seal the title.

kavah

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12166 on: Today at 04:07:39 AM
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:28:32 PM
Great article by Johnathan Liew in the Guardian. Love his pieces on the big Liverpool moments, he always nails it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/26/jurgen-klopp-blocks-out-the-noise-and-shouts-down-cynics-with-immaculate-title

superb - thanks for posting
KirkVanHouten

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12167 on: Today at 05:01:14 AM
I'm so fucking made up I can't believe it. Felt sick the entire break not knowing what would happen. This team is amazing.
penga

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12168 on: Today at 06:51:25 AM
Haven't posted in a while but need to send love to all Liverpool fans! Incredible.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Winning Title #19*
Reply #12169 on: Today at 06:54:42 AM
In work today feeling very rough. Absolutely gutted I couldn´t be home for it, but I still had a great night Thursday (pubs are open here at least) and spent most of yesterday just lying around soaking up all the great online content.

As excited as I was on Thursday, I was not prepared for how emotional I would feel on Friday (maybe the hangover didn´t help!)

I´m determined to get back for the trophy parade, so all other things going well, can´t wait for that one.


Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 03:31:36 AM
Still unconfirmed but theres a video going around showing the aftermath of a stabbing during the celebrations tonight. Many people saying it did indeed happen. Fucking rotten. Every club has their dickheads but to take a knife to a title celebration?

https://lfcglobe.co.uk/early-reports-of-a-stabbing-during-liverpool-fans-second-night-of-title-celebrations/

Someone got stabbed to death last year at the Champions League celebrations as well. Absolute scumbags, but unfortunately the country is full of them and we are no exception.
