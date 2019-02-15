Still unconfirmed but theres a video going around showing the aftermath of a stabbing during the celebrations tonight. Many people saying it did indeed happen. Fucking rotten. Every club has their dickheads but to take a knife to a title celebration?



In work today feeling very rough. Absolutely gutted I couldn´t be home for it, but I still had a great night Thursday (pubs are open here at least) and spent most of yesterday just lying around soaking up all the great online content.As excited as I was on Thursday, I was not prepared for how emotional I would feel on Friday (maybe the hangover didn´t help!)I´m determined to get back for the trophy parade, so all other things going well, can´t wait for that one.Someone got stabbed to death last year at the Champions League celebrations as well. Absolute scumbags, but unfortunately the country is full of them and we are no exception.