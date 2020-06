Iíve been tearing up over that all day. Bit alarmed at how rapidly the dad declined but artistic licence, fair enough. Iíve only taken my lad to Anfield once but yeah, thatís the route we walked, heís now about the age I was when we last won it, and it was actually the last time I was able to get him on my shoulder and carry him the mile up from Sandhills, it completely wore me out. So yeah, the little animation hit a spot alright.



Iím surprised how emotional I am actually. I did think it would be just confirmation, weíd been ahead so long and then coronavirus and everything, and it was like that for about an hour until I started seeing clips of the team, and all the people out last night and whatnot. Iíve been a very proud, very contented wreck ever since. Much love for all the world right now.



This is the only video I've welled up at since we won it. I think it sums up the circle of life of a Liverpool fan. It will be emotional for me if I have kids one day and take them to the match, I'll remember when I first went and the memories that beautiful stadium holds for me. It's not just a sport, it's a way of life.