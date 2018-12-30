Were all of our players together last night? Hope no one gave it a miss or had other plans...Love how they kept it under wraps that they were having a gathering; it wasn't until everyone invaded Van Dijk's interview with BT that I realised. To a man, they all said after the Palace game that they might be watching or that they were unsure! And if City had won, we would never have known.
Same as yourself. Ideally i wanted City to win so we could play them and we could see boys win it on the pitch, but at the same time I just wanted it won. I didn't know who to cheer for and when those 2 goaline clearances happened I was a fucking mess. I love watching us and enjoy some nerves but watching that game I was an absolute wreck. I wanted to get up and leave the house just to escape. I couldn't enjoy it or relax for one second. It was torture.
I wanted us to win as early as possible. 7 games to go smashes the previous record of 5 and its a hard record to match let alone beat! Also, if city won, then they beat us next week, we would still be waiting.
Same here - after 30 years waiting to see it again, I wanted it done as soon as possible. The players get to have a proper party too, with no game for a week. Jurgen is too professional to take the piss, seeing as we still have a big say in who stays up, so wouldn't have let the boys relax like he could yesterday.
