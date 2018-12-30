« previous next »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:21:21 PM
Were all of our players together last night? Hope no one gave it a miss or had other plans...

Love how they kept it under wraps that they were having a gathering; it wasn't until everyone invaded Van Dijk's interview with BT that I realised. To a man, they all said after the Palace game that they might be watching or that they were unsure! And if City had won, we would never have known.

Kloppo actually said he made it mandatory for all the players to be there, cos he didnt want any player to be alone and then to regret not being there later.

Yeah I loved how no word of it came out, even after the game - the first interview Kloppo did, people assumed he was at home, wearing a Liverpool shirt watching the game  ;D Whereas he was of course in the hotel.
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 04:46:55 PM
Same as yourself. Ideally i wanted City to win so we could play them and we could see boys win it on the pitch, but at the same time I just wanted it won. I didn't know who to cheer for and when those 2 goaline clearances happened I was a fucking mess. I love watching us and enjoy some nerves but watching that game I was an absolute wreck. I wanted to get up and leave the house just to escape. I couldn't enjoy it or relax for one second. It was torture.

I wanted us to win as early as possible.  7 games to go smashes the previous record of 5 and its a hard record to match let alone beat! Also, if city won, then they beat us next week, we would still be waiting.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Unless some team wins 29 games on the spin, I don't see how our record of winning it with 7 games to go is beat for a long, long time.
After the lockdown and overwhelming inevitability of everything I expected this to be a bit of a damp squib. Winning the title behind closed doors without kicking a ball, it's fucking awful on paper.

It's hard to describe the levels of wrong I was or how best to describe what can only be pure unadulterated happiness straight from the tap. Will Smith said it best:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x8-7mHT9edg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x8-7mHT9edg</a>
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:02:15 PM
I wanted us to win as early as possible.  7 games to go smashes the previous record of 5 and its a hard record to match let alone beat! Also, if city won, then they beat us next week, we would still be waiting.

Same here - after 30 years waiting to see it again, I wanted it done as soon as possible. The players get to have a proper party too, with no game for a week. Jurgen is too professional to take the piss, seeing as we still have a big say in who stays up, so wouldn't have let the boys relax like he could yesterday.
Struggling to find the words at the moment. All I can say for now is that despite feeling worse for wear after drinking into the early hours of this morning and then hardly getting any sleep, I feel like it is my duty to continue in the same manner this evening. Weve waited 30 long years for this (and Ive only been alive for 26 of those personally) and just in case we have to wait another 30, Im not going to let feeling this go to waste. Up the fucking Reds. I hope youre all enjoying this as much as I am (Im certain you are!).
Apparently its rammed down the Pier Head
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:05:17 PM
Same here - after 30 years waiting to see it again, I wanted it done as soon as possible. The players get to have a proper party too, with no game for a week. Jurgen is too professional to take the piss, seeing as we still have a big say in who stays up, so wouldn't have let the boys relax like he could yesterday.

Yeah last night was best for the lads and the staff. Glad they got to celebrate it together, they deserved it. Those videos of them dancing and singing all night made it all the better.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Its been a long time coming and Im going to make the most of it.
I have done very little today, save for 1 trip out, other than soak it up on you tube, sky, BT and BBC.

I can't get enough of this.....but muscle memory is starting to kick in
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
