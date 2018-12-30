Struggling to find the words at the moment. All I can say for now is that despite feeling worse for wear after drinking into the early hours of this morning and then hardly getting any sleep, I feel like it is my duty to continue in the same manner this evening. Weve waited 30 long years for this (and Ive only been alive for 26 of those personally) and just in case we have to wait another 30, Im not going to let feeling this go to waste. Up the fucking Reds. I hope youre all enjoying this as much as I am (Im certain you are!).