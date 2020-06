This site has been my lifeline for nigh on 20 years now. I have been able to stay connected to the club I have supported since childhood despite living a long way away from Anfield. I've loved the conversations, both good and bad, that I have witnessed in that time. But I never contributed because I could only catch up after the events were no longer topical. I vowed that when (not if) LFC were champions again I would sign up.



Well, that day has arrived and I am hugely pleased to say thank you to all the contributors who have made the journey special and enabled me celebrate the Red's success. At long last ... it's been worth the wait.