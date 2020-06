#18 is basically how I became a liverpool fan, back when there was no english football on tv where i lived in the california. back then i could only read about liverpool. my entire adult life has been about this moment to actually witness #19. this for all those years where we felt lost and adrift from the legacy of this incredible club. this is why we never gave up, never let any owner, manager or player drown us. we knew if we believed and could rely on each other to make it through the darkest hours we would arrive here on this day. Thank you to this club and to all of you who knew the wait would be worth itÖ