Any Rawkites still awake? Of course there are.



Iím now sitting alone in the dining room with Alexa playing some tunes, as everyone else has gone to bed. Sky sports news is on mute on a loop (just because the only news is that we are Champions)



Iím 27 years old, I was meant to be at Glastonbury this week for the first time. When it was cancelled I thought to myself how will anything make Glasto week better. Well itís been answered.



Iíve now seen my team win the one trophy Iíve been craving my entire life.



Iím not going to sleep any time soon. Iím also not in work tomorrow which helps 😆



Up the fucking reds!