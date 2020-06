I have a bottle of rum ready for the occasion, and I want to drink it ASAP



I for one hope Chelsea get at least a point tonight so I can go wild and celebrate the end of the title drought. Won't it be wonderful to no longer hear "Liverpool hoping to win the league title for the first time in 30 years' again?



Woah I don't know what it is about this post but it's set off a weird feeling in me. I genuinely couldn't even process that we're about to win the league and then this made me realise. My whole life I've been waiting for this. I'm not old enough to remember us winning the league so I've been brought up with this ever growing number like a dark cloud over Liverpool football club. I'd become used to that number that would constantly increase every unsuccessful year. Klopp pointed it out in his first press conference at the club that it was weighing us down. We can now finally move on without being weighed down by history. These lads, every last one of them can hold their heads up high knowing that, unlike many who've worn the red shirt over the past 30 years, they have a right to be considered among the players from the 70s and 80s. What a feeling it is and a moment I wasn't sure that I'd ever see.