So.

Celebrating it. Trophy lift etc

Hows it going to work ?

Theyre talking about fans possibly let into the FA cup final Aug 1st.

If it goes ahead Around that time we could have fans in Anfield for a proper celebration. Test events in July will take place. Us having fans in there and just cheering for 30 mins seems a perfect drill to me!


PS (Im just gonna add the if we win clause here because god hates me being confident about anything)
I'll be getting a t-shirt with that very thing printed on it just as soon as its won just to wind up a couple of manc lads I know. Might even get unbearables printed on the back just for that extra fume.

Asterisk t-shirt you say?

I am 67 years old. This may not make sense to many under that age but this League championship will mean more to me than anything LFC has previously achieved in my lifetime. I really mean that. I have seen lots of League titles, lots of domestic cups and lots of European success. But we have waited sooooooooooooo long and we want this sooooooooooooo much that this will top the lot for me. We never kicked on from finishing second in 1991, 2002, 2009 and 2014. Until now. The 2018-19 team has kicked on in an extraordinary way and led from start to finish. We have been ridiculed and reviled since 1990 despite enjoying some decent successes since then. But we WILL be unbearable when we get our hands on this trophy ... and rightly so and this fairly mild-mannered 67-year-old will be more bloody Unbearable than most of you. 
Congratulations

Whether its today or in a couple of days

Fully deserved you've played some great football just a shame its not in front of the fans

I'm really pleased you've won the title and can stick it up the arses of both Manchester clubs

Like many I grew up Liverpool being the dominant team and would never have thought it would take 30 years and have to suffer about 20 years of horrible Man Utd success

How will I celebrate , ill ring my Dad a Liverpool fan and give a little toast in memory of the 96.

YNWA  :wave

JFT96
Congratulations

Whether its today or in a couple of days

Fully deserved you've played some great football just a shame its not in front of the fans

I'm really pleased you've won the title and can stick it up the arses of both Manchester clubs

Like many I grew up Liverpool being the dominant team and would never have thought it would take 30 years and have to suffer about 20 years of horrible Man Utd success

How will I celebrate , ill ring my Dad a Liverpool fan and give a little toast in memory of the 96.

YNWA  :wave

JFT96

Cheers Paul

Good man

Want west ham to survive aswell even though I find Moyes unbearable and enjoy his misery

Congratulations

Whether its today or in a couple of days

Fully deserved you've played some great football just a shame its not in front of the fans

I'm really pleased you've won the title and can stick it up the arses of both Manchester clubs

Like many I grew up Liverpool being the dominant team and would never have thought it would take 30 years and have to suffer about 20 years of horrible Man Utd success

How will I celebrate , ill ring my Dad a Liverpool fan and give a little toast in memory of the 96.

YNWA  :wave

JFT96

Good man, Paul.
Congratulations

Whether its today or in a couple of days

Fully deserved you've played some great football just a shame its not in front of the fans

I'm really pleased you've won the title and can stick it up the arses of both Manchester clubs

Like many I grew up Liverpool being the dominant team and would never have thought it would take 30 years and have to suffer about 20 years of horrible Man Utd success

How will I celebrate , ill ring my Dad a Liverpool fan and give a little toast in memory of the 96.

YNWA  :wave

JFT96

Fuck sake Paul. You're making me feel bad for saying earlier I want West Ham to go down  :D
Fuck sake Paul. You're making me feel bad for saying earlier I want West Ham to go down  :D


I saw Barney I thought you were better than that lol  :D 8)
So this is it..... today could be the day!

Last season the (VAR) gods interfered with us winning No. 19. This year, even the gods are helpless!

Danke, Jürgen!
Born in 88 so although I've technically "seen" a league win, I've never experienced one. I don't think it's too dramatic to say that the quest for the league title has been a defining feature of my life, a driving force in how I see and experience the world. Growing up just outside London in the 90s meant a lot of mates who supported Man Utd (!) and Arsenal. Those of us who were Liverpool fans lived off past glories or became content with being underdogs who were never really in contention for the big trophies. Until 2005.

Istanbul gave us the belief that we could be one of the big boys again. European glory was amazing but my whole life it was about the league, I knew nothing would compare to us winning the league.

I thought Rafa would be the one to get us over the line. 08/09 was my first real title chase. I loved it and I loved that team and that manager. It broke my heart that Rafa couldn't get us that title. Back into the wilderness we went.

I think at this point in my life I developed a sense of anger and resentment about never seeing us win the league. How the fuck do all my mates experience this and I don't get to? I honestly think it's helped to form my personality. I'm stupidly competitive and I think not seeing us win the league in this time contributed to it. This is when I started to think that maybe the only way to do it was to be bought by a Middle Eastern billionaire. How else were we going to compete with Chelsea and Man Utd?

13/14 was lightning in a bottle but fuck me, it was incredible. I moved to Australia in 2013 and got used to getting up at 2, 3, 4 in the morning to watch the Reds. The Gerrard slip was probably the worst I've ever felt during a football match. I watched it with hundreds of other Liverpool fans at the Liverpool bar, The Imperial, in Melbourne. I was devastated by that and the Palace game. How could we be this good and not win the league? That team was dismantled and we felt a fucking mile away again.

Leicester City won the league. Leicester fucking City. How the fuck have I not experienced this.

Then Klopp. I said when he arrived, if Klopp can't do it, nobody will be able to. I knew that he was the best man for the job. The only man for the job. I loved him like I hadn't loved anyone else connected with football since Rafa. He made me believe.

Then we kept losing finals! Would Jurgen be the greatest manager to not win anything with us? I knew he was doing all the right things and I knew he'd get us there if he had the time but there were whispers amongst some fans that they were becoming uncertain. It seems ludicrous to say it now but some people genuinely questioned him. I remember a couple of the guys on the Anfield Wrap expressing that opinion. If we chased Klopp out of the club... Then we got to the final in Kiev. This was it. Win this, Jurgen, then nobody can ever question you.

Fuck. How do you respond from the heartbreak of a Champions League final?

When you have Jurgen Klopp in charge you go out and have the best season your club has ever had. Last season was a relentless slog. We know that we had one of the best teams in the history of the Premier League and yet we still didn't do it. Why couldn't we have been this good when Leicester City won it?! Last season emotionally drained me to be honest. After Divock's winner against Newcastle I just broke down in tears. I'm not sure why. It looked like we were out of the Champions League and it looked like we weren't gonna get to the last day title decider. It was almost too much and I didn't know how I'd lift myself for another league campaign, let alone how the players would. Ultimately, we know what happened in the league and the Champions League last season. Thank God we got that Champions League title. To have come away with nothing after that season would have been soul-destroying. The glory of the Champions League will live with me forever.

But the league alluded us. Somehow.

Finally, the stars align. Not only have we got the best team in the world but our closest competitors have started to show signs of age. 30 years of hurt are over. Nothing can stop us.

Apart from a global pandemic. What. The. Fuck.

I honestly had sleepless nights. I'm used to that now, after having to get up at all sorts of hours for 7 years to watch the Reds. But these were horrible sleepless nights. Are we really going to be robbed of the chance to actually win the league? All these incredibly sincere Everton and Man Utd fans desperate for the league to be called off for the sake of respecting those who have suffered from Covid... I didn't want to admit it, but they got to me a little bit. It honestly started to feel like maybe the universe didn't want this to happen for us.

But it is happening. We are so close to ending this wait. I don't know how I'll react when it's confirmed. The moment won't be as I imagined it for all those years but you don't win a league just for the moment of glory. This win is something that will define me further. I will always have the knowledge that I've seen Liverpool win the league. It's all I've wanted since I was 5.

I have no idea why I've posted this. It felt cathartic writing it though and it's reminded me that, even though we won't have our dramatic moment with limbs everywhere in the Kop, this time is glorious and will be celebrated forever. It's a chance to reflect on all the players that have worn the shirt and not got over the line in the league. All the ups and all the downs. All the Reds my age who have yearned for this for so long.

I love you all. YNWA.
Fantastic post  :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Thanks for that Paul.
Brilliant. There are a billion of us who feel similarly.
Also. I really don't get any Liverpool fan wanting City to win.
Also. I really don't get any Liverpool fan wanting City to win.

I get in a way that they'd rather win the league with us playing, but given the fact that fans won't be there then I don't care how it happens..
