I am 67 years old. This may not make sense to many under that age but this League championship will mean more to me than anything LFC has previously achieved in my lifetime. I really mean that. I have seen lots of League titles, lots of domestic cups and lots of European success. But we have waited sooooooooooooo long and we want this sooooooooooooo much that this will top the lot for me. We never kicked on from finishing second in 1991, 2002, 2009 and 2014. Until now. The 2018-19 team has kicked on in an extraordinary way and led from start to finish. We have been ridiculed and reviled since 1990 despite enjoying some decent successes since then. But we WILL be unbearable when we get our hands on this trophy ... and rightly so and this fairly mild-mannered 67-year-old will be more bloody Unbearable than most of you.