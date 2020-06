As much as I want a replica, resin doesn't cut it for me. I'd pay extra for a superior, metal-quality version.



I would too, but I've never seen a metal version anywhere. Online or anywhere else.I know there is a company in America that will make a replica of any trophy you want and they are supreme quality, but they cost an absolute fortune. Their European Cup is superb. They are all made to order though.The Chinese resin ones look ok from distance, but up close they aren't great. I only ordered one as I've never seen better ones produced anywhere unless they are commissioned and made by craftsmen and have the pricetag to match.You can get good European Cup replicas in metal, but all the PL replicas I've seen are resin.