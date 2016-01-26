Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"
That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard
Said this myself loads of times, why the fuck people spend (waste!) their time on such sites is beyond me, then they come on here, reposting the offending shite, complaining how angry/pissed off they are. Err just ignore the fuckers then, quite simple.
I hate being subjected to such pre teen garbage when it needlessly pops up on RAWK. Plus I shouldn't be told to avoid something if it shouldn't be here in the first place.