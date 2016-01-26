« previous next »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:02:01 PM
Haha exactly, this thread has gone way off topic! I come on here to read about how close we are to number 19 nothing else!
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard
I really feel Wolves will be our hardest league game until March. So a win there means we are still on target for winning the title when we play City.

Of course Sheffield Utd could do us a favour tonight at bramall lane. that'll be worth a watch.
Quote from: gamble on Today at 05:51:48 PM
I really feel Wolves will be our hardest league game until March. So a win there means we are still on target for winning the title when we play City.

Of course Sheffield Utd could do us a favour tonight at bramall lane. that'll be worth a watch.

I'm not sure it'll go that far. I think City will drop more points than us before we meet them at their place. They'll be giving us a guard of honor and it'll kill them.
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:25:37 PM
Every Tom, Dickhead and Harry seems to be of the opinion this forum is merged with blue moon and got. Wish they'd all fuck off to be honest. I don't go on those forums and have no fucking intention of going on there to listen to some gobshite spout shite about this city and I don't expect to see it posted on here. Ye no what with it being a fucking Liverpool forum. Saw some soft tit on here say the other day " Well if ye don't like it don't come in here"

That'd work if I was on blue moon or got but I'm not,I'm on a fucking Liverpool site having to listen to shite brought here that I'm usually unaware of by some silly bastard

Said this myself loads of times, why the fuck people spend (waste!) their time on such sites is beyond me, then they come on here, reposting the offending shite, complaining how angry/pissed off they are. Err just ignore the fuckers then, quite simple.

I hate being subjected to such pre teen garbage when it needlessly pops up on RAWK. Plus I shouldn't be told to avoid something if it shouldn't be here in the first place.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:58:23 PM
Yeah Klavan was perfectly fine for us. Did a good job when called upon, plus Burnley away, and his stepovers were nice! Was never anything more than a stopgap but was not a poor signing by any means.
Agree re Klavan. He filled a gap and did a job.
No way was he a bad signing. An average signing maybe, but not a bad signing.
Winning the title at Goodison or City can get to fuck. I'd happily draw an away game if it meant having to wait until the following week to win it at home.
