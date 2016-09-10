We're threatening to take everything from them that makes them feel special.



I'm not a vindictive man. I try very hard not to hold grudges, or be cocky and arrogant. Life's too short to get wrapped up in hate, anger or regret.



But if we smash their record points total I am going to savour every delicious second of their misery. Solely because they've got it coming. We are their worst nightmare come alive.



It's glorious.Man City thought their money had guaranteed them a succession of titles with nobody able to stop them. Essentially like when people cheat on Football Manager and give themselves a £1bn budget so they can just focus on winning title after title and enjoying lauding it at the top of the league, season in and season out. Then in 2018 they came to Anfield with a ridiculous start and set to go to the season unbeaten and we ruined it for them that day. They came to Anfield and we absolutely battered them. Salah lobbing Ederson from miles out . Then only a few weeks later we dumped them out of the European Cup as well. What followed was that at the end of the season and with 100 points and us admittedly having nothing to show for it, rather than focusing on 100 points and Guardiola and singing to the heavens about what a great football team they had been lucky enough to end up with, they spend the summer and the entirety of the next season singing about how the "scousers won fuck all".Then last season we battled out one of the greatest Premier League title races there has ever been, with the record combined points total for the two teams in first and second in the Premier League and we came up just short. When Kompany twatted the ball in against Leicester, they had done it, they had ended our season and won the title for themselves. A double whammy. Unfortunately for them we went out, literally the very next day and destroyed Barcelona 4-0 culminating us winning the European Cup and taking all the plaudits from their domestic treble season.Then this season, with them expecting us to fall back into the pack, we've hit gear five and sped away in the league and not only that, we are threatening to take their record points total off them this season. They can't even sit back and enjoy the benefits of their success off the back of their massively inflated transfer and wage budgets because Klopp's come in and is doing it all comparatively on a fraction of the resources they have, especially in terms of net transfer investment.Perhaps they should have just enjoyed the moments they've had (and to be fair the moments they are going to have) as a celebration of their own team rather than having this weird obsession with us. But as you say, due to that obsession, I am enjoying this fall out immensely.