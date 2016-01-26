"Greatest team ever" is not something that can be judged in real time, as it is happening. You have to let history decide that.



Whatever happens this year, this Liverpool side is a GREAT team; and certainly the greatest Liverpool side in 30 years.



Consistent success is one of the yardsticks to measure greatness; and this is the first time we will have won major trophies in back to back seasons since 05 and 06. For now let's just enjoy THAT, and leave the rest up to history to judge. The Klopp era is only just getting started.