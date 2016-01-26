« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 390893 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,097
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 07:18:43 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 05:26:49 PM
and if we do win more than one League it's gonna be "you have to win a League *and* the Champions League" and if we do that, it's gonna be "well, you won that because the other teams were shite, you didn't win them when there was REAL competition"

and so on. There'll always be an excuse for them to downplay our success.
And then finally we need to win the treble (which we'll get behind us this season- thankfully!).

Done with that, we'll need to win the league while balancing a banana peel- on ice, in a 30-mile per second wind, on a greased cookie sheet, standing on one leg.... while someone throws an elephant with bad breath at us!

Then we can "prolly" be considered a great team. BUT fuck 'em. We're the #unbearables!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:24:43 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,890
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 07:26:38 PM »
"Greatest team ever" is not something that can be judged in real time, as it is happening.  You have to let history decide that.

Whatever happens this year, this Liverpool side is a GREAT team; and certainly the greatest Liverpool side in 30 years. 

Consistent success is one of the yardsticks to measure greatness; and this is the first time we will have won major trophies in back to back seasons since 05 and 06.  For now let's just enjoy THAT, and leave the rest up to history to judge.  The Klopp era is only just getting started.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,984
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 07:29:15 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:18:43 PM
And then finally we need to win the treble (which we'll get behind us this season- thankfully!).

Done with that, we'll need to win the league while balancing a banana peel in a 30-mile per second wind, on a greased cookie sheet, standing on one leg.... on ice!

Then we can "prolly" be considered a great team. BUT fuck 'em. We're the #unbearables!
Amazing isn't it?

It wasn't so long ago that Abu Dhabi PRFC were declared the greatest team in the history of the world, yet here we are, Champions of Europe, Club World Champions and leaving the current English champs looking like chumps trailing in our wake... but it's us that need to perform all kinds of circus tricks in order to be a great side according to the hypocritical goal-post movers out there.  ::)
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,809
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 07:31:58 PM »
You know the funny thing is everyone in this country talks about winning in Europe after winning the League title, Everyone and their nan can't say that about this current squad if we win it.  ;D
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,258
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 08:04:28 PM »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:57:19 AM
Listening to the UWS podcast (a guilty pleasure after they lose) and the line comes up again - they dont think were anywhere near the best side in the league. Thats almost the best thing about all this. Its still a narrative about how were somehow lucky. Analysts at clubs are hopefully in the same place. They cant figure out why were able to do things the way we do.

Fucking hell back to Goldbridge and McKola for me after listening to this unrelenting pack of tossers.
Logged

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 08:12:40 PM »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 07:13:23 PM
....and we've done this without Nathaniel Clyne...

Ha Ha - nice one
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,030
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 08:18:53 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 03:24:31 PM
The thing with the song belted out after Salah's goal yesterday and why it was so emotional to me when I watched it had nothing to do with thinking that it's already done and we've won it months before the last match. That could be a bit arrogant and, as we all know, plenty of things could happen from here on out. You're right - we haven't won it yet, having played 22 matches.

But, yesterday, that goal meant to many different things at once. It meant our victory against the eternal rivals was assured, outside their own desperate reach. It meant that, particularly due to the way the last couple of minutes went by, it was the ultimate middle finger, a suitably epic conclusion to this specific instance of our clashes, so we could see all the hope they had slowly built throughout the second half be dashed spectacularly in a moment of brilliance. It meant that Mo Salah had finally broken that particular curse, if you will, of being unable to score against them - of all teams, they had remained elusive, unreachable. It needed correction, and corrected it was - in such a way, such a memorable and glorious way that almost seemed worth the wait. It also meant that our boys remained unbeaten and unbroken at the top of the table, 13 wins on a row, 16 points beyond our nearest competitor... remained elusive, unreachable to them.
It meant so many things at once.

...

We haven't won it yet. But we believe, we finally believe.

We are going to win the League.

Very good post, thank you for writing it.

I've always been somewhat cautious, and very much a 'one game at a time' man. And enjoying every game. But I don't feel this has made me any sort of doubter. Rather, I have felt differing grades of belief.

When Jürgen joined us and spoke so eloquently: I believed that we could win the League.

As his vision emerged and during last season, I believed that we would win the League.

After Mo's goal on Sunday, I believed that we have won the League.

And when the mathematics make it unassailable, the belief will then be transformed into fact.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 