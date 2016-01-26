The thing with the song belted out after Salah's goal yesterday and why it was so emotional to me when I watched it had nothing to do with thinking that it's already done and we've won it months before the last match. That could be a bit arrogant and, as we all know, plenty of things could happen from here on out. You're right - we haven't won it yet, having played 22 matches.
But, yesterday, that goal meant to many different things at once. It meant our victory against the eternal rivals was assured, outside their own desperate reach. It meant that, particularly due to the way the last couple of minutes went by, it was the ultimate middle finger, a suitably epic conclusion to this specific instance of our clashes, so we could see all the hope they had slowly built throughout the second half be dashed spectacularly in a moment of brilliance. It meant that Mo Salah had finally broken that particular curse, if you will, of being unable to score against them - of all teams, they had remained elusive, unreachable. It needed correction, and corrected it was - in such a way, such a memorable and glorious way that almost seemed worth the wait. It also meant that our boys remained unbeaten and unbroken at the top of the table, 13 wins on a row, 16 points beyond our nearest competitor... remained elusive, unreachable to them.
It meant so many things at once.
...
We haven't won it yet. But we believe, we finally believe.
We are going to win the League.
Very good post, thank you for writing it.
I've always been somewhat cautious, and very much a 'one game at a time' man. And enjoying every game. But I don't feel this has made me any sort of doubter. Rather, I have felt differing grades of belief.
When Jürgen joined us and spoke so eloquently: I believed that we could win the League.
As his vision emerged and during last season, I believed that we would win the League.
After Mo's goal on Sunday, I believed that we have won the League.
And when the mathematics make it unassailable, the belief will then be transformed into fact.