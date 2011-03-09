« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5880 on: Today at 01:46:44 PM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:13:40 PM
Whilst there was quite a few embarrassing totals, some have to be seen in the context of that season. Eg we got 68pts in 97 but we were top and going for the title till the last few games. The mental totals of the past 3 seasons have skewed our perception of what is a good total.

It was Mourinhos Chelsea who changed things.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5881 on: Today at 01:58:59 PM
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:39:01 AM
Arsenal went 49 games unbeaten, Chelsea 40odd, City amassed 105pts and then 98 the season later, both times winning the league. Are they classed as better sides than Bobs? No, for the reason that Bobs won in Europe too and continued to do it.

This group are special, I'm not doubting that, but I'm not having it that they are the greatest Liverpool team ever, because they aren't.Jurgen and the boys are on the right path, but they aren't there yet. Its the ability to sustain it that makes a team great, win the league a few times, win the CL again and then yes, they can be called a great team and will rightly deserve the mantle.

105 points? City? It was 100. Weve broke the record for 38 consecutive games with 104 points.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5882 on: Today at 02:02:13 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:00 PM
I00-01 was 69 points and I don't even think we got beat in the league that season from January onwards
We definitely got beat by Leeds at home on Good Friday. Did Gerrard get sent off? Think we lost earlier in that season to Leicester when Akinbiyi scored (he hardly scored for Leicester so I remember this). After the Leeds defeat on Good Friday I think we were near perfect until the end of the season Think we drew our last home game of the season against Chelsea - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was unplayable). I missed it due to uni exams and i think it was only 1 of a handful of home games I didn't go to that season.

Earlier that season we were hit and miss. Lots of drawn games plus we lost home and away to Leeds and only took 1 point off Ipswich. They were our main rivals for Top 4 that season. Beat United and Everton home and away so that was good. Particularly when Barmby notched at home.

2000-01 is probably my favourite season ever as a Liverpool fan. Team wasn't as good as now but it was brilliant to be around the club then Going to games home and away. I'm sure it's the same for the folks going regularly this season. Got to soak it all in. These types of seasons don't come around that often even for fans of clubs as big as Liverpool.

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5883 on: Today at 02:03:11 PM
Never mind how spine tingling it was to hear we're gunna win the league last night, imagine ee aye addio getting sung by all corners at Anfield...
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5884 on: Today at 02:12:11 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:00 PM
I just noticed that, barmy how low points totals were then.

00-01 was 69 points and I don't even think we got beat in the league that season from January onwards, we were a winning machine in the cups and that kept our form in the league, going toe to toe with Leeds for that final CL spot is what I remember about the league that season and also doing the double over United and that barmy 4-3 loss away at Leeds and Macca's last minute free kick at Goodison.

We lost to Leicester in Feb and Leeds on Good Friday. I think away draws were definitely seen as acceptable results back then for everybody.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5885 on: Today at 02:46:51 PM
As I said earlier, winning the CL again would elevate this side even more, it would be a 3rd straight European Cup final which has only been done by Real in the last 20 some years.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5886 on: Today at 02:52:18 PM
My mind drifted earlier this morning in the office and I started thinking about how I might react the instant the final whistle goes in whichever match confirms it.

Think it depends on where I am and who I'm with. If I'm lucky enough to be at Anfield for one of the two remaining matches I have left this season, or I'm watching with a group of mates, I think I'd go crazy. Jumping up and down, singing until I go hoarse.

If I'm at home though I think I might just lie face down on the floor and break down in tears. I had just had surgery a few days before Madrid last year so it meant I couldn't get myself all riled up and jump and pace around the room like I usually do for cup finals. It also meant I had to give up my place in the ballot for a final ticket. When Origi scored I physically couldn't jump up or make any sudden movements so on the inside I felt like a pressure cooker. I'm 30 years old, I was 8 months old the last time we won the league. My entire life has been near misses and/or disappointing seasons with the odd cup thrown in. This is our time now.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5887 on: Today at 02:54:01 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:46:44 PM
It was Mourinhos Chelsea who changed things.

I see their big season as more of a one off and things normalised for a while after.

What we are seeing now since City's 100 pt job is 3 successive seasons where we are seeing unusually high pts totals winning the league - something not seen before
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5888 on: Today at 02:55:45 PM
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:46:51 PM
As I said earlier, winning the CL again would elevate this side even more, it would be a 3rd straight European Cup final which has only been done by Real in the last 20 some years.

Thats the thing. I said if we won the league and won the CL. 3 CL finals in a row, a league, 2 CLs, maybe 97 and then maybe 100 points. Thats worthy of a best team ever conversation.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5889 on: Today at 02:55:49 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:46:44 PM
It was Mourinhos Chelsea Abramovich who changed things.

Fixed it for you, Alan..
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5890 on: Today at 03:17:13 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:46:44 PM
It was Mourinhos Chelsea who changed things.

United got 91 in 2000 which raised the bar (they won it with 79 the year before). In 2001 they won it with 80 but won it very early and lost their last 3 games after easing off. Arsenal got 87 in 2002 , United 83 in 2003 and then Arsenal got 90 in going unbeaten in 2004. Chelsea then raised the bar again in 2005 but 90+ points was still rare until recent seasons.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5891 on: Today at 03:18:39 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:55:45 PM
Thats the thing. I said if we won the league and won the CL. 3 CL finals in a row, a league, 2 CLs, maybe 97 and then maybe 100 points. Thats worthy of a best team ever conversation.

I agree.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5892 on: Today at 03:21:23 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:57:19 AM
Listening to the UWS podcast (a guilty pleasure after they lose) and the line comes up again - they dont think were anywhere near the best side in the league. Thats almost the best thing about all this. Its still a narrative about how were somehow lucky. Analysts at clubs are hopefully in the same place. They cant figure out why were able to do things the way we do.
That episode is absolutely fucking pathetic. No understanding of us as a team, nor any sign of curiosity. Some desperate moaning about 'This Means More', as if anyone gives a shit about a marketing slogan. One of them fancies signing Troy Deeney. And the post match section recorded surrounded by c*nts singing about hillsborough and heysel. Fucking hell.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5893 on: Today at 03:23:58 PM
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 12:51:00 PM
I agree given the narrative from the team and manager this season except last night just felt like absolutely the right time to sing it!

The defining moment when everyone was finally turned from doubters to believers if you like.

Nah, everyone is a believer for a good while now. This is something different.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5894 on: Today at 03:24:31 PM
The thing with the song belted out after Salah's goal yesterday and why it was so emotional to me when I watched it had nothing to do with thinking that it's already done and we've won it months before the last match. That could be a bit arrogant and, as we all know, plenty of things could happen from here on out. You're right - we haven't won it yet, having played 22 matches.

But, yesterday, that goal meant to many different things at once. It meant our victory against the eternal rivals was assured, outside their own desperate reach. It meant that, particularly due to the way the last couple of minutes went by, it was the ultimate middle finger, a suitably epic conclusion to this specific instance of our clashes, so we could see all the hope they had slowly built throughout the second half be dashed spectacularly in a moment of brilliance. It meant that Mo Salah had finally broken that particular curse, if you will, of being unable to score against them - of all teams, they had remained elusive, unreachable. It needed correction, and corrected it was - in such a way, such a memorable and glorious way that almost seemed worth the wait. It also meant that our boys remained unbeaten and unbroken at the top of the table, 13 wins on a row, 16 points beyond our nearest competitor... remained elusive, unreachable to them.
It meant so many things at once.

And so that chant broke out in defiance and jubilation and, most of all, release. It was like a primal cry that was desperate to be let out from the guts. It needed to be released, to be unleashed upon the world, so the world itself would know. Not arrogance, no. It was a moment of shared belief, I think. Of a bond of brotherhood that transcended the physical space in which it had happened, so that a guy thousands and thousands of miles away like me, could feel it and be moved to tears. A moment of realization that this, all this, is really happening and we're not inside a dream that seemed elusive and unreachable even a couple of years ago. "Make Us Dream," said that banner a while ago - fill our hearts and minds with that desire, give us the hope that we crave, make us believe that the impossible is actually possible and within our grasp.

This time it's a bit different. They're not making us dream, they're taking all those dreams and turning them into reality. As a character in The Wire said, in one of the show's best scenes, "we ain't gotta dream no more, man." This is it. This is what we have, what we're experiencing right now. Pinch yourselves, you know it is real. Champions of Europe. Champions of the World. Top of the league, 64 points with 22 matches played, no losses in more than a year, 16 points beyond the best of the rest with a game in hand. This is really happening.

So when the song rang out, I didn't take it as a sign of arrogance - more as a sign of defiance. Fuck jinxes. Fuck our own fears. Fuck our own broken hearts. Fuck the near-misses. Fuck the sadness that takes over us when we think about 13/14 and 08/09. Fuck their gloating, too. Fuck their shite songs and their "bantz".

Fuck the 30 years, too.

Fuck them all, because we believe. We finally believe. In a collective act of release, of defiance and bonding, we declare that we've turned from doubters to believers.

No, we haven't won it yet. Still a way to go. Still matches to be played. Still Wolverhampton at Molineux on thursday and West Ham at London.

We haven't won it yet. But we believe, we finally believe.

We are going to win the League.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5895 on: Today at 03:30:51 PM
Quote from: rafas red brigade on January 13, 2020, 03:28:08 PM
Agreed. I actually took this idea as inspiration for some Excel calcs, using 96 points as our finish line (the minimum number of points that guarantees us the title). At the time of writing we have 61 points, which is just over 63.5% of the way to 96 points. In terms of a 400m race, we've run 254.16m.

City, however, have a target of 95 points, because they literally can't reach 96 so it would throw off the numbers. Their current tally of 47 means they're just under 49.5% of the way to their target. In terms of a 400m race, they've run 197.89m.

Or, to put it simply, they're not even halfway to their target and yet they're well over halfway through their matches, having played 57.9% of their season.

To continue the 400m analogy that one poster here initially came up with (sorry, can't find who it was atm, will check again), here are the updated numbers:

Our new target is 94 points. This or above will win us the title.

We are 57.9% of the way through our season (22/38) and have picked up 68.1% of the required points (64/94). This equates to 272m.

City are 60.5% of the way through their season (23/38) and have picked up 51.6% of their required points (48/93 - their max). City have gone 207m.

Leicester, for those who still care, are also 60.5% of the way through their season and have only picked up exactly 50% of their require points (45/90 - their max). Leicester have gone 200m.

Bearing in mind our target in this analogy is set to JUST get us over the line. Our current lead could see us jog the remaining 128m and still get there ahead of the others. In reality, we're sprinting like current 400m-record holder and fellow Liverpool fan Wayde van Niekirk towards the finish line and don't look like slowing down at all.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5896 on: Today at 03:54:58 PM
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 03:30:51 PM
To continue the 400m analogy that one poster here initially came up with (sorry, can't find who it was atm, will check again), here are the updated numbers:

Our new target is 94 points. This or above will win us the title.

We are 57.9% of the way through our season (22/38) and have picked up 68.1% of the required points (64/94). This equates to 272m.

City are 60.5% of the way through their season (23/38) and have picked up 51.6% of their required points (48/93 - their max). City have gone 207m.

Leicester, for those who still care, are also 60.5% of the way through their season and have only picked up exactly 50% of their require points (45/90 - their max). Leicester have gone 200m.

Bearing in mind our target in this analogy is set to JUST get us over the line. Our current lead could see us jog the remaining 128m and still get there ahead of the others. In reality, we're sprinting like current 400m-record holder and fellow Liverpool fan Wayde van Niekirk towards the finish line and don't look like slowing down at all.

If Leicester get their max, City cant get theirs, so we'd be even closer.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5897 on: Today at 03:57:07 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 03:54:58 PM
If Leicester get their max, City cant get theirs, so we'd be even closer.

Ah that's true
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5898 on: Today at 04:01:29 PM
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:57:19 AM
Listening to the UWS podcast (a guilty pleasure after they lose) and the line comes up again - they dont think were anywhere near the best side in the league. Thats almost the best thing about all this. Its still a narrative about how were somehow lucky. Analysts at clubs are hopefully in the same place. They cant figure out why were able to do things the way we do.
I went and had a listen after reading your comment and didnt last 10 minutes. After they compared our midfielders to Cleverley, I had to turn it off.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5899 on: Today at 04:02:56 PM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 03:24:31 PM
The thing with the song belted out after Salah's goal yesterday and why it was so emotional to me when I watched it had nothing to do with thinking that it's already done and we've won it months before the last match. That could be a bit arrogant and, as we all know, plenty of things could happen from here on out. You're right - we haven't won it yet, having played 22 matches.

But, yesterday, that goal meant to many different things at once. It meant our victory against the eternal rivals was assured, outside their own desperate reach. It meant that, particularly due to the way the last couple of minutes went by, it was the ultimate middle finger, a suitably epic conclusion to this specific instance of our clashes, so we could see all the hope they had slowly built throughout the second half be dashed spectacularly in a moment of brilliance. It meant that Mo Salah had finally broken that particular curse, if you will, of being unable to score against them - of all teams, they had remained elusive, unreachable. It needed correction, and corrected it was - in such a way, such a memorable and glorious way that almost seemed worth the wait. It also meant that our boys remained unbeaten and unbroken at the top of the table, 13 wins on a row, 16 points beyond our nearest competitor... remained elusive, unreachable to them.
It meant so many things at once.

And so that chant broke out in defiance and jubilation and, most of all, release. It was like a primal cry that was desperate to be let out from the guts. It needed to be released, to be unleashed upon the world, so the world itself would know. Not arrogance, no. It was a moment of shared belief, I think. Of a bond of brotherhood that transcended the physical space in which it had happened, so that a guy thousands and thousands of miles away like me, could feel it and be moved to tears. A moment of realization that this, all this, is really happening and we're not inside a dream that seemed elusive and unreachable even a couple of years ago. "Make Us Dream," said that banner a while ago - fill our hearts and minds with that desire, give us the hope that we crave, make us believe that the impossible is actually possible and within our grasp.

This time it's a bit different. They're not making us dream, they're taking all those dreams and turning them into reality. As a character in The Wire said, in one of the show's best scenes, "we ain't gotta dream no more, man." This is it. This is what we have, what we're experiencing right now. Pinch yourselves, you know it is real. Champions of Europe. Champions of the World. Top of the league, 64 points with 22 matches played, no losses in more than a year, 16 points beyond the best of the rest with a game in hand. This is really happening.

So when the song rang out, I didn't take it as a sign of arrogance - more as a sign of defiance. Fuck jinxes. Fuck our own fears. Fuck our own broken hearts. Fuck the near-misses. Fuck the sadness that takes over us when we think about 13/14 and 08/09. Fuck their gloating, too. Fuck their shite songs and their "bantz".

Fuck the 30 years, too.

Fuck them all, because we believe. We finally believe. In a collective act of release, of defiance and bonding, we declare that we've turned from doubters to believers.

No, we haven't won it yet. Still a way to go. Still matches to be played. Still Wolverhampton at Molineux on thursday and West Ham at London.

We haven't won it yet. But we believe, we finally believe.

We are going to win the League.

This.  Tthey rub our noses in "30 years" and then when we can finally shoot back, "And NOW you're gonna believe us!" they tut, click their tongues with false humility and mutter, "just see how arrogant that lot are..."

They're seething, and I love it.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5900 on: Today at 04:20:19 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:02:56 PM
This.  Tthey rub our noses in "30 years" and then when we can finally shoot back, "And NOW you're gonna believe us!" they tut, click their tongues with false humility and mutter, "just see how arrogant that lot are..."

They're seething, and I love it.

This is what I don't get? We've waited 30 years for this, been beaten with that same stick every season since 1990. Now we're on the verge of winning it, we're arrogant if we celebrate the fact!

What are we supposed to do? Clap politely and write letters to the players to thank them for their hard work and excellent performances so that we don't offend fans of other clubs?

Fuck them, fuck their faux outrage at our success. They can try as hard as they like to belittle us and devalue our achievements, but they're fucking getting it all summer from me.
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5901 on: Today at 04:26:45 PM
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 04:20:19 PM
This is what I don't get? We've waited 30 years for this, been beaten with that same stick every season since 1990. Now we're on the verge of winning it, we're arrogant if we celebrate the fact!

What are we supposed to do? Clap politely and write letters to the players to thank them for their hard work and excellent performances so that we don't offend fans of other clubs?

Who gives a fuck what anyone else thinks (although a fair amount of decent fans from most clubs not the social media gobshites will I think be pretty pleased for us - the sort of proper fan you get at most clubs who doesn't shout there gobs off all the time).  We've had all the abuse and piss taking for going so long without course we're going to fucking celebrate big time.  It's been building up a long long time, christ I was a young teenager on the Kop in May 1990 when it lost happened.  Lot of far bigger LFC fans than me will have passed in those 30 years.

So fuck them all if and when it happens.  This is for us.  Fuck everyone else.

Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5902 on: Today at 04:37:47 PM
Didnt Everton fans unironically break out that song in something like their third game of the season the year they won the transfer window for the first time? The year Rooney came back (and he wouldnt have come back if he didnt think they were going to win something). They werent even top at the time.

Bit rich to have a go at us for doing it then when weve got a 16 point lead.

 
Re: Chasing the Title
Reply #5903 on: Today at 04:38:56 PM
I think it's hilarious that this weekend that we now need 2 back to back titles to be considered any good.

There's some epic goalpost shifting going on.
