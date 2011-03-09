The thing with the song belted out after Salah's goal yesterday and why it was so emotional to me when I watched it had nothing to do with thinking that it's already done and we've won it months before the last match. That could be a bit arrogant and, as we all know, plenty of things could happen from here on out. You're right - we haven't won it yet, having played 22 matches.



But, yesterday, that goal meant to many different things at once. It meant our victory against the eternal rivals was assured, outside their own desperate reach. It meant that, particularly due to the way the last couple of minutes went by, it was the ultimate middle finger, a suitably epic conclusion to this specific instance of our clashes, so we could see all the hope they had slowly built throughout the second half be dashed spectacularly in a moment of brilliance. It meant that Mo Salah had finally broken that particular curse, if you will, of being unable to score against them - of all teams, they had remained elusive, unreachable. It needed correction, and corrected it was - in such a way, such a memorable and glorious way that almost seemed worth the wait. It also meant that our boys remained unbeaten and unbroken at the top of the table, 13 wins on a row, 16 points beyond our nearest competitor... remained elusive, unreachable to them.

It meant so many things at once.



And so that chant broke out in defiance and jubilation and, most of all, release. It was like a primal cry that was desperate to be let out from the guts. It needed to be released, to be unleashed upon the world, so the world itself would know. Not arrogance, no. It was a moment of shared belief, I think. Of a bond of brotherhood that transcended the physical space in which it had happened, so that a guy thousands and thousands of miles away like me, could feel it and be moved to tears. A moment of realization that this, all this, is really happening and we're not inside a dream that seemed elusive and unreachable even a couple of years ago. "Make Us Dream," said that banner a while ago - fill our hearts and minds with that desire, give us the hope that we crave, make us believe that the impossible is actually possible and within our grasp.



This time it's a bit different. They're not making us dream, they're taking all those dreams and turning them into reality. As a character in The Wire said, in one of the show's best scenes, "we ain't gotta dream no more, man." This is it. This is what we have, what we're experiencing right now. Pinch yourselves, you know it is real. Champions of Europe. Champions of the World. Top of the league, 64 points with 22 matches played, no losses in more than a year, 16 points beyond the best of the rest with a game in hand. This is really happening.



So when the song rang out, I didn't take it as a sign of arrogance - more as a sign of defiance. Fuck jinxes. Fuck our own fears. Fuck our own broken hearts. Fuck the near-misses. Fuck the sadness that takes over us when we think about 13/14 and 08/09. Fuck their gloating, too. Fuck their shite songs and their "bantz".



Fuck the 30 years, too.



Fuck them all, because we believe. We finally believe. In a collective act of release, of defiance and bonding, we declare that we've turned from doubters to believers.



No, we haven't won it yet. Still a way to go. Still matches to be played. Still Wolverhampton at Molineux on thursday and West Ham at London.



We haven't won it yet. But we believe, we finally believe.



We are going to win the League.