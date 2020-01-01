« previous next »
Chasing the Title

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:34:29 PM
I didn't think I could get more hype after Salah's goal but hearing the Kop finally blast out THAT song... fucking hell.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:35:20 PM
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:34:29 PM
I didn't think I could get more hype after Salah's goal but hearing the Kop finally blast out THAT song... fucking hell.

Was amazing
Loved how organic it was ... like collectively we were finally ready to admit it was real
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:35:49 PM
Borderline blasphemy of course, but is there any point at which it becomes acceptable for us to sing 'sign on'??  Odd I know, but having listened to that shit for so long I have this dread fascination with hearing it belted one time as a mighty 'fuck off' and two fingers to the rest...  against Everton would do...

That said, we strive to be the embodiment of class, main reason I started following Liverpool.  Hated by so many, but still standing tall and doing it the right fucking way.

Would be small time.  Knowing the rest will watch us lift it is more than enough.
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM
Even after the classic Chrimo songs have ended there's always another good song to be sung isn't there?

And now you're gonna believe us. And now you're gonna believe us.
We're gonna win the football league again.

Couple of good ditty's there for anyone who likes to hum a tune.

We shall not, we shall not be moved ...... with an "again" thrown in somewhere is also a good weekend song.

Tis the season to be jolly.

When's Easter?
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM
The best thing for me is that this is so un-Liverpool-like. We supposedly do everything the hard way yet here we are strolling it- thankfully!

I want to win it all- scrub all records, win the treble- hopefully our foot on the throat of English and European footy for the next few years
Re: Chasing the Title
Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM
Time to talk to the travel agent to book in some leave to get over. I've had it more or less blocked in since Nov/Dec but I think it's almost certainly done now pending a catastrophe like aliens kidnapping Klopp. What a fucking team.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:03:03 AM
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 11:33:41 PM
Neil Atkinson's match review at TAW. The ending. Not gonna spoil the ending. Go read it. It build and builds until that ending.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/liverpool-2-united-0-match-review/

go read it.


Thanks for that.


Quote
 And now you are going to believe us.

Anfield fervent. The song emerges fully formed, from nowhere to everywhere, roared out to our players, roared out in front of them. At 6.20pm on the 19th of January 2020, Anfield calls it, Anfield gives the big one. From 0 to 120mph. Anfield tells the nation. The nation knows.


Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:07:34 AM
Is it done? No.

Will we get it done? Of course. No question about it.

Nothing we've seen from this team the last 18 months says we won't get it done. But what's to be gained from actually saying it's done? I don't see the fascination with it. It's not done, but if the players keep doing what they're doing, obviously it's only a matter of time.

No concerns at all about Man City or Leicester, or our ability to get it over the line, I just don't see any need to say it prematurely. It's going to happen. Just enjoy the ride. This is the best we've had it in my lifetime.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:12:08 AM
It's going to be pretty hard to keep to the 'one game at a time' mantra. With each game the outcome becomes more certain. FiveThirtyEight now gives us a greater than 99% chance of winning the league. Emotions are flying high.

Hopefully the players keep their concentration. There are still a lot of things to play for, from records to doubles to trebles, let alone the pleasure of winning the league at City or even Everton (not out of a question if City crashes and burns over the course of their next, very difficult run).

I'm sure Klopp will be all over it though.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:13:04 AM
Quote from: Umbarto on Yesterday at 11:35:49 PM
Borderline blasphemy of course, but is there any point at which it becomes acceptable for us to sing 'sign on'??  Odd I know, but having listened to that shit for so long I have this dread fascination with hearing it belted one time as a mighty 'fuck off' and two fingers to the rest...  against Everton would do...

That said, we strive to be the embodiment of class, main reason I started following Liverpool.  Hated by so many, but still standing tall and doing it the right fucking way.

Would be small time.  Knowing the rest will watch us lift it is more than enough.

About as much chance as us joining the muppets and singing "Fuck VAR"
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:13:33 AM
Allison's sprint and knee slide will be repeated endlessly over the summer during the celebrations.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:28:16 AM
So, Wolves away... Though game.

I think this and Man City away are our two most difficult remaining away games.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:32:39 AM
Wolves will be tough but they're a better away team than at home. Also they've got a small squad and Nuno likes to keep the same team, they must be knackered.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:38:34 AM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:32:39 AM
Wolves will be tough but they're a better away team than at home. Also they've got a small squad and Nuno likes to keep the same team, they must be knackered.

Hope, you're right. We should have a fresh Fabinho to start the game. This is a big advantage. Then, if we need fresh legs bring in Ox or Minamino.

We should be ok. It was great to rotate in the cup.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 12:58:41 AM
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 12:28:16 AM
So, Wolves away... Though game.

I think this and Man City away are our two most difficult remaining away games.

Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass

Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !

Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.

Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started

Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.

Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)

Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:01:21 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:41 AM
Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass

Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !

Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.

Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started

Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.

Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)

Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating




Fairly happy with a draw at the Emirates.

Let's face it, we're not going to win every game for the rest of the season, and that's okay.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:01:39 AM
The luxury of going to The Emirates for 'The Unbeatables' final having already wrapped the league up is quite something. That's for 4-4 written all over it.

Expect we'll lose before though.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 01:53:34 AM
Did Neville say on commentary that after Salahs goal it was the first time hed heard that chant in thirty years? Thought it was kind of strange, since it was particularly notorious in 2014.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 02:20:16 AM
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:41 AM
Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass

Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !

Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.

Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started

Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.

Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)

Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating



Arsenal would also have the extra motivation of preventing us from achieving an invincible season. If we avoid defeat in Wolves (A), City (A) and Arsenal (A) we've got an unbeaten season stitched up.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 02:27:35 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 02:20:16 AM
Arsenal would also have the extra motivation of preventing us from achieving an invincible season. If we avoid defeat in Wolves (A), City (A) and Arsenal (A) we've got an unbeaten season stitched up.

Dont count yer chickens mate
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 02:51:55 AM
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:27:35 AM
Dont count yer chickens mate

I've remained tight-lipped myself all this while but I'm inclined to give this side the credit. Their confidence is sky high, they play incredible football and are the best side on the planet by a distance. Of course there are bound to be hiccups on the way but I don't see why we cannot go unbeaten in the league. I'm not too fussed about it personally - winning the league is all I care about - but topping city's 100 point season and going unbeaten would make us the greatest prem era side and one of the greatest sides ever.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 02:52:04 AM
The Arsenal game is irreverent at this point, everything could be done by then.

We haven't won that as much as we should have because we've been an average side for long periods of time and they were a good team. We were unlucky last year and the year before Mignolet gifted them a point. They haven't beaten us there since they trashed us 4-1 in April of 2015. In the last ten years there, they've only won 3 of the matches. 2010,2013 and 2015.



Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 04:04:17 AM
1/100 for Liverpool to win the title.
80/1 for City

 :o
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 04:10:20 AM
Quote from: S on Today at 01:53:34 AM
Did Neville say on commentary that after Salahs goal it was the first time hed heard that chant in thirty years? Thought it was kind of strange, since it was particularly notorious in 2014.

Rebecca Lowe on NBC said that in her 40 years on this planet she's never heard us sing it, she was talking about 'we shall not be moved' too.  ;D

People just losing their minds like.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 04:32:44 AM
Quote from: S on Today at 01:53:34 AM
Did Neville say on commentary that after Salahs goal it was the first time hed heard that chant in thirty years? Thought it was kind of strange, since it was particularly notorious in 2014.

Yeah 2014 I for sure remember us singing it quite a few times. Last year we didn't really get the chance to.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 05:22:53 AM
We're fucking doing it aren't we?
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 05:26:06 AM
And hopefully Sheffield do some damage to City tomorrow. Would be super.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 06:17:20 AM
We have our hardest stretch of games of the season so far, coming to an end with Wolves on Thursday and we've extended our lead with a game in hand what a ridiculously great football team this is  :lmao
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 06:24:15 AM
From Boxing Day onwards (you could go back further of course, 8 games to be precise!) to collect 15/15 points from the below games WHILST NOT CONCEDING A GOAL is just fantastic.

Leicester (A)
Wolves
Sheffield U
Spurs (A)
United

Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United have been way above average for the league this season and then to go to spurs and dispatch a Mourinho side is also impressive. Rounding it off last night was just beautiful.

Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 06:25:47 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 06:17:20 AM
We have our hardest stretch of games of the season so far, coming to an end with Wolves on Thursday and we've extended our lead with a game in hand what a ridiculously great football team this is  :lmao

Exactly this.

Man City have to somehow navigate the shitstorm that is their Feb/March (before playing us early April) and they WILL drop points here with the fixture overload and strength of opponent.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 06:28:56 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:35:20 PM
Was amazing
Loved how organic it was ... like collectively we were finally ready to admit it was real
And the occasion and the opponent.. the timing was just right. Heard it loud on the telly and I thought- "Yep. We're gonna!"
Magical times!
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 06:55:26 AM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 02:20:16 AM
Arsenal would also have the extra motivation of preventing us from achieving an invincible season. If we avoid defeat in Wolves (A), City (A) and Arsenal (A) we've got an unbeaten season stitched up.

I don't think they'd care. Not a single player in that teams seems to actually care that they play for AFC. If we show up and play our game, they won't keep up and certainly won't push themselves as it's almost certain that their season is over by then.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:00:28 AM
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 05:22:53 AM
We're fucking doing it aren't we?
We are. And Klopp said we can say so  :)
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:10:17 AM
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:34:29 PM
I didn't think I could get more hype after Salah's goal but hearing the Kop finally blast out THAT song... fucking hell.
Any video/audio of this ?
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:28:37 AM
Quote from: Barneylfc on Yesterday at 03:12:49 PM
Jurgen Klopp

fucking hell i just read that in John Malkovich's voice
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:36:50 AM
How many wins to secure top 4?
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:45:18 AM
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:36:50 AM
How many wins to secure top 4?

I think we need to average a point a game to finish above United if they win their last 15. But then if they do that theyll do akepoonts off sides above them so maybe its even less than that.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:50:25 AM
Quote from: S on Today at 01:53:34 AM
Did Neville say on commentary that after Salahs goal it was the first time hed heard that chant in thirty years? Thought it was kind of strange, since it was particularly notorious in 2014.

Yeah it was a bit of narrative building from Ratso at the expensive of the facts  it was sung by the fans at Craven Cottage in April 2009 too. Definitely sung throughout 2014 too.
Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:51:07 AM
This is the happiest I've been, well, since the CL final last year - the World Club Cup was also great too.

I'm smiling ear to ear like a fast-walking smack head on a Monday.



Re: Chasing the Title
Today at 07:57:12 AM
Sometimes to make people understand you have to go down to their level. 

There is one thing all 'english' fans love. As if it's their anthem. 

It's coming home . It's coming home. Footballs coming home. 30 years of hurt. Never stopped us dreaming.

How appropriate we steal 'their' song and make it our own.

They will get that. And it will make them fewm.   
