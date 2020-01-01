« previous next »
Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 381533 times)

Online tubby

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 11:34:29 PM »
I didn't think I could get more hype after Salah's goal but hearing the Kop finally blast out THAT song... fucking hell.
Online JackWard33

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 11:35:20 PM »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:34:29 PM
I didn't think I could get more hype after Salah's goal but hearing the Kop finally blast out THAT song... fucking hell.

Was amazing
Loved how organic it was ... like collectively we were finally ready to admit it was real
Offline Umbarto

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 PM »
Borderline blasphemy of course, but is there any point at which it becomes acceptable for us to sing 'sign on'??  Odd I know, but having listened to that shit for so long I have this dread fascination with hearing it belted one time as a mighty 'fuck off' and two fingers to the rest...  against Everton would do...

That said, we strive to be the embodiment of class, main reason I started following Liverpool.  Hated by so many, but still standing tall and doing it the right fucking way.

Would be small time.  Knowing the rest will watch us lift it is more than enough.
Offline John C

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 PM »
Even after the classic Chrimo songs have ended there's always another good song to be sung isn't there?

And now you're gonna believe us. And now you're gonna believe us.
We're gonna win the football league again.

Couple of good ditty's there for anyone who likes to hum a tune.

We shall not, we shall not be moved ...... with an "again" thrown in somewhere is also a good weekend song.

Tis the season to be jolly.

When's Easter?
Offline cdav

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 11:48:58 PM »
The best thing for me is that this is so un-Liverpool-like. We supposedly do everything the hard way yet here we are strolling it- thankfully!

I want to win it all- scrub all records, win the treble- hopefully our foot on the throat of English and European footy for the next few years
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM »
Time to talk to the travel agent to book in some leave to get over. I've had it more or less blocked in since Nov/Dec but I think it's almost certainly done now pending a catastrophe like aliens kidnapping Klopp. What a fucking team.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 12:03:03 AM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 11:33:41 PM
Neil Atkinson's match review at TAW. The ending. Not gonna spoil the ending. Go read it. It build and builds until that ending.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/01/liverpool-2-united-0-match-review/

go read it.


Thanks for that.


Quote
 And now you are going to believe us.

Anfield fervent. The song emerges fully formed, from nowhere to everywhere, roared out to our players, roared out in front of them. At 6.20pm on the 19th of January 2020, Anfield calls it, Anfield gives the big one. From 0 to 120mph. Anfield tells the nation. The nation knows.


Online JasonF

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 12:07:34 AM »
Is it done? No.

Will we get it done? Of course. No question about it.

Nothing we've seen from this team the last 18 months says we won't get it done. But what's to be gained from actually saying it's done? I don't see the fascination with it. It's not done, but if the players keep doing what they're doing, obviously it's only a matter of time.

No concerns at all about Man City or Leicester, or our ability to get it over the line, I just don't see any need to say it prematurely. It's going to happen. Just enjoy the ride. This is the best we've had it in my lifetime.
Online Redcap

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 12:12:08 AM »
It's going to be pretty hard to keep to the 'one game at a time' mantra. With each game the outcome becomes more certain. FiveThirtyEight now gives us a greater than 99% chance of winning the league. Emotions are flying high.

Hopefully the players keep their concentration. There are still a lot of things to play for, from records to doubles to trebles, let alone the pleasure of winning the league at City or even Everton (not out of a question if City crashes and burns over the course of their next, very difficult run).

I'm sure Klopp will be all over it though.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 12:13:04 AM »
Quote from: Umbarto on Yesterday at 11:35:49 PM
Borderline blasphemy of course, but is there any point at which it becomes acceptable for us to sing 'sign on'??  Odd I know, but having listened to that shit for so long I have this dread fascination with hearing it belted one time as a mighty 'fuck off' and two fingers to the rest...  against Everton would do...

That said, we strive to be the embodiment of class, main reason I started following Liverpool.  Hated by so many, but still standing tall and doing it the right fucking way.

Would be small time.  Knowing the rest will watch us lift it is more than enough.

About as much chance as us joining the muppets and singing "Fuck VAR"
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 12:13:33 AM »
Allison's sprint and knee slide will be repeated endlessly over the summer during the celebrations.
Offline Gainsbarre

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 12:28:16 AM »
So, Wolves away... Though game.

I think this and Man City away are our two most difficult remaining away games.
Offline Samie

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 12:32:39 AM »
Wolves will be tough but they're a better away team than at home. Also they've got a small squad and Nuno likes to keep the same team, they must be knackered.
Offline Gainsbarre

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 12:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:32:39 AM
Wolves will be tough but they're a better away team than at home. Also they've got a small squad and Nuno likes to keep the same team, they must be knackered.

Hope, you're right. We should have a fresh Fabinho to start the game. This is a big advantage. Then, if we need fresh legs bring in Ox or Minamino.

We should be ok. It was great to rotate in the cup.
Offline rushyman

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 12:58:41 AM »
Quote from: Gainsbarre on Today at 12:28:16 AM
So, Wolves away... Though game.

I think this and Man City away are our two most difficult remaining away games.

Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass

Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !

Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.

Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started

Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.

Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)

Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating

Online Redcap

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 01:01:21 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:41 AM
Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass

Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !

Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.

Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started

Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.

Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)

Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating




Fairly happy with a draw at the Emirates.

Let's face it, we're not going to win every game for the rest of the season, and that's okay.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 01:01:39 AM »
The luxury of going to The Emirates for 'The Unbeatables' final having already wrapped the league up is quite something. That's for 4-4 written all over it.

Expect we'll lose before though.
Online S

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 01:53:34 AM »
Did Neville say on commentary that after Salahs goal it was the first time hed heard that chant in thirty years? Thought it was kind of strange, since it was particularly notorious in 2014.
Online Geppvindh's

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 02:20:16 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:58:41 AM
Arsenal away also is a giant pain in the ass

Weve Won at the emirates twice in 14 years since its opening. We do better at old Trafford !

Its so unexplainable seeing how weve absolutely murdered them at Anfield Over those same years.

Our last goal v them at Anfield was the 50th in the 18 games at Anfield since the Emirates era started

Our last goal at the Emirates was the 18th in 15 games there since the era started.

Its fair to say we both dont travel well to each others grounds. Them far worse than us though (the worst re pred between any top 6 sides)

Mind you By the time we play there This season (hopefully) well be resting or rotating



Arsenal would also have the extra motivation of preventing us from achieving an invincible season. If we avoid defeat in Wolves (A), City (A) and Arsenal (A) we've got an unbeaten season stitched up.
Online Lotus Eater

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 02:27:35 AM »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 02:20:16 AM
Arsenal would also have the extra motivation of preventing us from achieving an invincible season. If we avoid defeat in Wolves (A), City (A) and Arsenal (A) we've got an unbeaten season stitched up.

Dont count yer chickens mate
