Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 379893 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 09:14:12 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:11:52 PM
Enjoy what you're watching folks, because this is a once in a generation side we're watching and that's if we're lucky. Worrying about what might happen from here is like winning the lottery and worrying you'll go skint.

I think we have 2 once in a generation players (TAA and VVD) plus the best man manager in the world.
Plus a lot of very good players 😎😎
Its a brilliant team but needs a sustained period of success to be a once in a generation team.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 09:14:17 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 06:59:24 PM
And now you're gonna believe us......

And now you're gonna believe us
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 09:15:10 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 09:14:12 PM
I think we have 2 once in a generation players (TAA and VVD) plus the best man manager in the world.
Plus a lot of very good players 😎😎
Its a brilliant team but needs a sustained period of success to be a once in a generation team.

A once in a generation Liverpool team. This team can effectively coast to the highest Premier League points total ever. If there's one as good as this in the next 25-30 years we'll be fucking lucky.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 09:18:32 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 05:19:15 PM
Win tomorrow and surely we can afford ourselves the luxury of singing 'we're gonna win the League' What a game to sing it in!

16 points ahead with a game in hand if we win, if that's not in the fuckin bag I don't know what is!

Got an airing...and rightly so. It meant so much to let the Mancs get the first taste of it!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 09:18:35 PM »
I'm beginning to think we have an outside chance now.   ;)

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 09:18:58 PM »
Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on Today at 09:05:42 PM
You know what they say. You are waiting 30 years for a bus, and when it comes it just cruises past you with 2.9 ppg.

2.91 PPG...
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 09:22:25 PM »
State of play:

   16 games to play
   64 points so far   
   Manchester City have a maximum of 93 points, Liverpool need 30 points to win at 1.88 points per game
   Liverpool can drop 16 points from the remaining 48 available and win the title
   To break the all-time record (100 points) Liverpool need 37 points to win at 2.31 points per game

Remaining games:

Home
1.            Chelsea
2.            Bournemouth                   
3.            Burnley               
4.            Crystal Palace                   
5.            West Ham United                         
6.            Aston Villa                         
7.            Southampton

Away
1.            Manchester City                           
2.            Arsenal               
3.            Wolverhampton Wanderers                 
4.            Brighton                       
5.            Newcastle United                   
6.            Everton               
7.            West Ham United                 
8.            Watford                             
9.            Norwich City
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 09:23:37 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:44:20 AM
That was a screamer. I was middle of the Kop and watched that ball move away from Brucie. Still knew we'd win, especially when Lawro goes and scores from a corner ;D . Wonder how Clem felt that day watching the boys win the title from the wrong goal?

Avi Cohen scoring at both ends v Villa ;D

That was really weird, seeing Clem in the Spurs kit running towards the Kop...at least he got a heros return, the applause was deafening.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 09:28:44 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:18:32 PM
Got an airing...and rightly so. It meant so much to let the Mancs get the first taste of it!
Yep, perfectly timed!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 09:38:29 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:16:26 PM
City win and it's 11 points with the next 2 games United and Wolves. Massive advantage but we still needed a potential 96 points which is not a gimme. Now 94 and City would do well to get 90 points now, or even late 80s given they're not in the race at the moment.

just shut up please - this is getting stupid now.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 09:47:54 PM »
We need 10 more wins. I think it will be over within 10 games. Looking at City's next 10 fixtures in the league, they are:

Sheff. Utd (A)
Spurs (A)
West Ham (H)
Leicester (A)
Arsenal (H)
Man United (A)
Burnley (H)
Chelsea (A)
Liverpool (H)
Southampton (A)

In there, they also have to play Real Madrid twice, and the second leg (and final) in the League Cup.

Meanwhile, our next 10 are:
Wolves (A)
West Ham (A)
Southampton (H)
Norwich (A)
West Ham (H)
Watford (A)
Bournemouth (H)
Everton (A)
Palace (H)
Man City (A)

Don't think we will need 10 wins from these to wrap it up even, as I'm sure City will drop a few points from those games.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 09:50:11 PM »
Im the most pessimistic motherfucker going. I shit myself when were 2-0 up with a minute to go. Im a nervous wreck in the pub let alone on the terrace. But its done. And if it isnt, itll be so catastrophic that theres no coming back from it anyway. So I might as well say it.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 09:54:00 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:50:11 PM
Im the most pessimistic motherfucker going. I shit myself when were 2-0 up with a minute to go. Im a nervous wreck in the pub let alone on the terrace. But its done. And if it isnt, itll be so catastrophic that theres no coming back from it anyway. So I might as well say it.

Naaah probably not even top ten on here
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 09:58:16 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:50:11 PM
Im the most pessimistic motherfucker going. I shit myself when were 2-0 up with a minute to go. Im a nervous wreck in the pub let alone on the terrace. But its done. And if it isnt, itll be so catastrophic that theres no coming back from it anyway. So I might as well say it.

I'd say Fromola has you beaten still ;D
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 09:58:44 PM »
I cant stop thinking about the CL now, desperate for us to retain it.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 10:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 09:58:16 PM
I'd say Fromola has you beaten still ;D

I've very much expected us to win it since Leicester, that was the defining moment for me, but i've just been cautious about January given the tough month of games for us and a good chance for City to win all theirs. I don't want City chipping away at the lead because my nerves couldn't take another title race after last season, I want it to be as smooth as possible. I said with 14 games to go last season that City could win them all and they did.

The City result yesterday allowed me to relax a bit watching the game today knowing it's almost certainly a case of when now and not if.

The taking one game at a time, cautious approach is exactly what the players, staff and Klopp will be doing.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 10:14:13 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:58:44 PM
I cant stop thinking about the CL now, desperate for us to retain it.

Im not too proud to admit I thought we should jib this this year to concentrate on the league earlier on in the season. Now Im wondering if we should rest players in the league to concentrate on the CL and the FA cup.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 10:20:03 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:43:46 PM
Not having a go at you, just happened to see your post, but it really is pissing me off now how people are calling this side the best ever and ignoring what Bob and his team achieveed. Champions and UEFA cup winners in 1976, League and European Cup winners the season after, retained the European Cup in 78, won the league in 79 etc etc. That is the side that conceded 16 goals in a 42 games season, using about 14 players. At home we conceded 4 goals.

It got said on Sky earlier by I think Evra, to be great you need to win back to back leagues - if we can win the CL this season and either retain the League next or win it the season later, then they can start to be called a great team.

Fuck what that stinking rat has to say. We're one of the best sides the league has ever seen.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 10:21:48 PM »
My head is scrambled, this is such a weird feeling.

It's still best to just follow the players and take each game as it comes but we are now trashing the Premier League with our consistency and our defence, which again seems to be made of materials from outer space.

10 games to win it, what a beautiful target, and that's if the chasers don't keep F-ing up, which they probably will.

Just enjoy it, it is bloody gloriously brilliant, we've waited 30 years for these feelings.

For the Champions League, I have a feeling if we can get passed Atletico, we might just take a shot at it again but I would say that tie is very very difficult, even for the World Champions, for starters their keeper is similar level to Alisson and their manager is a similar legend to Klopp--they are defensive beasts, even if not quite what they were a few years back.


 
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 10:22:01 PM »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 09:14:17 PM
And now you're gonna believe us

We're champions of the world
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 10:29:59 PM »
675 minutes without conceding in the League!

What is our record? Can remember going on a ridiculous run under Benitez in 05/06, again around the WCC.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 10:40:41 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:14:13 PM
Im not too proud to admit I thought we should jib this this year to concentrate on the league earlier on in the season. Now Im wondering if we should rest players in the league to concentrate on the CL and the FA cup.
No resting, a bit of rotating when needed, but we should go for the lot, records included. This is a once in a generation situation were in. Go for it all and see where it takes us. Gonna be some ride the next few months, pretty hopeful itll be quite enjoyable
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 10:42:12 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:58:44 PM
I cant stop thinking about the CL now, desperate for us to retain it.

This is my thinking. Fuck centurians and invincibles nonsense. Neither of those lots won a CL so retaining it is priority once the league is won.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 10:44:35 PM »
Winning the CL would cement this team in European history even more.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 10:46:32 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:40:41 PM
No resting, a bit of rotating when needed....

Spot on, use the group and make sure we give ourselves every opportunity to progress in the other competitions. We've some superb players outside our strongest 11 who can absolutely be depended upon.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 10:46:58 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 10:44:35 PM
Winning the CL would cement this team in European history even more.

Seven times. Sounds boss doesnt it.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 10:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:46:58 PM
Seven times. Sounds boss doesnt it.

Doesnt scan as well, wed need a new song, but I could live with that.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 10:51:22 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:46:58 PM
Seven times. Sounds boss doesnt it.
It's our most iconic shirt number.

Be nice to have a 7 on our sleeves next season in the CL.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 10:51:45 PM »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 10:42:12 PM
This is my thinking. Fuck centurians and invincibles nonsense. Neither of those lots won a CL so retaining it is priority once the league is won.
100% agree with this. Against the lesser team I would rotate, especially around our Champions League games. The league is as good as done, lets focus on winning the cups, the squad is good enough for the likes of VVD to have the odd day off.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 10:52:45 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:51:22 PM
It's our most iconic shirt number.

Be nice to have a 7 on our sleeves next season in the CL.

We'd also be joint second on the list with AC Milan of Most European Cup wins.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 10:55:26 PM »
On the other hand we played our best available team every week last season and finished on 97 points, one behind City, and still won the CL so fuck it, unbeaten treble.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 10:57:53 PM »
1/1000 to win the league...its only January.

But yeah, if man city win all their games and we lose all ours, its all to play for.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 10:59:33 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:14:13 PM
Im not too proud to admit I thought we should jib this this year to concentrate on the league earlier on in the season. Now Im wondering if we should rest players in the league to concentrate on the CL and the FA cup.

That's been my thinking now for a couple of weeks. Think we are serious contenders for five trophies this season. 3 in the bag 2 to go.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 11:01:24 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:55:26 PM
On the other hand we played our best available team every week last season and finished on 97 points, one behind City, and still won the CL so fuck it, unbeaten treble.

It's about taking calculated small risks in rotation and trusting the squad, there's no reason we can't go all the way in both the FA cup and CL
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5754 on: Today at 11:06:02 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:46:58 PM
Seven times. Sounds boss doesnt it.
I'd be even more keen on three times in a row, this year being the 2nd.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5755 on: Today at 11:06:16 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:09:12 PM
...The taking one game at a time, cautious approach is exactly what the players, staff and Klopp will be doing.

And thats why we dont have to. The team have got this. They arent letting it slip. Forget what City might or not do, were 16 points clear with a game in hand and a better goal difference.

I was nervous as fuck at the end today. Not because I thought a draw might affect the title, but because I dont want us to lose another point and wanted another clean sheet for the defence.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5756 on: Today at 11:08:26 PM »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:01:24 PM
It's about taking calculated small risks in rotation and trusting the squad, there's no reason we can't go all the way in both the FA cup and CL
Nice we have a winter break Feb 8th-22nd, gives the players a well earned rest, shut off from football then return fully recharged for chance at making football immortality.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5757 on: Today at 11:08:38 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:06:16 PM
And thats why we dont have to. The team have got this. They arent letting it slip. Forget what City might or not do, were 16 points clear with a game in hand and a better goal difference.

I was nervous as fuck at the end today. Not because I thought a draw might affect the title, but because I dont want us to lose another point and wanted another clean sheet for the defence.

Yeah, I dont get nervous cos I think we wont win the league, I get nervous cos I want us to do it unbeaten. It is done.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5758 on: Today at 11:11:25 PM »
cant stop watching salah's goal and hearing Anfield burst into "we're gunna win the league"

All the false dawns. That Benayoun winner at Fulham when it got sang and we all truly believed. After the win over city in 2014. This time there's no fucking way anyone is taking it away from us. Pinch yourself it's actually fucking happening
