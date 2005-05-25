My head is scrambled, this is such a weird feeling.



It's still best to just follow the players and take each game as it comes but we are now trashing the Premier League with our consistency and our defence, which again seems to be made of materials from outer space.



10 games to win it, what a beautiful target, and that's if the chasers don't keep F-ing up, which they probably will.



Just enjoy it, it is bloody gloriously brilliant, we've waited 30 years for these feelings.



For the Champions League, I have a feeling if we can get passed Atletico, we might just take a shot at it again but I would say that tie is very very difficult, even for the World Champions, for starters their keeper is similar level to Alisson and their manager is a similar legend to Klopp--they are defensive beasts, even if not quite what they were a few years back.





