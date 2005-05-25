Understood
But its not Something I think The you need pampers (btw why are we not saying nappies) crowd should be digging people out for
If I have a headache its a tumour etc My old man used to nickname me the worrier just who I am. Wish I wasnt like it. I can be bullish though. Should probably lay off the coffee
All good, mate. I was 23 the last time we won the title, now I am what I'd then definitely would have called an old man and we're finally winning It again. I myself waited for the 2.0 PPG average for winning it until typing this all down.
Of course, there were lots of great moments before, the Ged years, Rafa, Rodgers almost getting as well. Never have I witnessed a team full of such mentality monsters.
We're winning it this time. We really are. Of course, all nerves about today's game still.