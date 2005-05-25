« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 372931 times)

Online lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,251
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 02:47:52 PM »
Quote from: norecat on January 12, 2020, 06:36:08 PM
Can anyone pinpoint, why despite no new faces in the regular 11, we are performing better this season?

Hunger.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 02:50:57 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:28:11 PM
Can you actually do something like that though? Rush was involved someway as an ambassador wasn't he?

City once had a couple of ex players bring out the trophy for the presentation. Mike Summerbee was one of them. Kenny is a director and Rushie employed by the club as an ambassador (I think) so should be allowed.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 02:52:09 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:47:52 PM
Hunger.

And experience ... Know how.
Logged

Online Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 02:52:21 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:46:15 PM
Understood

But its not Something I think The you need pampers (btw why are we not saying nappies) crowd should be digging people out for

If I have a headache its a tumour etc My old man used to nickname me the worrier just who I am. Wish I wasnt like it. I can be bullish though.  Should probably lay off the coffee
All good, mate. I was 23 the last time we won the title, now I am what I'd then definitely would have called an old man and we're finally winning It again. I myself waited for the 2.0 PPG average for winning it until typing this all down.

Of course, there were lots of great moments before, the Ged years, Rafa, Rodgers almost getting as well. Never have I witnessed a team full of such mentality monsters.

We're winning it this time. We really are. Of course, all nerves about today's game still.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 03:00:51 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:50:57 PM
City once had a couple of ex players bring out the trophy for the presentation. Mike Summerbee was one of them. Kenny is a director and Rushie employed by the club as an ambassador (I think) so should be allowed.

Maybe Kenny and Mrs Aspinall.  That would be something
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 03:01:55 PM »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 02:01:51 PM
Time we let this sort of chat go don't you think? Its very clear that under Jurgen all aspects of the club are on an upward trajectory that is so steep Im not sure any other club can match it, at least for a few seasons.

Saying well *never* have another season like this does sound a bit unnecessarily negative, but equally, some of the people who are saying this is heralding a new long-term period of dominance for us need to have a word with themselves.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,871
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 03:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:45:43 PM
They won't allow it to happen. And no disrespect to Rafa, but I'd have Kenny bringing out the trophy over Rafa any day of the week.

Actually, I wouldn't mind Ferguson bringing it out.  Alex or Duncan, whichever.  Force them to watch. ;D

Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,871
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 03:08:13 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:01:55 PM
Saying well *never* have another season like this does sound a bit unnecessarily negative, but equally, some of the people who are saying this is heralding a new long-term period of dominance for us need to have a word with themselves.

It's just poorly phrased.  Jurgen will be keen to avoid the kind of form collapse that has hit City this season and it's sensible to assume that neither side will run at the same pace next year.  Players are only human after all.

This season isn't even over so it's hard to say what "topping it" would entail.  It's too far ahead to even consider though.  I want to enjoy this season first.  It's all over bar the shouting - but there will be a LOT of shouting. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Eyed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 03:09:42 PM »
Quote from: norecat on January 12, 2020, 06:36:08 PM
Can anyone pinpoint, why despite no new faces in the regular 11, we are performing better this season?

I think the Barcelona game and CL win gave this squad the belief they can and will achieve everything their heart desires. That and rising to the unbelievable standards required to win the league recently.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 03:11:49 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:01:55 PM
Saying well *never* have another season like this does sound a bit unnecessarily negative, but equally, some of the people who are saying this is heralding a new long-term period of dominance for us need to have a word with themselves.


It's true, this season will be unique. The first league title in 30 years, won at a ridiculous pace against the richest club ever to play in the league, with a manager many regarded as the best in the world.

Oh, we'll win it again a number of times under Klopp. But it won't be like this season.

We're getting back on our perch.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,791
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 03:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 03:09:42 PM
I think the Barcelona game and CL win gave this squad the belief they can and will achieve everything their heart desires. That and rising to the unbelievable standards required to win the league recently.

Jurgen Klopp
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 