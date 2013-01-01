« previous next »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:23:34 AM
That Paolo Wanchope goal.  I couldn't believe we'd gone 7 years without winning it.

Haha yeah, on his debut I think. 7 years seemed an eternity back then yet here we are.

That said, United have gone 7 years now and not even had a sniff of a challenge.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:09:09 PM
Oddly enough I got more faith in Sheffield United taking something from City than Spurs.

With a manager whose arl fellah is scouse and two reds in the team, I'd say there's half a chance
There should really be a thread about all the near misses and the absolute crap thats happened in this 30 year period. Talking about David James flapping against Coventry really brings back some painful schoolboy memories as a young Liverpool fan. Still struggle to believe its taken this long but we are here for a while now.

What annoys me is that even if we win it before Easter we wont get presented with the trophy until probably our last home game going by past seasons. Is there any rule when we can our hands on the trophy?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:23:34 AM
That Paolo Wanchope goal.  I couldn't believe we'd gone 7 years without winning it.

All I remember about him is that goal and.... his name becoming   slang for '    Ah.. that's a bit Paolo Wanchope that lad ( on top ) .
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:08:57 AM
Painful. I'd never been to Wigan Pier before, since after or any fucking time since that morning. I distinctly remember coming home and being in my garden listening to that on the radio Kesey mate

How many gardens down did the radio end up in ?

I was living in London at the time and all I remember was getting the choo choo back their the next day me head was twatted.
It's pretty incredible that over the years 'we never make it easy' has been our trademark yet here we are and the one we've waited for the most looks like being the easiest in the end.

I feel strange.  I know we are going to win it but I feel, like the team, completely focused on the next match and celebrating nothing. When it's done, I will savour it.
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:20:06 PM
Correct,  my hasty calculations.  Looking more like Goodson on 14th March. 

My 48th birthday is the Palace home game weekend.

Please .... please ... to the big mysterious thing that controls stuff please once again .
IF we win it with 8 games to go AND we progress in the CL we will have a huge advantage against our continental rivals because we will be able to rest some players and rotate while they will be involved in titles races or getting a CL spot in their domestic league.
Imagine a fanbase that sits patiently for 30 years. Fills the ground year after year. Near misses and gut-wrenching disappointment. Source of ridicule.

A sleeping beast is starting to stir and when it wakes up it's going to be fucking hungry. No wonder they are quaking. I'm a grown man and I intend to be the most unbearable bastard you've ever seen.
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:22:57 AM
John C just messaged me to say he is putting us all up in his house the night of the parade, top lad

Got a big fuck off garden ( communal ) here and a spare room and loft space too. Last time I posted something like that a good Finnish lad PM'd us . It was 2014 ( the last home game weekend ) and we go on the piss everytime he comes here . Is right.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:13:34 AM
Yeah that was a shocker because United had lost at home to Derby the day before (the day of the Grand National getting postponed due to the bomb scare). We had gone one up and then threw it away, think we missed lots of good chances. We ended up 4th having been in the top two pretty much all season I think. A real missed opportunity, United won it with about 76 points I think.

Ugh, I think I remember that. 4th on goal difference?
Anyway lads .

We've won fuck all yet .
Quote from: i6uuaq on Today at 01:40:52 AM
Ugh, I think I remember that. 4th on goal difference?

Yep. The fuckers had a banner out when they won the league which was actually funny seeing as they are shit at making banners.

Fourth in a Two Horse Race.

Twats !!
Yes we haven't won it yet.

But given the players we have and the manager we have (they are mentality monsters) I just don't think they are capable of the type of collapse needed for us not to do it. They are too good and professional for that, we have had a few teams in the 90's and since who might have worried me a bit but not this current lot.

I'm also glad this season the two niggles I have had for years have been and will be soothed at last, one - we have finally become official 'FIFA World Champions' - none of that unofficial and optional to attend Intercontinental Cup stuff that Paisley was not interested in or badly prepared for when we did attend and two (THE biggie!) number 19. Tyler and Co. will present it as number 1 since as we know football started in 1992 but I feel sure our club and fans will get that mosaic organised on the kop with a big no.19 when we actually do win it.

But yes we havent won it yet.
I almost cried at the thought of Stevie lifting the trophy in 2014, this will make up for it, heres for a 4 month long party hahah
I know it's probably been said in the last few pages, but fucking hell the state of people in here saying "City are still capable of winning their last 18"...

Are they fuck.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:29:10 PM
tbf if we'd been in their place I'd have been happy to see one of ours pick up a yellow to stop a goal at 2-1.  The difference is, though, it's part of their gameplan, whereas for us it would just be an opportunity.

I'm just imagining the chorus of boo from the singular Man City fan at the Emptyhad if they're forced to give us a guard of honour at their place.  I doubt many of their shower would even bother to turn up for the game, even less than usual I mean. ;D

The idea of winning it before City isn't even that ridiculous any more. If city drop 3 more points than we do from now till then, we'll be 22 ahead with 21 to play for at the Etihad.

That's nuts.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:12:12 PM
Not sure why people are talking about the treble. Is it because pentuple isn't a word that's had to be used before?
Yes...although quintuple is ;)

Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:00:56 PM
Had this in my head for a while (30 years of hurt n all that), but its a bit... Ingurland.
''Six stars on a shirt
Basil's head's still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming'' etc


[this is not a serious suggestion :) )
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:28:05 PM
Remember it in 1992 when Leeds won it without playing. We beat Yernited and the tv cut to David Battys house. His words were, when asked for a reaction by Elton Welsby or whoever it was, its a bonus really. Can imagine Hendo being a bit more animated despite the scenario.

I cant. He'll probably come out with '...we're just thinking about the next game...'
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 09:00:56 PM
Had this in my head for a while (30 years of hurt n all that), but its a bit... Ingurland.
Personally I think we should sing it. Its funny in the same way the Germans singing it in 2014 was funny
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:19:48 PM
Theres no fucking way we should be missing out on a bit of snide by playing Dont look back in anger...  Georges finest hour was when he got into (minor) trouble for playing Arrivederci Roma  after we sent them packing a few years back
This might top that

Might as well throw in Hey Jude as well.
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:05:25 AM
All I remember about him is that goal and.... his name becoming   slang for '    Ah.. that's a bit Paolo Wanchope that lad ( on top ) .
I have a vague memory that everyone called him 'Won-chop' except John Motson who said 'Won-chop-ay', and it bothering me. Not saying he was wrong, just the idiosyncrasy. Right up there with Steve Wilson's Luis Figooo'.

Ahem, yes, thinking about any old shite, just trying to keep my mind of the coming scenes...
Ah fuck it, my order of preference for winning it:

1) Win it at Anfield
2) Win it at Goodison
3) Win it before the game at Goodison so that they need to give us a guard of honour
4) Win it at the Empties
5) Win it before the game at the Empty, so they need to give us a guard of honour
5) Win it anywhere but after actually playing for the winning points
6) Win it without playing

And yours?
Look at the state of this thread  :lmao Ive been a shameless Smugger from the Get-Go , specifically pretty much from when Milners Pen hit the back of the net against Leicester first game. I was full on unbearable over that Milner Penalty!

Bang Bang!
He knocked him down
Bang Bang
He hit the Ground
Bang Bang
Our Mane hit the ground

Bang Bang
Its Jimmys Ball
Bang Bang
An easy call
Bang Bang
Of course its Jimmys Ball

Bang Bang
It hits the Net
Bang Bang
Peps huge regret
Bang Bang
The rest would fall
Bang Bang
That goal has killed them all.

I love posting that because its turned out true. Leicester was second place, everybody else lost as well, we stretched our lead to what was it 7?  The whole rest of the league folded right there that weekend and its All rear view mirror since then til now. All rear view.

Nonetheless, i will have my glee one simple win at a time. I do believe some kind of a countdown clock hard number of wins theory is quickly taking hold and its gonna be great fun crossing them off one by one. However, stats and this and that, you still have to go out and beat a team of motivated professionals to get three points in this league. We are going to get tested in game after game and need to remain on it quite sharpish actually. But you do have to say, the boys have given every indication of being totally, massively up for it. 

Just relax, let it unfold, win a game, lose a game, whatever. Countdown Clock Activated   :champ

 
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:06:29 AM
Ah fuck it, my order of preference for winning it:

1) Win it at Anfield
2) Win it at Goodison
3) Win it before the game at Goodison so that they need to give us a guard of honour
4) Win it at the Empties
5) Win it before the game at the Empty, so they need to give us a guard of honour
5) Win it anywhere but after actually playing for the winning points
6) Win it without playing

And yours?

that would be pretty nice isn't it. but GOH @ empty/goodison would mentally break them. Media would be a total gag order of course.

37 this year. Too young to even remember the last time we won it. 2 CL kind of soothes the pain a bit though ;D
Ah I the only one who doesn't want us to win the title at some shithole like goodison or the emptihad? Much better to win it somewhere with some decent fans like Brighton or Watford.
