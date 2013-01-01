Look at the state of this threadIve been a shameless Smugger from the Get-Go , specifically pretty much from when Milners Pen hit the back of the net against Leicester first game. I was full on unbearable over that Milner Penalty!Bang Bang!He knocked him downBang BangHe hit the GroundBang BangOur Mane hit the groundBang BangIts Jimmys BallBang BangAn easy callBang BangOf course its Jimmys BallBang BangIt hits the NetBang BangPeps huge regretBang BangThe rest would fallBang BangThat goal has killed them all.I love posting that because its turned out true. Leicester was second place, everybody else lost as well, we stretched our lead to what was it 7? The whole rest of the league folded right there that weekend and its All rear view mirror since then til now. All rear view.Nonetheless, i will have my glee one simple win at a time. I do believe some kind of a countdown clock hard number of wins theory is quickly taking hold and its gonna be great fun crossing them off one by one. However, stats and this and that, you still have to go out and beat a team of motivated professionals to get three points in this league. We are going to get tested in game after game and need to remain on it quite sharpish actually. But you do have to say, the boys have given every indication of being totally, massively up for it.Just relax, let it unfold, win a game, lose a game, whatever. Countdown Clock Activated