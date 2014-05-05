Monday 5th May 2014. Probably the most desperate, gut wrenching, empty, horrified I've ever felt after watching a football match. Never mind getting beat in finals, our collapse against Crystal Palace on a Monday night, seeing Suarez inconsolable at the final whistle, that pretty much nearly destroyed me.



I am frightened of history repeating itself, I really don't want to endure those feelings again, so until its either mathematically impossible for us to be caught, I cant truly believe because I am simply too scared to.



