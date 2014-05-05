« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 336367 times)

Online AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 08:06:16 AM »
Monday 5th May 2014. Probably the most desperate, gut wrenching, empty, horrified I've ever felt after watching a football match. Never mind getting beat in finals, our collapse against Crystal Palace on a Monday night, seeing Suarez inconsolable at the final whistle, that pretty much nearly destroyed me.

I am frightened of history repeating itself, I really don't want to endure those feelings again, so until its either mathematically impossible for us to be caught, I cant truly believe because I am simply too scared to.

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 08:06:47 AM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:36:45 AM
Personally, I don't think the team and Klopp share the same mentality that we do. Klopp has said before that he doesn't think about trophies, because if he did, he would not be where he is. He - and the squad he built, believes in winning every match- that's all.

For those who are sweating and counting the days, weeks and months before the end of the campaign. Those who are counting the wins and draws needed.. I think you can relax. I think we can all agree that the "danger" in a fixed goal is that you can get into the mindset of doing just enough to get to the goal, which could mean that performances could even drop just before attaining it, because of trepidation/fear and the like. Once you reach that goal- the next "danger" is that your attitude changes a bit- you have now reached that goal so what now?

As a team, we have a goal beyond winning trophies now. Our goal is to win every match. A small and humble goal/objective, but a philosophy that Shanks, Paisley, Fagan, Kenny believed in, and that Klopp and Ljinders has brought to remembrance for our club. Doing the small things well and winning every small battle- like wanting my floor to be cleaner than yours; or as Ljinders put it- taking it session-by-session.

Relax and enjoy it. Klopp has got this.

So yes, I don't want us to win the league- no! I want us to win every game!
He may even be instilling the idea that it's not every game he wants to win. Every throw in , every corner , every chase to a fifty fifty ball.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,933
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 08:23:55 AM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:06:16 AM
Monday 5th May 2014. Probably the most desperate, gut wrenching, empty, horrified I've ever felt after watching a football match. Never mind getting beat in finals, our collapse against Crystal Palace on a Monday night, seeing Suarez inconsolable at the final whistle, that pretty much nearly destroyed me.




Title was gone after the Chelsea game. We were never gonna overtake them on GD. Palace game was meaningless. We just would've finished 2nd on GD instead of on points if we'd beaten them.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 