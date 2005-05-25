« previous next »
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 06:58:50 PM
You're not wrong there.

I think that's why I said I feel sorry for people who are doing the whole "one game at a time thing". It wasn't meant as an insult. I just remember how that felt when I was doing it last year and every time I took my seat at the game, I'd feel the pressure of us needing to win. As soon as we'd scored I'd be checking the clock every few minutes almost begging full time to arrive.

The gap we've built this season has alleviated that for me. I don't believe this team would suffer the kind of form required for City to even have the potential to capitalise. It's made going to the game a much more stress-free experience.

We're all different though!
Just for clarity, that's not how the 'one game at a time' mindset works.

It's like mindfulness. You focus on the only time you (as fans, players, managers etc) have any influence over: The present.

You don't agonise over what happened in the past or rest on the laurels earned in the past, and you don't stress over or become complacent over the future. The former is gone, the latter is yet to be made. You just concentrate on and enjoy the moment for what it is.
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:27:33 PM
Just for clarity, that's not how the 'one game at a time' mindset works.

It's like mindfulness. You focus on the only time you (as fans, players, managers etc) have any influence over: The present.

You don't agonise over what happened in the past or rest on the laurels earned in the past, and you don't stress over or become complacent over the future. The former is gone, the latter is yet to be made. You just concentrate on and enjoy the moment for what it is.

That's absolutely not what's happening though for a lot of people.

It's evident on here, other forums, other social outlets. People are getting so wound up about the next fixture that it becomes a cup final every time and that's not really the reality of the situation.

Either way, I'm calm. It's just interesting to see how others deal with this kind of situation.
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 07:52:59 PM
That's absolutely not what's happening though for a lot of people.

It's evident on here, other forums, other social outlets. People are getting so wound up about the next fixture that it becomes a cup final every time and that's not really the reality of the situation.

Either way, I'm calm. It's just interesting to see how others deal with this kind of situation.
Fair enough. I don't do social media and this is the only forum I post on these days, so I'm not seeing as much reaction as maybe you are.

The way I described it is the way I personally see the one game at a time approach. I actually find that approach reassuring because I know it works for the club. I know it's the approach of winners, so it brings me confidence in what we can achieve.

Each to their own, of course. We a deal with our hopes, dreams and expectations differently. There's no definitive right or wrong on it. 😊
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 07:52:59 PM
That's absolutely not what's happening though for a lot of people.

It's evident on here, other forums, other social outlets. People are getting so wound up about the next fixture that it becomes a cup final every time and that's not really the reality of the situation.

Either way, I'm calm. It's just interesting to see how others deal with this kind of situation.

yep - once you have admitted to yourself that not only are we winning the league but gonna smash all records whilst doing so, then you can relax

but yeah, one game at a time and all that  ;D
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:27:33 PM
Just for clarity, that's not how the 'one game at a time' mindset works.

It's like mindfulness. You focus on the only time you (as fans, players, managers etc) have any influence over: The present.

You don't agonise over what happened in the past or rest on the laurels earned in the past, and you don't stress over or become complacent over the future. The former is gone, the latter is yet to be made. You just concentrate on and enjoy the moment for what it is.

Look constantly to the future and you have Alan Hansen retiring in 1990 to avoid the stress.
Think this next three games are the real key ones, if we take at least 7 points from the nine then I really believe Peps whole mindset will change, at the moment he will be thinking if the lead is cut to around 12points by the time weve played West Ham then they may just have a glimmer of hope with still having the home game with us to potentially take down to single figures and even then its difficult to see us dropping more than nine after that.

 If we take at least 7 then I think he will effectively give it up and go full tilt for the CL, they have difficult fixtures around their games with Real Madrid so he may well just opt to rest as many as possible during February and try and ensure they are fresh not only for Real but for later in the season
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:27:33 PM
Just for clarity, that's not how the 'one game at a time' mindset works.

It's like mindfulness. You focus on the only time you (as fans, players, managers etc) have any influence over: The present.

You don't agonise over what happened in the past or rest on the laurels earned in the past, and you don't stress over or become complacent over the future. The former is gone, the latter is yet to be made. You just concentrate on and enjoy the moment for what it is.

This
Quote
Think this next three games are the real key ones,

I think this has been said about 74 different times this season.
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 08:24:44 PM
I think this has been said about 74 different times this season.

I know but genuinely feel this will define how City approach the rest of the season given them drawing Real in the CL
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:41:13 PM
I know but genuinely feel this will define how City approach the rest of the season given them drawing Real in the CL

I don't see city changing their approach regardless of what we do or what they do in Europe.
Fwiw I don't think if we get the title wrapped up early that klopp will make to many changes. He will want to maintain rhythm. Hard to juggle that with blooding youngsters for next season. Hard problems to have eh.

With the records we are smashing I can see a make rebranding of the league too. Where's the sensationalism if there's no records that can be broken in the PL era? 😀
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:59:29 PM
Id say were at Canary Wharf while City are only just crossing Tower Bridge.

Bloody close!



Liverpool are Paula Radcliffe in 2003.  Went off and put a massive distance between the rest of the competition.  Everyone was saying they'd claw back the gap, but instead she went even faster and the gap grew until crossed the line and broke the record :)
I've waited 30 years for that moment. I try to picture what it's going to be like at the moment if it happens.

Fucking hell.
If we dont win the title this year, were never going to win one, Ever.

Its over folks. The wait is over. Were `the champions of England. we just have to wait a few more months for the trophy  :wave
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 07:52:59 PM
It's evident on here, other forums, other social outlets. People are getting so wound up about the next fixture that it becomes a cup final every time and that's not really the reality of the situation.

That's the first time I've seen anyone describe the next game as 'like a cup final'. I am not in that place at all.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:39:43 PM
Bloody close!



Liverpool are Paula Radcliffe in 2003.  Went off and put a massive distance between the rest of the competition.  Everyone was saying they'd claw back the gap, but instead she went even faster and the gap grew until crossed the line and broke the record :)

Get in!

Have we got time to stop for a shit?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:54:51 PM
I've waited 30 years for that moment. I try to picture what it's going to be like at the moment if it happens.

Fucking hell.

That's kind of how I am.

I currently spend most of my time hoping that we don't somehow blow it. And then finally when we have won the league with about 9 games still to play, it will be relief but also a massive anti climax. It's strange that I can never really enjoy things in the moment - it's either feelings of dread and how it can go wrong or relief that it didn't go wrong. Only a small bit of enjoyment for a small moment.
Is there a doctor in the house?
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:03:22 PM
That's the first time I've seen anyone describe the next game as 'like a cup final'. I am not in that place at all.
Its a stonewall statement in a statement of two halves, trying too hard and he posted it too well, with two good feet for a big guy thats the magic of the post for you. 
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:15:52 PM
Get in!

Have we got time to stop for a shit?

No, bring a bag with you and pass it on.
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:03:22 PM
That's the first time I've seen anyone describe the next game as 'like a cup final'. I am not in that place at all.

Depends if they're talking about Man City vs Watford.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:15:52 PM
Get in!

Have we got time to stop for a shit?

Do you need a toilet, or can you go on the hard shoulder?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:54:51 PM
I've waited 30 years for that moment. I try to picture what it's going to be like at the moment if it happens.

Fucking hell.

This. Im just hoping I dont die before we win it (nothing imminent, so far as Im aware, but you never know).

If I do pop my clogs, what do you reckon to my chances of getting it overturned by VAR?
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:58:23 PM
If we dont win the title this year, were never going to win one, Ever.

Its over folks. The wait is over. Were `the champions of England. we just have to wait a few more months for the trophy  :wave

We are playing like champions as well
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 03:52:09 PM
Im glad you said weirdly because in a weird thread full of weirdness, THAT is the weirdest comment so far.

(I assume you were kidding, so will let you off) :D

 ;D

Fuck it, Ill just get a flight back if it happens, Im sure the wife will understand...eventually.

Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 07:27:33 PM
Just for clarity, that's not how the 'one game at a time' mindset works.

It's like mindfulness. You focus on the only time you (as fans, players, managers etc) have any influence over: The present.

You don't agonise over what happened in the past or rest on the laurels earned in the past, and you don't stress over or become complacent over the future. The former is gone, the latter is yet to be made. You just concentrate on and enjoy the moment for what it is.

Couldnt have put it better myself. And thats not saying much!
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 05:46:00 PM
:)

E1 to D3 and it's game over

Sure it's not white to play?

Kg2 still a valid move.
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:51:22 PM
Kg2 still a valid move.

So is Kh2, although BxA1 is much better
I have fantasized about one thing.

What will be my drinking strategy if we do win it?

Theres got to be some element of pacing myself.
I cant go all out get bladdered.
Ive outgrown that one.

1990 I passed out while working in a brewery on that Saturday night we won it.

Im thinking a more mature, sipping a fine whiskey kind of strategy
