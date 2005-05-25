Think this next three games are the real key ones, if we take at least 7 points from the nine then I really believe Peps whole mindset will change, at the moment he will be thinking if the lead is cut to around 12points by the time weve played West Ham then they may just have a glimmer of hope with still having the home game with us to potentially take down to single figures and even then its difficult to see us dropping more than nine after that.



If we take at least 7 then I think he will effectively give it up and go full tilt for the CL, they have difficult fixtures around their games with Real Madrid so he may well just opt to rest as many as possible during February and try and ensure they are fresh not only for Real but for later in the season