« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 330161 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 12:05:34 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:50:02 AM
I think United will play like Spurs did at the weekend. Defend deep and play the channels with Rashford and Martial instead of Son and Lucas. Hard to see United being as organised as Spurs (who werent that organised themselves). If they sit back well create plenty, hopefully we have a clinical day and put them to bed early rather than give them the chance to stay in the game.
Exactly how I see the game too.
They struggle playing v defensive teams and do a bit better when teams come onto them, that said, we are not just any team.

I feel really bad nitpicking, but most of Spurs best moments came from our errors. A couple of times our players had no options, which was down to Spurs organisation, but we put ourselves in trouble with several unforced errors too.
Cut them out and the lads upfront make good decisions, we'll do well.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 12:28:09 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:15:11 AM
It's like being 2 sets up in Tennis and your opponent is tiring and getting frustrated; they could win the next 3 sets but you just
have to maintain your level and keep focus and as time passes....you will win the set you need.*

If City were themselves to keep losing in the remainder of this month and February, things will happen earlier.






*in terms of the scoring system this is a SHIT ANALOGY (sorry!) because City can only only deprive us of 3 points more directly---in terms of the mental side of it though :)

How about a 400m race? 

It doesn't quite work as an analogy, but sort of helps map out the gap between the teams and how far there is to go.  If you assume that 400m is 114 points (the maximum), that means that every game is about 10.5 metres (for 3 points, or 3.5m per point).  If there's a runner at 100%, and the PL teams following behind, we're at 214m (but we have a game in hand, so it looks like we've lost that game in the illustration), City are at 164m, Leicester at 157m, etc.  Norwich haven't travelled 50m yet!

Once the 100% runner reaches the finish line, everyone stops. Which is where the analogy breaks down somewhat.



« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:56 PM by JC the Messiah »
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 12:55:47 PM »
Haven't we lapped Everton? :)
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 12:55:53 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:21:42 PM
Hi Jake, if we ever win the league, as someone else posted, there will be a single parade that would take in to account progress of other competitions. So if we were in the FA Cup final it would take place on the Monday after that rather than the Monday after the last day of the season. That would also stretch to after the CL if we were still in that.

The Police rather than the club would have influence on the proceedings. The Council and the Police will already be considering the prospects of Liverpool having another successful season  ;D

Sunday the day after the FA Cup final it would be if we are in that. Not in FA Cup final it would be on Monday 18th May after the last game of the season. If were in CL final as well, there will only be the one on Sunday 31st May. We had 2 planned last year but there was a 3 week break and wasn't in the FA Cup final either so had plenty of time, this season not as much if going for the treble.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,756
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 12:56:19 PM »
So were Michael Johnson? That should have even the bed wetters a bit happier!
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline nico 8

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 01:03:49 PM »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 12:55:53 PM
Sunday the day after the FA Cup final it would be if we are in that. Not in FA Cup final it would be on Monday 18th May after the last game of the season. If were in CL final as well, there will only be the one on Sunday 31st May. We had 2 planned last year but there was a 3 week break and wasn't in the FA Cup final either so had plenty of time, this season not as much if going for the treble.

I guess there will be x2 celebrations for the league itself. One official at the end of the season and an unofficial one when we actually win the league. I pity the city officials trying to control the party especially if we win after a home game. The 3rd will be after we win Big Ears for the 7th time.
Logged

Online pguyo

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 01:10:28 PM »
It would be great to clinch the Title at Anfield as opposed to the Emptyhad. The atmosphere would be electric. Just like that few minutes on the last day last year when City went behind........
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 01:23:14 PM »
Seriously look at that United defence, it's fucking pathetic and their manager is a clueless halfwit. If we can't beat them this weekend i'll be fucking amazed. Wolves is a massive banana skin.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,509
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 01:23:49 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:56:19 PM
So were Michael Johnson? That should have even the bed wetters a bit happier!

Unless its the former City player.

I do like that analogy though. The others will be hoping weve gone out too fast but hopefully were just winding up for a big finish down the home strait.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,461
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 01:24:12 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:23:14 PM
Seriously look at that United defence, it's fucking pathetic and their manager is a clueless halfwit. If we can't beat them this weekend i'll be fucking amazed. Wolves is a massive banana skin.

They beat City and it is a derby.

We won't take them lightly.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,840
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 01:24:34 PM »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:23:19 AM
Our only target is to win each and every game.  At the moment our target is 3 points against United and by default 112 points.   If / when we don't win a game we adjust our season’s target to 109/110 points and so on. We keep looking forward, not backwards.

Agree with this totally.

What's served us so well over the last few seasons is not getting too far ahead ourselves. Manager, players and fans. Just focus on the next game with the aim to win, get 3 points or progress through to the next round of a cup competition. If we keep on doing that we'll be fine and can enjoy this great team for what remains of this season.

I'm not a big fan of people taking about parades or what game we can win the league after 21 games. I get the argument that it probably has limited effect but I don't want any complacency or cockiness to drip down from any part of this club. The flip side is that there are so many variables predicting any of this in mid-January is a futile process and one that probably doesn't matter that much at this point. Everyone associated with the club should concentrate on continuing to do what got us in this place for starters. League wins, cup wins and parades will take care of themselves. Enjoy this amazing team in the meantime.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 01:28:05 PM »
Quote from: pguyo on Today at 01:10:28 PM
It would be great to clinch the Title at Anfield as opposed to the Emptyhad. The atmosphere would be electric. Just like that few minutes on the last day last year when City went behind........

Yeah true but can you imagine what that would do to Oilchester psychologically knowing that we won it at theirs.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 01:30:01 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:24:12 PM
They beat City and it is a derby.

We won't take them lightly.

Never said we would (when's the last time we took anybody lightly) but that defence is toxically bad. Our front line if they out with the attitude they always go out with could give them an absolute pasting.
Logged

Offline Roughie Scouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • We go again
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 01:30:01 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:24:34 PM
Agree with this totally.

What's served us so well over the last few seasons is not getting too far ahead ourselves. Manager, players and fans. Just focus on the next game with the aim to win, get 3 points or progress through to the next round of a cup competition. If we keep on doing that we'll be fine and can enjoy this great team for what remains of this season.

I'm not a big fan of people taking about parades or what game we can win the league after 21 games. I get the argument that it probably has limited effect but I don't want any complacency or cockiness to drip down from any part of this club. The flip side is that there are so many variables predicting any of this in mid-January is a futile process and one that probably doesn't matter that much at this point. Everyone associated with the club should concentrate on continuing to do what got us in this place for starters. League wins, cup wins and parades will take care of themselves. Enjoy this amazing team in the meantime.

Well said
Logged
"There are places I'll remember all my life"  The Beatles,  ISTANBUL 2005

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,490
  • ....mmm
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 01:32:05 PM »
We've lost 6 games in the last 2.5 seasons (97 games). City have already lost 5 this season.

5 of our 6 losses came in those first 38 games.

City Away 5-0
Spurs Away 4-1
Swansea Away 1-0
Manchester United Away 2-1
Chelsea Away 1-0

Can we all appreciate the huge job Swansea have done here ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:44 PM by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,619
  • Indefatigability
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 01:33:27 PM »
I'm in  a dilemma about the United game. If we play our strongest XI does that mean we'll be offering a tacit acknowledgement that United are going places?
Logged

Offline just redk84 will do

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,851
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 01:36:09 PM »
we are not chasing the title. the title is chasing us

we're trying to play it cool and ignore it but it keeps coming on to us. slut

Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 01:49:19 PM »
Quote from: just redk84 will do on Today at 01:36:09 PM
we are not chasing the title. the title is chasing us

we're trying to play it cool and ignore it but it keeps coming on to us. slut


I like it!  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 01:49:33 PM »
People worrying about United, let me tell you that Wolves and Southampton are the harder fixtures. Southampton is off the charts in pressing numbers and runs, and Danny Ings is playing like Aguero in his prime at the moment. On form Southampton are the second best team over the last 6 games behind us. That will be a tough test, tougher than United, especially if we are on our game.

Logged
Champions of Europe!

Online PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • Unbearable
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 02:01:41 PM »
What the people worrying seem to overlook is that two highly unlikely things would have to occur for us to not win it from this position:

1) Liverpool would need to go on a really bad run of form that we haven't seen in a long time.

and

2) At the same time, City would have to win every single game.

They're both unlikely to occur, but extremely unlikely to occur at the same time.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 02:09:26 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:24:12 PM
They beat City.



So did Norwich. Someone was going to say it ;)


But yes, will be a hard game.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 02:12:16 PM »
Joe Gomez last 10 games:

10 wins.
0 draws.
0 losses.

1 goal conceded.

Delighted for him. I worried the whole Sterling thing & how a pathetic section of the England 'supporters' booed him would effect him off the pitch & thus on it, far from it with this kid. Monster
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 02:14:10 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:28:09 PM
How about a 400m race? 

It doesn't quite work as an analogy, but sort of helps map out the gap between the teams and how far there is to go.  If you assume that 400m is 114 points (the maximum), that means that every game is about 10.5 metres (for 3 points, or 3.5m per point).  If there's a runner at 100%, and the PL teams following behind, we're at 214m (but we have a game in hand, so it looks like we've lost that game in the illustration), City are at 164m, Leicester at 157m, etc.  Norwich haven't travelled 50m yet!

Once the 100% runner reaches the finish line, everyone stops. Which is where the analogy breaks down somewhat.



I like it. I think the finish line should be 95 points though, which would make it look it even better for us.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • Unbearable
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 02:17:26 PM »
A question for the doubters:

At what point would you accept that it's over?

I keep seeing people saying "After January we will know", but we saw people saying "After December we will know", so do we then have the same people saying "After February we will know"?

There must surely be a point where you ignore the mathematical certainty argument and simply trust Klopp and this squad? They aren't in this position by accident.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 