Our only target is to win each and every game. At the moment our target is 3 points against United and by default 112 points. If / when we don't win a game we adjust our season’s target to 109/110 points and so on. We keep looking forward, not backwards.



Agree with this totally.What's served us so well over the last few seasons is not getting too far ahead ourselves. Manager, players and fans. Just focus on the next game with the aim to win, get 3 points or progress through to the next round of a cup competition. If we keep on doing that we'll be fine and can enjoy this great team for what remains of this season.I'm not a big fan of people taking about parades or what game we can win the league after 21 games. I get the argument that it probably has limited effect but I don't want any complacency or cockiness to drip down from any part of this club. The flip side is that there are so many variables predicting any of this in mid-January is a futile process and one that probably doesn't matter that much at this point. Everyone associated with the club should concentrate on continuing to do what got us in this place for starters. League wins, cup wins and parades will take care of themselves. Enjoy this amazing team in the meantime.