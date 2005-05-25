I think United will play like Spurs did at the weekend. Defend deep and play the channels with Rashford and Martial instead of Son and Lucas. Hard to see United being as organised as Spurs (who werent that organised themselves). If they sit back well create plenty, hopefully we have a clinical day and put them to bed early rather than give them the chance to stay in the game.
Exactly how I see the game too.
They struggle playing v defensive teams and do a bit better when teams come onto them, that said, we are not just any team.
I feel really bad nitpicking, but most of Spurs best moments came from our errors. A couple of times our players had no options, which was down to Spurs organisation, but we put ourselves in trouble with several unforced errors too.
Cut them out and the lads upfront make good decisions, we'll do well.