tough run of games indeed, and usually I would be looking at it and thinking 10 from 12 would be fantastic, 9 from 12 wouldn't be a disaster, but this team will just go out to win each game (at a time may I add) and whether they do or not, I take comfort in the fact that should they suffer a defeat (which is going to happen at some point) then this team will get back on the horse and go again. We are spoilt beyond our wildest dreams at the moment, lets not lose sight of reality in the process.

Its weird, I always felt pre Klopp that as a club/fanbase we were some how undone by our own expectations, this time round its like Klopp has said "right, no more negative history, the past is the past, we can make our own history, bring the noise, support the boys" Just imagine for one second he even challenged the Famous Kopites to turn from doubters to believers... :)

We may not have realised it at the time but the first press conference where he lay down the doubters to believers challenge, he was asking us to take the good things about the past, but use it and channel onto the team, try to let go of the anxiety and enjoy the ride. It all makes sense now looking back and listening to him speak.

So for me I'm sitting back in awe of my team , ever so proud, and i shout louder and sing louder than I ever have, and my expectations are running as wild as Robbo down the left flank,,,and back again.