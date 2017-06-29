I've gotta say - and may the powers that be strike me down if I jinx it - the way that we've carried through despite a fairly constant stream of injuries this season has been sensational. Not simply keeping things ticking over, but surging to a 13 point lead with a game in hand. That's nuts.



If one of the front 3, or even Trent for that matter were out for a couple of weeks, I'd still be fairly relaxed. That's how good we've been at adjusting and continuing to win.



Regarding the FA Cup



Next round takes place on 25 Jan, and we have Wolves 2 days before that. I wonder if that game will now get rescheduled - particularly if Wolves beats United in the replay?