Author Topic: Chasing the Title  (Read 278694 times)

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 PM »
Quote from: simesy on Yesterday at 07:09:03 PM
I was absolutely gutted I missed the cl parade as I'd booked a holiday a year in advance and we were leaving late that day I also live in Lincolnshire so a quick drive over wasnt possible. Told the wife no holiday april, may or june. No chance im missing parading the first league trophy for 30 years (if we win it)  I'm driving over well early. Drink it in then drive back if I cant get accommodation.
I was planning on staying at my parents old house which is about 20 miles outside of the city but only 10 minutes from Parbold station, then found out today it's going up for sale so probably won't be available.

I do have other family in the area I can stay with but not for 3 days or to take the dogs but it'll be needs must cos I'm not missing it this time.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 07:47:35 PM »
I've been monitoring this site (below) for several years now, and they have developed a simple, yet reasonably good and reliable predictive model. You beat the model if you are overperforming, but overall it's a really good one. Last year they were giving the City the title by a point for a vary long time (since January/February?) when we were still leading, and I didn't want to believe it. Unfortunately, the prediction came through... But now, they have us finishing on 100 pts and City well below on 82 pts. it's funny that they don't even show City on the graph...

https://www.euroclubindex.com/league-odds/
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 08:02:25 PM »
Oh yeah.. been wanting to mention this for a few days now, but forgot. Last season we became the first team in the history of the league to go Christmas winning all our games....

This season we've done it again!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4043 on: Yesterday at 08:03:56 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:47:35 PM
I've been monitoring this site (below) for several years now, and they have developed a simple, yet reasonably good and reliable predictive model. You beat the model if you are overperforming, but overall it's a really good one. Last year they were giving the City the title by a point for a vary long time (since January/February?) when we were still leading, and I didn't want to believe it. Unfortunately, the prediction came through... But now, they have us finishing on 100 pts and City well below on 82 pts. it's funny that they don't even show City on the graph...

https://www.euroclubindex.com/league-odds/

20 games in 97.8% probability....Insane!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4044 on: Yesterday at 08:16:22 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 07:25:24 PM
Chelsea game is the presentation - Leicester got it at their last home game (they had one away left) and City got the 2018 one at home to Hudddersfield on May 6th even though it was won in April.

Tickets for the Chelsea game will be sold for £1000's by c*nts :no

At those prices you may as well start saving to buy a corporate ticket from the club direct.  But then they'll probably be gold dust too!
Chasing the Title
« Reply #4045 on: Yesterday at 08:29:38 PM »
Nobody really knows how good we could be. We just seem to find an extra gear. 4-0 against Leicester and 3-1 against City when we were put through the test.

2 other blips in our season werent even that bad. The loss at Napoli came very early in the season and the 1-1 draw against Utd showed a spirit that we never used to have. Coming from behind to level in the final minutes.

Atletico Madrid as our next big test is going to be very interesting and will see us step up against a strong defensive unit. And I expect us to pass the test with flying colours.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4046 on: Yesterday at 08:37:11 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on Yesterday at 07:31:05 AM
If we're confirmed champions early ie March/April time will the parade still be Monday 18th? 

Or will it depend on the Champions League and if we're still in that they'll do the parade Sunday 31st May?

I'm trying to book accommodation.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

I've booked the Chelsea weekend through to monday. Booked the Villa weekend through to monday, and booked the champions league final saturday to sunday. I will cancel as the season progresses. Free cancellation til day of check at 10am so i have some leeway.

Last year they announced 2 separate parades. Which kind of makes sense.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 09:01:58 PM »
Quote from: RSoares21 on Yesterday at 08:37:11 PM
I've booked the Chelsea weekend through to monday. Booked the Villa weekend through to monday, and booked the champions league final saturday to sunday. I will cancel as the season progresses. Free cancellation til day of check at 10am so i have some leeway.

Last year they announced 2 separate parades. Which kind of makes sense.



I assumed it would be the Monday after the Newcastle game?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 09:18:56 PM »
Quote from: RSoares21 on Yesterday at 08:37:11 PM
I've booked the Chelsea weekend through to monday. Booked the Villa weekend through to monday, and booked the champions league final saturday to sunday. I will cancel as the season progresses. Free cancellation til day of check at 10am so i have some leeway.

Last year they announced 2 separate parades. Which kind of makes sense.
I hadn't even thought about if we were home or away on the last weekend I just assumed the parade would be that Monday regardless of when we won it unless we're off to Istanbul.

Would we really do 2 different parades rather than just 1 for all the trophies?

The Villa game is Easter weekend so don't they sometimes have games on the Mondaywith it being a bank holiday?

I should be ok regardless of when it is or they are as I work for myself so work isnt an issue.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 09:33:14 PM »
Quote from: RSoares21 on Yesterday at 08:37:11 PM
I've booked the Chelsea weekend through to monday. Booked the Villa weekend through to monday, and booked the champions league final saturday to sunday. I will cancel as the season progresses. Free cancellation til day of check at 10am so i have some leeway.

Last year they announced 2 separate parades. Which kind of makes sense.

I've got Chelsea weekend currently booked without a ticket as I reckon we'll lift it then assuming we win it. We should be 4 or 7 ahead by then barring a completely catastrophe and even then I can cancel the AirBnb for all us lads and it's not like any of the club have the faintest idea who I am so I can't have jinxed it.

Got a ticket for Villa so I think I'll do a night after that game as well mate - and then probably book something for the Newcastle match Sunday and Monday night.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:47:35 PM
I've been monitoring this site (below) for several years now, and they have developed a simple, yet reasonably good and reliable predictive model. You beat the model if you are overperforming, but overall it's a really good one. Last year they were giving the City the title by a point for a vary long time (since January/February?) when we were still leading, and I didn't want to believe it. Unfortunately, the prediction came through... But now, they have us finishing on 100 pts and City well below on 82 pts. it's funny that they don't even show City on the graph...

https://www.euroclubindex.com/league-odds/

I thought VAR was going to stop us!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 09:59:43 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:55:53 PM
I thought VAR was going to stop us!
Gramma nazi!
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:47:35 PM
I've been monitoring this site (below) for several years now, and they have developed a simple, yet reasonably good and reliable predictive model. You beat the model if you are overperforming, but overall it's a really good one. Last year they were giving the City the title by a point for a vary long time (since January/February?) when we were still leading, and I didn't want to believe it. Unfortunately, the prediction came through... But now, they have us finishing on 100 pts and City well below on 82 pts. it's funny that they don't even show City on the graph...

https://www.euroclubindex.com/league-odds/
City aren't on the graph because it's set to show LFC only.  The teams with the lines through them in the key at the bottom are not displayed.
City were above us until 20th August.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 10:48:47 PM »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 09:33:14 PM
I've got Chelsea weekend currently booked without a ticket as I reckon we'll lift it then assuming we win it. We should be 4 or 7 ahead by then barring a completely catastrophe and even then I can cancel the AirBnb for all us lads and it's not like any of the club have the faintest idea who I am so I can't have jinxed it.

Got a ticket for Villa so I think I'll do a night after that game as well mate - and then probably book something for the Newcastle match Sunday and Monday night.
Damn, I should have acted on booking with a view to a cancel.
Anyone got a garden I can pitch a tent in?
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 11:47:27 PM »
Just flicked on the news to see impending WWIII on the horizon after US attacks

All I could think of was please just wait 6 months
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 12:17:31 AM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 11:47:27 PM
Just flicked on the news to see impending WWIII on the horizon after US attacks

All I could think of was please just wait 6 months

It wouldn't be a very long war. Don't buy into the fear mongering. The US has droned literally thousands of enemy combatants and leaders over the past decade and more. Nothing came of those, and nothing will come of this. All their enemies can do is loudly swear vengeance.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 12:29:22 AM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 10:35:11 PM
City aren't on the graph because it's set to show LFC only.  The teams with the lines through them in the key at the bottom are not displayed.
City were above us until 20th August.
If you follow the site from the beginning of the season, they show all teams with about 1% chance or higher. Then they turn them off. City dropped off the graph at around Christmas.
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:30:27 AM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 11:47:27 PM
Just flicked on the news to see impending WWIII on the horizon after US attacks

All I could think of was please just wait 6 months
Four months. It will be over in four months. ;)
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 01:48:40 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:28:43 PM
I've been seeing this bullshit all day on twitter. I figure it's just kids on their holiday's because no grown person would make light of war happening.

Gary Lineker did...
Re: Chasing the Title
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 05:34:52 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:48:40 AM
Gary Lineker did...

no, he said a grown-up
